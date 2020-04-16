 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Man who posted on social media "Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID-19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong" proven wrong   (nypost.com) divider line
110
    Family, John W. McDaniel, Marion, Ohio, The Marion Star, Marion County, Ohio man  
110 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*womp womp*
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel very sad for his family and friends as well as anybody who might have been exposed by the reckless behaviour that somebody with such an attitude must have engaged in.

Not for him though. Not even a little.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man: "Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID-19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong."
COVID-19: "Challenge accepted."
Man: "Goddammit." *dies*
God: "That was mean."
COVID-19: "But effective."
God: "True.  True.  But now I have to deal with him."
COVID-19: "Stick 'im in the basement."
God: "COVID!"
COVID-19: "Just a thought."
God: "I mean, he was an arrogant moron."
COVID-19: "I'm sayin'!"
God: "Oh, very well.  Luce, this one's yours!"
Luce: "I hate you."
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are going to be a whole lot more of these stories in a couple weeks because of the covidiot's protests.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: I feel very sad for his family and friends as well as anybody who might have been exposed by the reckless behaviour that somebody with such an attitude must have engaged in.

Not for him though. Not even a little.


There are a lot of families in their spot where a loved one who watches Fox News all day and follows nonsense on social media is talking about how this is a hoax and they're refusing to curtail going out and not social distancing.

It's terrifying.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Egoy3k: I feel very sad for his family and friends as well as anybody who might have been exposed by the reckless behaviour that somebody with such an attitude must have engaged in.

Not for him though. Not even a little.

There are a lot of families in their spot where a loved one who watches Fox News all day and follows nonsense on social media is talking about how this is a hoax and they're refusing to curtail going out and not social distancing.

It's terrifying.


I feel sorry for all the people who are in room-mate situations where one person is refusing social distancing.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, the leopards have coronovirus or the coronavirus has leopards... can't tell which
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down (Official Video)
Youtube eJlN9jdQFSc
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDaniel's obituary confirmed that he died "with his loving family by his side from complications from Covid-19." He was the first COVID-19 fatality in Marion County, the Marion Star said.

Well that part is a lie.  No way in hell a hospital allowed the family of a man dying from Covid to face that level of risk.

Allow me to correct for reality:

McDaniel's obituary confirmed that he died "slowly choking on his own fluids, frightened and alone, as he deserved.  Because his reckless disregard of facts endangered not only himself, but everyone else stupid enough to listen to him."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not smiling now.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: There are going to be a whole lot more of these stories in a couple weeks because of the covidiot's protests.


And we're going to be asked to believe that they really were good people, despite the things they said and did.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they're pretending that he loved his family.  No, he didn't.  If he had he wouldn't have been so reckless with his life.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just gonna say it. The more stories like this, the better.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved....attempting to stig it to the libs.
 
webron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the universe went out of its way to show that this guy was just a huge dumb idiot.  A willfully brainwashed mouth breathing pos who put others in danger.  That's a hell of a legacy.  Don't be like this dumbass corpse.   But smart.  Believe in science and truth.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Egoy3k: I feel very sad for his family and friends as well as anybody who might have been exposed by the reckless behaviour that somebody with such an attitude must have engaged in.

Not for him though. Not even a little.

There are a lot of families in their spot where a loved one who watches Fox News all day and follows nonsense on social media is talking about how this is a hoax and they're refusing to curtail going out and not social distancing.

It's terrifying.


I have a friend who's husband is that way.  She's mask and gloves to go grocery shopping, while he goes to the gas station every few days for beer.  So doesn't even stock up.  Goes every few days because there's nothing to worry about.

The saddest part is it'll probably be her who dies from it.  And he'll raise those kids to be head up their ass stupid just like their dad.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I like how they're pretending that he loved his family.  No, he didn't.  If he had he wouldn't have been so reckless with his life.


But can one prove that it's actually his fault that he was so stupid?

/realitycheck late, libs
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are going to be seeing hundreds of these stories in the next month or so.
i wonder when it's going to dawn on the Dumpster that he's killing his own base?
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder at what point he realized he wasn't going to get better.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess he sure showed them a thing or two.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: We are going to be seeing hundreds of these stories in the next month or so.
i wonder when it's going to dawn on the Dumpster that he's killing his own base?


Ironically (ironically?) these stories will help to flatten the curve of these stories.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all the nutjob trumpstain posters today? Whar conspiracie theo-wrists? Whar?

/suck on icy death, shiatlickers.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure feel "owned"
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy and his family, I am out of f***ks to give. If I was a religious person I would believe that maybe this virus was heaven sent to weed out the weak and stupid among the herd. But I am an atheist, I just think they are weak and stupid that can't think for themselves :)
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This best thing anyone can do is to collect these posts and then post their obituary. I expect to see TONS of these in two weeks thanks to the protest morons.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  He was the first COVID-19 fatality in Marion County, the Marion Star said.

I have to call BS on this.  Or at least on something.  Somehow according to the State of Ohio Covid-19 Dashboard Marion County has the highest number of cases, and only one fatality.  Someone isn't doing something right with either the testing or the data.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Well I guess he sure showed them a thing or two.


Hopefully those things he showed them were not lack of life insurance and lack of burial contract.

JesusIsNowBlind: I wonder at what point he realized he wasn't going to get better.


It was right after the words "take that" and before "libs" could be uttered.
 
thaylin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDaniel leaves behind a wife and two sons and will have a livestreamed funeral service on Wednesday. "You could not have known a more loving and loyal husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend," the obit said.
"Simply put, Johnny McDaniel loved life and loved everyone he knew with his whole heart."

Somehow I am thinking this is some made up BS.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: We are going to be seeing hundreds of these stories in the next month or so.
i wonder when it's going to dawn on the Dumpster that he's killing his own base?


Trump is still hoping to make everyone forget about this by picking fights on Twatter. Usually that works, but this time none of his outrageous behavior has gotten coronavirus out of the headlines.

Plan B is of course to pick another fight with Iran, when the election gets closer.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp womp
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people who catch COVID-19 don't die. Most people who catch COVID-19 give it to other people.  Some people get very ill from COVID-19, and some of those people die from it.

Your thoughtlessness is making all our lives even harder.
 
thaylin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Man: "Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID-19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong."
COVID-19: "Challenge accepted."
Man: "Goddammit." *dies*
God: "That was mean."
COVID-19: "But effective."
God: "True.  True.  But now I have to deal with him."
COVID-19: "Stick 'im in the basement."
God: "COVID!"
COVID-19: "Just a thought."
God: "I mean, he was an arrogant moron."
COVID-19: "I'm sayin'!"
God: "Oh, very well.  Luce, this one's yours!"
Luce: "I hate you."


stolen by me.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never win the lottery. Universe, prove me wrong.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: jake_lex: Egoy3k: I feel very sad for his family and friends as well as anybody who might have been exposed by the reckless behaviour that somebody with such an attitude must have engaged in.

Not for him though. Not even a little.

There are a lot of families in their spot where a loved one who watches Fox News all day and follows nonsense on social media is talking about how this is a hoax and they're refusing to curtail going out and not social distancing.

It's terrifying.

I have a friend who's husband is that way.  She's mask and gloves to go grocery shopping, while he goes to the gas station every few days for beer.  So doesn't even stock up.  Goes every few days because there's nothing to worry about.

The saddest part is it'll probably be her who dies from it.  And he'll raise those kids to be head up their ass stupid just like their dad.


Look on the bright side. After his negligence results in his wife's death there is always a chance that the kids will blame him, hate him, and shun him for life.

/see? Isn't that a more cheery ending?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio has one less at the protest.  Many more to go.

The Republican governor had to move his daily update because of security concerns.

With all the red hats, it isn't Democrats he has to hide from.

Maybe he should tell Trump to STFU
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid 19 is a political ploy
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shaggai: This best thing anyone can do is to collect these posts and then post their obituary. I expect to see TONS of these in two weeks thanks to the protest morons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Simply put, Johnny McDaniel loved life and loved everyone he knew with his whole heart."

He just wasn't very bright and had a lot of anger in his heart.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  He was the first COVID-19 fatality in Marion County, the Marion Star said.

I have to call BS on this.  Or at least on something.  Somehow according to the State of Ohio Covid-19 Dashboard Marion County has the highest number of cases, and only one fatality.  Someone isn't doing something right with either the testing or the data.


I live next door to Marion Co. The official number was low to lowish until Saturday, when they released the numbers from testing nearly everyone at the local prison. Then it took a huge jump. I shop in Marion County, and shoppers wearing masks was a rare sight, but I expect that to change.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard about this one on yesterday's episode of Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes.

Something tells me this is just the first of many deaths to come as a result of The New Hoax™.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  He was the first COVID-19 fatality in Marion County, the Marion Star said.

I have to call BS on this.  Or at least on something.  Somehow according to the State of Ohio Covid-19 Dashboard Marion County has the highest number of cases, and only one fatality.  Someone isn't doing something right with either the testing or the data.

I live next door to Marion Co. The official number was low to lowish until Saturday, when they released the numbers from testing nearly everyone at the local prison. Then it took a huge jump. I shop in Marion County, and shoppers wearing masks was a rare sight, but I expect that to change.


Ah, that would explain a lot of it.  I rescind my snarky, "They don't know how to count tests" comment and apologize for my wrongness.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Well that part is a lie. No way in hell a hospital allowed the family of a man dying from Covid to face that level of risk.


I'd like to think the hospital instituted that policy, but hospital employees are just as capable of being stupid as anyone else..

Plus,

<PatrioticChokingNoises.jpg>
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm imagining a lot of families are going to be consulting with attorneys to sue potentially sue Fox News, if not their on-air talent individually.

Not a lawyer and assuming most would get tossed on first amendment grounds, but would I love to see it happen. Maybe the Alex Jones lawsuits have established enough precedent that Hannity is potentially liable for getting people killed.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  He was the first COVID-19 fatality in Marion County, the Marion Star said.

I have to call BS on this.  Or at least on something.  Somehow according to the State of Ohio Covid-19 Dashboard Marion County has the highest number of cases, and only one fatality.  Someone isn't doing something right with either the testing or the data.


Prison there.  Doing lots of testing and finding lots of cases.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Make a supposition, it's your burden to prove it.

This guy did so, just not in the way he intended.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Irony is ironic
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  He was the first COVID-19 fatality in Marion County, the Marion Star said.

I have to call BS on this.  Or at least on something.  Somehow according to the State of Ohio Covid-19 Dashboard Marion County has the highest number of cases, and only one fatality.  Someone isn't doing something right with either the testing or the data.


I know, right? Are we the only ones who think this COVID-19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong.
 
