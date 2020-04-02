 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   COVID-19 is devastating jazz. Impact on bootlegging, flappers, West Egg still unknown   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Jazz, best piece of jazz advice, venturesome bassist Henry Grimes, graceful saxophonist Lee Konitz, free-jazz record, free jazz, impeccable trumpeter Wallace Roney, erudite pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr.  
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This would probably work for me as I'd know that the worst part of my day was already over.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trying again...

"Cue up a free-jazz record first thing in the morning and see if it helps your brain open up"

This would probably work for me as I'd know that the worst part of my day was already over.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An Hour of Snake Jazz | Rick and Morty | adult swim
Youtube uhmfYxVoUug
 
mekkab
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
if we're talking free jazz, I'm a big fan of COltrane's "Interstellar Space"
John Coltrane - Interstellar Space (1974) Vinyl Rip [FULL ALBUM]
Youtube 34vQMBDqvzc
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should write some songs about or that just Blues?
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Charles Mingus - Eh's Flat Ah's Flat Too
Youtube A2iDRhKfKg0
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It devastated the Utah Jazz first!
 
mekkab
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oh no, did we also lose "Tiny Boop" Squig Shorterly?!


/he downright lit up the Colgate Comedy Hour!
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: It devastated the Utah Jazz first!

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mekkab: if we're talking free jazz, I'm a big fan of COltrane's "Interstellar Space"
[YouTube video: John Coltrane - Interstellar Space (1974) Vinyl Rip [FULL ALBUM]]


Albert Ayler - Spiritual Unity (full album)
Youtube q_09kXcr7hw
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey all you cool cats out there, this is guestguy comin' to ya live, 'bout to make some sweet love to your eardrums:

*pbbllfttt  rrrrrt kerblsplffft*

I suggest you smoke a post-coital cigarette while I clean the copious amount of spit from my face.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Logan's sound-smears felt particularly affirming on my stereo Saturday morning after I had learned that he had died of complications from covid-19, making the 84-year-old the latest victim of a pandemic that continues to decimate the jazz world with horrific swiftness. It's been crushing to watch so many meaningful lives end in such a meaningless way. Among the dead: the venturesome bassist Henry Grimes, the graceful saxophonist Lee Konitz, the impeccable trumpeter Wallace Roney, the erudite pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. - and there will be more. A uniquely American art form is being killed by a uniquely American incompetence.

If the prime exponents of an art form are 84 (Logan and Grimes) 92 (Konitz) and 85 (Marsalis) then even the occasional 59 year old (Roney) can't cover up the fact that the art form is long dead.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is a "free-jazz record"? Is it a style, or just an actual jazz record you got for free, and knowing that you didn't actually pay for it is what makes you feel better?
 
