(NPR)   Federal projections for what happens if Trump and the "I'm a vector" protesters get their way
72
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does high severity high transmission high asymptomatic transmission have fewer deaths than the same but with low asymptomatic transmission?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why more deaths with low asymptomatic transmission than with high asymptomatic transmission, regardless of severity? I don't understand that.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: How does high severity high transmission high asymptomatic transmission have fewer deaths than the same but with low asymptomatic transmission?


thorpe: Why more deaths with low asymptomatic transmission than with high asymptomatic transmission, regardless of severity? I don't understand that.


Is it because it presumes a higher percentage of asymptomatic carriers meaning fewer people get severely ill?

For example:

low asymptomatic transmission means there are fewer asymptomatic carriers as a %
High means more of them.

So if 50% of all infected get no symptoms you get X deaths
if it turns out 60% of all infected get no symptoms, you get X-1 deaths

/best guess?
 
Sentient
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know what? Let them. Just go ahead. The smart ones will continue to take precautions, and it really seems like we could do with a thinning of the Gates/5G/trump/lizard crowd. We'll lose a few good ones in there too, but war is messy and this is as good a chance as any to clean up the pool.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Today's lesson learning to lie with numbers.

/assumptions are everything
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, 2.2 million is not a thing anymore?  These guys need to get their models synced with the global warming crowd!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Goddamn, there are some stupid motherfarkers that post to this site.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Different models reach different conclusions.  Therefore, science is stupid.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But just think how much better the economy would be!
 
mononymous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, literally 99.9% of the population would survive?

Oh noes ..

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am "Vector"!!!!!!

I say let's keep what we're doing it's working in my opinion......!!!!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Today's lesson learning to lie with numbers.

/assumptions are everything


Yes, all planning is dumb because the future is never perfectly predictable. We should just stop planning altogether and barrel on doing whatever we want to do.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.


Where the fark can you buy a mask?
 
China White Tea
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Different models reach different conclusions.  Therefore, science is stupid.


The part where a model is based on a certain set of parameters, and that we can alter the outcome by altering some of those parameters (e.g., social distancing) where possible, is also a surprisingly elusive concept given how simple and obvious it is.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.


Bad thing is, while they were out protesting, they went to the local convenience stores, stopped by the grocery store, etc and then went home to their families.  They didn't just spread it to each other.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i told you all weeks ago the IHME was rosy under-predictive junk with no physical basis behind it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, literally 99.9% of the population would survive?

Oh noes ..

[i.kym-cdn.com image 200x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


Here only 16% even get hospitalized.  3.3% fatality rate to date.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw those crowds protesting and couldn't help but imagine Darwin taking aim at them from atop a nearby roof.

I am all but betting on at least one of those demonstrations leading to an explosion of new cases. As much as I hate to laugh at the suffering of others, these asshats deserve to panic the next time they cough.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?


You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It will go as successfully as all of Trump's bankruptcies.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x236]



Another Vector, demonstrating what some members of government are doing to science.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?


I made one out of an old sheet and a gold colour belt.

/ Wait, that was a Halloween costume
// now I am Bacchus all over again
/// threes
 
China White Tea
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheXerox: I saw those crowds protesting and couldn't help but imagine Darwin taking aim at them from atop a nearby roof.



I would deeply appreciate it if all news coverage of these protests had astronomia 2k19 playing very faintly in the background.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
300k? I thought that was close to the IMHE estimate for the "best case" scenario a few weeks back. Now, that's the "worst case."

Hmm...Not saying I don't trust the experts, but I'm having trouble reconciling these various models.
 
mononymous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?


It takes about 5 minutes to make one, out of readily available materials.  Or is this your best argument against wearing a mask? Because they are too hard to make?
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: FarkBucket18: So, literally 99.9% of the population would survive?

Oh noes ..

[i.kym-cdn.com image 200x166] [View Full Size image _x_]

Here only 16% even get hospitalized.  3.3% fatality rate to date.


That 3.3% number doesn't account for asymptomatic or mild symptom carriers that never get tested; and if the asymptomatic numbers are as high as some studies are suggesting, then 3.3% is a gross overestimate.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: 300k? I thought that was close to the IMHE estimate for the "best case" scenario a few weeks back. Now, that's the "worst case."

Hmm...Not saying I don't trust the experts, but I'm having trouble reconciling these various models.


The number of cases we have is a lot lower than the projected amount if we didn't implement social distancing guidelines.

Clearly this is proof that social distancing doesn't work.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vygramul: How does high severity high transmission high asymptomatic transmission have fewer deaths than the same but with low asymptomatic transmission?


High asymptomatic = more people getting infected without getting sick.

About 1 in 5 who are sick become hospital cases - that is, cases that need medical attention of some kind more than a phone call/GP visit. Of those, about 1 in 4 needs ICU level care, where one in four die.  Aside: this last number may be low, the data is VERY variable here. The other two rations (1 in 5 needing hospital, 1 in 4 of those needing ICU) are much more robust.

So, let's say there's 1,000,000 infections in the great state of Fubar.

With 30% asymptomatic, that's 700,000 ill, 140,000 hospitalized, 35,000 in ICU, and 8750 dead.

With 70% asymptomatic, that's 300,000 ill, 60,000 hospitalized, 15,000 in ICU, and 3750 dead.

So, high asymptomatic = less fatalities and less likelyhood of hospital/ICU saturation.

Factors not covered in this simple example: 1) The likelihood that there would be more than 1M infection in Fubar because of the high asymptomatic rate, thus, more people out there infecting others (but 70% of those extra infections would also be asymptomatic!) 2) ICU saturation, which increases the death rate of those who need ICU care, because some cannot get it if ICUs are full.


But that should be enough to show you how high asymptomatic rates would lower fatalities, because we have a good handle on the sick-hospitall-ICU rates, and high asymptomatic rates means few people in those other categories given the same number of infections.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, literally 99.9% of the population would survive?

Oh noes ..

[i.kym-cdn.com image 200x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm OK with that. Provided the 0.1% who die are in the 0.1% who own most of the country's wealth, or are Trumps, or just particularly eggregious Trump supports in key swing states.

Lord, do your worst, but why should the innocent perish? Start with the worst narcissistic bastids and haters and work your way down the list one Trumper at a time.

Why isn't Rush LImbaugh dead yet? Why is Trump still polluting the air with every word? If there is a just and loving Providence in this world, why is Red Mitch still a stupid biatch?
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this


If there is a run on coffee filters now, I am blaming you!

And, by blaming, I mean showing up on door step bleary-eyed at 5:45 in the morning with my mug held out!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: [Fark user image 596x277]


I know! Let's open the beaches and hold a Klandemic Klam Bake! Dumb Evil Biatch Party!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this


Arts and crafts projects are not going to keep you from getting infected.  A huge part, the most important part of PPE is using the proper PPE and wearing it correctly.  A scrap of tshirt and a coffee filter isn't going to help.  Have you watched people wearing masks?  That homemade mask that you keep adjusting after pushing a shopping cart isn't helping.  Walking around with it covering your mouth and not your nose isn't helping.  Having it around your chin isn't helping.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: vygramul: How does high severity high transmission high asymptomatic transmission have fewer deaths than the same but with low asymptomatic transmission?

thorpe: Why more deaths with low asymptomatic transmission than with high asymptomatic transmission, regardless of severity? I don't understand that.

Is it because it presumes a higher percentage of asymptomatic carriers meaning fewer people get severely ill?

For example:

low asymptomatic transmission means there are fewer asymptomatic carriers as a %
High means more of them.

So if 50% of all infected get no symptoms you get X deaths
if it turns out 60% of all infected get no symptoms, you get X-1 deaths

/best guess?



But that means that they are assuming that all people with "asymptomatic transmission" remains asymptomatic and never get sick (and therefore none of them die of this). Is that possible?

I always count asymptomatic as a stage that may or not develop in full sickness.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As I said like 4 times yesterday, I'll believe it when I see it.

Because nothing in the way of reality ever happens to these people.  Yeah, by all accounts, they should all get sick as hell and actually learn a lesson.  But no...  It will be everyone else that gets sick, and they will somehow largely remain healthy.

And then we will watch them doing a victory dance because they were right about how the rest of us overracted.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: OldRod: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this

Arts and crafts projects are not going to keep you from getting infected.  A huge part, the most important part of PPE is using the proper PPE and wearing it correctly.  A scrap of tshirt and a coffee filter isn't going to help.  Have you watched people wearing masks?  That homemade mask that you keep adjusting after pushing a shopping cart isn't helping.  Walking around with it covering your mouth and not your nose isn't helping.  Having it around your chin isn't helping.


It does help you prevent it from spreading it to others if you're asymptomatic.

Which is the whole point.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: As I said like 4 times yesterday, I'll believe it when I see it.

Because nothing in the way of reality ever happens to these people.  Yeah, by all accounts, they should all get sick as hell and actually learn a lesson.  But no...  It will be everyone else that gets sick, and they will somehow largely remain healthy.

And then we will watch them doing a victory dance because they were right about how the rest of us overracted.


What'll probably happen is everything will "reopen" and businesses will still have a hard time attracting customers and then people will wonder why "normal" hasn't come back yet.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?


I dunno.

Somebody must have made a stash of cash off those pink hats with the kitty ears on them.  Those came out quick.....
 
China White Tea
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: It does help you prevent it from spreading it to others if you're asymptomatic.

Which is the whole point.


You're responding to the type of person who cannot imagine doing something that isn't for their own benefit.  Good luck with that.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: OldRod: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this

Arts and crafts projects are not going to keep you from getting infected.  A huge part, the most important part of PPE is using the proper PPE and wearing it correctly.  A scrap of tshirt and a coffee filter isn't going to help.  Have you watched people wearing masks?  That homemade mask that you keep adjusting after pushing a shopping cart isn't helping.  Walking around with it covering your mouth and not your nose isn't helping.  Having it around your chin isn't helping.


If everyone wears a scrap of t-shirt, then there's less virus in the air because a portion of any cough or sneeze would be blocked by the t-shirt, then another small portion would be absorbed by your scrap of t-shirt, which overall reduces the spread, even if everyone improperly wears poorly made masks.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x236]


VROOOOM!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: OldRod: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this

Arts and crafts projects are not going to keep you from getting infected.  A huge part, the most important part of PPE is using the proper PPE and wearing it correctly.  A scrap of tshirt and a coffee filter isn't going to help.  Have you watched people wearing masks?  That homemade mask that you keep adjusting after pushing a shopping cart isn't helping.  Walking around with it covering your mouth and not your nose isn't helping.  Having it around your chin isn't helping.

It does help you prevent it from spreading it to others if you're asymptomatic.

Which is the whole point.


It's not though.  That's the point.  If that was effective, why weren't we told to do that day one and why were we spending so much on proper masks when fabric scraps would work?  And you're ignoring how people are actually using these.  We're supposed to be keeping our hands away from our face.  These cheap ass homemade masks encourage you to put your hands by your face.  Masks are great for a clinical setting where there are proper procedures put in place.  It should take you no more than 5 minutes in a store to see people completely defeating the purpose of a mask without even realizing it.  They contaminate the mask, their hands, and everything else they touch.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The number of cases we have is a lot lower than the projected amount if we didn't implement social distancing guidelines.

Clearly this is proof that social distancing doesn't work.


But I'm talking about projections from just a few weeks ago, like early April. At that point, state shutdowns were the norm and still the numbers being bandied about were 100,000-240,000 deaths in USA. TFA is talking about 300k deaths from the estimates in the exact same timeframe.

I don't get how abandoning social distancing means 60k more deaths. Either social distancing isn't doing much of anything, they assumed that people weren't actually going to comply with the shutdowns, or the models are effectively worthless because they are built on entirely shaky assumptions.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mononymous: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

It takes about 5 minutes to make one, out of readily available materials.  Or is this your best argument against wearing a mask? Because they are too hard to make?


An hour and a wrecked tshirt later showed me how bad I am at sewing.

The bandanna filter method worked like a charm even for someone completely inept at sewing. Because there is no sewing.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not everyone uses a mask correctly.

Therefore, masks are stupid.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

philotech: Jeebus Saves: OldRod: Jeebus Saves: mononymous: Here in my town of Sacramento, on Monday, hundreds of protesters crowded the state capitol, none wearing masks. I'll be interested to hear of an uptick in cases/deaths in my area. They can infect themselves all they want, but if they infect othrrs, death is too good for them.

Where the fark can you buy a mask?

You can make one out of coffee filters, a bandanna and a couple rubber bands

Or there are simple mask patterns all over the web you could slap together using an old T-shirt, if nothing else

Going out without a mask is just asking to be infected, especially in a crowd like this

Arts and crafts projects are not going to keep you from getting infected.  A huge part, the most important part of PPE is using the proper PPE and wearing it correctly.  A scrap of tshirt and a coffee filter isn't going to help.  Have you watched people wearing masks?  That homemade mask that you keep adjusting after pushing a shopping cart isn't helping.  Walking around with it covering your mouth and not your nose isn't helping.  Having it around your chin isn't helping.

If everyone wears a scrap of t-shirt, then there's less virus in the air because a portion of any cough or sneeze would be blocked by the t-shirt, then another small portion would be absorbed by your scrap of t-shirt, which overall reduces the spread, even if everyone improperly wears poorly made masks.


You know one thing I have to say I've noticed is that you don't have people hacking and sneezing in stores anymore.  What's more risky though, having one person sneeze or a bunch of asymptomatic people touching their face and then touching everything else in a store?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: they assumed that people weren't actually going to comply with the shutdowns


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, literally 99.9% of the population would survive?

Oh noes ..

[i.kym-cdn.com image 200x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


You're good with 350,000 deaths?
 
