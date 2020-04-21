 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   UK government: "Oh crap, we're running out of PPE." Suppliers: "Here you are, we've made lots of them." UK government: "*crickets*"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Government, UK government, Business Insider, Volker Schuster, automated email, government's slow response, care homes, Social Care  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 4:59 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another government actively, or should I say inactively, trying to kill people.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's quite the googly coming in from silly mid-on.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's quite the googly coming in from silly mid-on.


Did my brain just Donald Trump'd? I think that my brain just Donald Trump'd.....
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Another government actively, or should I say inactively, trying to kill people.


That's the english in a nutshell.
 
Foghorn of Ignorance
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
By then, the supplier had already sold the masks to other governments, including Germany.

This is an outrage. Typical EU, coming over here, taking great British designed innovations without so much as a by your leave. Don't they have a heart, poor Boris was lying sick on his bed after heroically facing down the virus and all they could think to do was steal our PPE from under his nose?
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know, it is almost as though they want a lot of people to get infected.

A suspicious mind would think that they are trying to save money at the expense of the lives of the public.

But they wouldn't do that, would they?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah the conservative mantra in action. "Government can't do anything right. Elect us and we'll prove it."
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"But Volker Schuster, a supplier to the building and construction industry in Liverpool, said the government's slow response to his offer of 10 million face masks meant they went to other countries instead."

Horaeshiat.  You didn't have a goddamn thing.  You had a middle man, who was reaching out to 50 people.  That middle man claimed to have a contact at the manufacturer that was reaching out to another 50 middlemen to ship product at ridiculous prices.

While the buyer vetted you and how in the hell you happen to have 10 million masks when farking no one has masks, one of the other 2499 people in this goddamn clusterfark bought some or all of the 10M masks from the manufacturer

Sorry that you weren't the middle man that got to profit, you absolute wanker.  If you *had the goddamn product* you claim to, someone else would not have been able to "get there first".

/Contracts products for hospitals
//I get 100 of these assholes contacting me every day
///No I do not want to pay 100% down with no warranty, return, or shipping schedule. fark you very much.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.