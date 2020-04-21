 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   You could be creating a new accent in your prolonged coronavirus isolation   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slurring my words is an accent?
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not sure if it's really an accent, but I have been inserting the occasional wail of loneliness into my everyday speech patterns...
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like to listen to christopher hitchens religion debates and notice sometimes I have to stop before I start speaking 'proper english' instead of this bastardized american crap.
 
ocelot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been out of work for over a month but I'm luckily still being paid.I noticed when filling out a deposit slip that my hand writing has gone to sh*t in that short time.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I don't remember speaking Swahili before. But suddenly, it just clicked...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/GHbQI2305qw

Embedding video and photos seems to be a bit broken on my end...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I once met a couple from Manchester who said they had a friend from Liverpool, and even though those cities are only 60km apart they couldn't understand the guy when he got excited and his accent got heavy.
 
invictus2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have free-time to ponder many things in this world though. Highbrow things and also, lowbrow.

My question is this.

Which of the teen angels got knocked up?



Fark user imageView Full Size


to produce this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been learning COBOL in my free time. I'm afraid to think of what kind of accent that will create when I go back out in to the world.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: https://youtu.be/GHbQI2305qw

Embedding video and photos seems to be a bit broken on my end...


It's happening to me, too. Site must have the 'rona.
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Accents are starting to vanish, actually. It's because of TV and radio.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My only conversations are held on conference calls.  Now every time I want to say something, I look for an unmute button.
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Slurring my words is an accent?


Well, either that or you've had a stroke.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've lived in the South for decades and no one seems to have an accent anymore!
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 147x193]


"I was born in the darklyboo."
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New accent? Not blood-eey lie-ly. What knob-ends 'ame up with this twaddle?
 
Earl Green
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A whole 'nother accent.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: I like to listen to christopher hitchens religion debates and notice sometimes I have to stop before I start speaking 'proper english' instead of this bastardized american crap.


Aloominum skedule in the lab-ra-tory
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Om nohsha spinka righ?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alicechaos: I've lived in the South for decades and no one seems to have an accent anymore!


Similarly with Boston.  Very few people I've encountered in 20 years of living here have "the accent", except one woman of my acquaintance, and she grew up in Dorchester back in the day, real old-school.  Many people who now live in the Boston area grew up elsewhere.  Furthermore, the classic "pahk the cah in Hahvihd Yahd"1 accent is considered by many to be "marked speech", to the point where many people who have it pay for lessons to get rid of it.

1Don't do that, they'll tow it to Medfihd.
 
