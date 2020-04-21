 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   The COVID Challenge, calling for young people to volunteer for vaccine trials, is going viral. Put some of that in a Tide pod, I'm in   (theatlantic.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Risk, human challenge trial, live virus risks, smaller group of volunteers, Josh Morrison lives, government officials, vaccine works  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 2:02 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great opportunity for Young Republican Evilgelicals to stigginit to da Libz. Probably preferable to licking toilet seats, NTTAWWT.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: This is a great opportunity for Young Republican Evilgelicals to stigginit to da Libz. Probably preferable to licking toilet seats, NTTAWWT.


Surely, Jesus wouldn't let them get hurt.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holdmybones: phrawgh: This is a great opportunity for Young Republican Evilgelicals to stigginit to da Libz. Probably preferable to licking toilet seats, NTTAWWT.

Surely, Jesus wouldn't let them get hurt.



Oh, of course not. If there's anyonething you can trust with your welfare, it's Jesus and his "Dad."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought this was the sort of thing people in the military got volunteered for, usually in secret.
Guess we can't wait a few decades for the studies to be declassified this time?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nifty Teen Zombies

Mooooooooom!  I want braaaaaiiins!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Put your trust and faith in God to protect you, Republican protestors
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Juc: I thought this was the sort of thing people in the military got volunteered for, usually in secret.
Guess we can't wait a few decades for the studies to be declassified this time?


Back when it was a conscript military. Not these days.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phrawgh: holdmybones: phrawgh: This is a great opportunity for Young Republican Evilgelicals to stigginit to da Libz. Probably preferable to licking toilet seats, NTTAWWT.

Surely, Jesus wouldn't let them get hurt.


Great. Tell the idiots who want to have coronavirus parties that they can as long as they're doing it as part of a vaccine trial. The researchers will even provide the coronavirus!

Oh, of course not. If there's anyonething you can trust with your welfare, it's Jesus and his "Dad."

[Fark user image 300x168]

[Fark user image 700x368]

JFC. That's about the dumbest t-shirt I've ever seen. It's not the kid's fault. Her parents have obviously poisoned her brain with their stupidity.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I fear this otherwise interesting proposal may not be possible in the USA given our litigation propensities.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure this is the 'ticket to freedom' the lab brats are expecting - fair chance that they get placebo, then party time, then grandma get cross-infected. Oops.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

patrick767: Great. Tell the idiots who want to have coronavirus parties that they can as long as they're doing it as part of a vaccine trial. The researchers will even provide the coronavirus!


Well fark. This part goes before the quoting of phrawgh's post.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phrawgh: holdmybones: phrawgh: This is a great opportunity for Young Republican Evilgelicals to stigginit to da Libz. Probably preferable to licking toilet seats, NTTAWWT.

Surely, Jesus wouldn't let them get hurt.


Oh, of course not. If there's anyonething you can trust with your welfare, it's Jesus and his "Dad."


[Fark user image 300x168]

[Fark user image 700x368]


Spoiler Alert: Jesus died in his 30s.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Juc: I thought this was the sort of thing people in the military got volunteered for, usually in secret.
Guess we can't wait a few decades for the studies to be declassified this time?

Back when it was a conscript military. Not these days.


I think we just found a "use" for the open carry whacks that want to open everything back up.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Add glitter and swirl it into a hard-to-find limited market novelty frappucino, and hipsters and Instagram influencers will be clawing and kicking to be first in line to drink it.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean there's a lot of snark here but I don't see an issue with this. Key is they do have to be fully informed of the risks. Maybe someone who is knowledgeable in this field can give us more info about the risks of developing a vaccine? Are the risk levels like "well we didn't inactivate the virus well enough so most of the trial group got full blown coronavirus oops" or are the risks like "well we accidentally put too much arsenic in thr vaccine and it killed 75% of the subject group, sterilized 25% and made their friends autistic"

Because yeah if we had a well functioning and trustable government I could see identifying the lowest risk group for complications and allowing them to voluntarily risk contracting in a controlled setting with medical staff available to intervene if necessary.

The fact that this idea is being proposed by laymen like me rather than by epidemiologists though is a hint to me that my cunning plan is probably missing a lot of snags.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You could die or you could be Captain America.  You gotta like those odds.  Include some gamma radiation and now you got Hulk, Capt America or death.  Radioactive spider and it's 25% for death.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mathamagical: I mean there's a lot of snark here but I don't see an issue with this. Key is they do have to be fully informed of the risks. Maybe someone who is knowledgeable in this field can give us more info about the risks of developing a vaccine? Are the risk levels like "well we didn't inactivate the virus well enough so most of the trial group got full blown coronavirus oops" or are the risks like "well we accidentally put too much arsenic in thr vaccine and it killed 75% of the subject group, sterilized 25% and made their friends autistic"

Because yeah if we had a well functioning and trustable government I could see identifying the lowest risk group for complications and allowing them to voluntarily risk contracting in a controlled setting with medical staff available to intervene if necessary.

The fact that this idea is being proposed by laymen like me rather than by epidemiologists though is a hint to me that my cunning plan is probably missing a lot of snags.


Well let's try to hedge our bets,
And will have only the real dumbass motherfukers to be used for test subjects.
You know people who only ever be driving an Uber with their ass hanging out the back of their pants and their hat on backwards or something.
 
Fark in the Wind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phrawgh: holdmybones: phrawgh: This is a great opportunity for Young Republican Evilgelicals to stigginit to da Libz. Probably preferable to licking toilet seats, NTTAWWT.

Surely, Jesus wouldn't let them get hurt.


Oh, of course not. If there's anyonething you can trust with your welfare, it's Jesus and his "Dad."


[Fark user image 300x168]

[Fark user image 700x368]


Other things Jesus didn't do:
- Eat a burrito
- Fly in a plane
- Watch TV
- Mow the yard
- Use a washing machine
- Take a selfie
- Make a phone call
- Shoot a gun
- Post a screed on Facebook

Imagine limiting your life to only things Jesus did. I'm not sure you could function in modern society
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll happily volunteer for this if the resulting vaccine is patent free.

I will gladly risk my life to help my fellow man.  I will not risk my life for corporate profits.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So... the group of people least affected by this disease, with the most to lose from an adverse reaction, with a longer lifespan in which to suffer from adverse reactions, should be the ones to sacrifice their lives?

Yeah, and a bunch of high schoolers should've cleaned up Fukushima /s

I guess everyone has forgotten that during the Swine Flu pandemic (no, not that one.  not that one either.  The one in the 70s) everyone panicked, lost their damn minds, and dangerous vaccines were rolled out that caused deaths and Guillain Barre Syndrome.

https://www.discovermagazine.com/heal​t​h/the-public-health-legacy-of-the-1976​-swine-flu-outbreak

So yeah, let's have a bunch of young people be paralyzed for the years to the rest of their lives for a disease that, at BEST, will kill 1 percent of them.  Super smart.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let the kids do something that might really help? Are you nuts?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get the feeling the kind of people who would volunteer for this trial are also the kind of people who take proper precautions and would have a relatively low chance of catching the virus anyway.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Human trials are normal in drug development.  You take a small volunteer group (usually get paid a few hundred to a little over a thousand bucks) to test if the formula is safe.  Once it passes, then you move on to whether or not it works through the testing process with larger sample sizes.  Covid19 vaccine development likely will go through the same process.

https://publichealthonline.gwu.edu/bl​o​g/producing-prevention-the-complex-dev​elopment-of-vaccines/
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mathamagical: I mean there's a lot of snark here but I don't see an issue with this. Key is they do have to be fully informed of the risks. Maybe someone who is knowledgeable in this field can give us more info about the risks of developing a vaccine? Are the risk levels like "well we didn't inactivate the virus well enough so most of the trial group got full blown coronavirus oops" or are the risks like "well we accidentally put too much arsenic in thr vaccine and it killed 75% of the subject group, sterilized 25% and made their friends autistic"

Because yeah if we had a well functioning and trustable government I could see identifying the lowest risk group for complications and allowing them to voluntarily risk contracting in a controlled setting with medical staff available to intervene if necessary.

The fact that this idea is being proposed by laymen like me rather than by epidemiologists though is a hint to me that my cunning plan is probably missing a lot of snags.


Actually this was suggested by epidemiologist  from Harvard. Basically low risk participants enter the trail placebo/vaccine and then are challenged. The big thing is they are guaranteed all the care they need and yes there is a risk it goes off the rails for them but I am sure screening will be paramount.

Live Vaccine Challenges
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
GTFOOH. the same guv'mint that dosed military members and prisoners against their will suddenly want to be ethical? the same guv'mint that gave boatloads of money to the Canadian government to dose their military members unwillingly suddenly wants to be ethical? I'm shocked.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember some drug trial in the UK that went horribly bad.  It had gone well previously, so the research team found 4 or 6 guys that offered  themselves up for a very small test run.  Only one  had no side effects, but also no real positive result either, the rest had a range of side effects, none that were good and the research team went and hid.  I know I saw it here on Fark and we were all wondering how in the world the situation was allowed and making bets on how much trouble was coming for the researchers.

What we're doing now seems reasonable.  But if we're recruiting volunteers, I hope none of them want to get paid.  Volunteer to a hero or a helper, don't do it for a quick buck.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Daedalus27: Human trials are normal in drug development.  You take a small volunteer group (usually get paid a few hundred to a little over a thousand bucks) to test if the formula is safe.  Once it passes, then you move on to whether or not it works through the testing process with larger sample sizes.  Covid19 vaccine development likely will go through the same process.

https://publichealthonline.gwu.edu/blo​g/producing-prevention-the-complex-dev​elopment-of-vaccines/


Right the difference is a live challenge. They do not make it a habit of intentionally infecting people with incurable diseases. So instead of vaccinating thousands of peoples and tracking them they will use a smaller group and will make them sick on purpose to see if it works.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.