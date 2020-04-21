 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The Guardian waxes navel-gazey about the prospects for a cybersexual revolution or some such bollocks   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, Sexual intercourse, Masturbation, free love movement, coining of the Gen Z, Counterculture of the 1960s, Marriage, Human sexual behavior, pandemic cut  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 9:48 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for people of a certain age, this isn't much a revolution.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Allow me to grab my robe and wizard hat...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Thought I'd get this thread started with some Dick pics.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 217x233][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
Thought I'd get this thread started with some Dick pics.


That last one is fire
 
rkiller1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 217x233][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
Thought I'd get this thread started with some Dick pics.


I sent a dick pic this morning.  My gf thought it was a walnut with an innie.
 
billstewart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'bemoaned ... by the "boomers" of the time'??  No, person who doesn't understand the term "boomer", it was the boomers who were the young people having all that sex (and some older people as well), and the Silent/Lost/etc. older generations bemoaning it.  And it wasn't just rebellion against the strictness of the 50s, there was also The Pill that radicalized what people could/couldn't do safely.

Rest of the article wasn't bad, though.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
a/s/l?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 217x233][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
Thought I'd get this thread started with some Dick pics.


Name 3 flaming men.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rkiller1: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 217x233][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
Thought I'd get this thread started with some Dick pics.

I sent a dick pic this morning.  My gf thought it was a walnut with an innie.


Yeah she mentioned your new meds were working while we were having breakfast. Back later, she needs more bacon .
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the writer probably never even heard of the term "teledildonics".
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.