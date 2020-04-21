 Skip to content
(KQED San Francisco)   Procedures for fighting wildfires during pandemics ...will be known in 3-6 months   (kqed.org) divider line
7
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Soooo... kill it with fire??

rkiller1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have an extra beer/bourbon, unzip fly, spray in a sweeping motion at the base from left to right.

/Old farks with prostate issues, get the garden hose
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With rakes 8 feet wide, subby.... duh.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Have an extra beer/bourbon, unzip fly, spray in a sweeping motion at the base from left to right.

/Old farks with prostate issues, get the garden hose


Okay, then what?  A high colonic?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't even use prisoners this year. They are all sick too. Sheesh, hope it isn't a bad fire season.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Can't even use prisoners this year. They are all sick too. Sheesh, hope it isn't a bad fire season.


Their gonna be sick for over 90 days?  I thought once you survived, you were immune?
 
