(Great Falls Tribune)   ♫ How we doing? Less COVID today? ♫ Not a chance, doc, Nay, nay, nay ♫ We've flattened curve but the cure it still shuns ♫ Nothing is working...SEND IN THE NUNS ♫
20
    More: Sappy, Francis of Assisi, Poor Clares, good times, Clare of Assisi, Nun, David Murray, Assisi, vast majority of their time  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Allivymar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus... what a show
Coronavirus... here we go
We know we're wishing that just go away
But the coronavirus is here and it's here to stay

oy oy gevalt
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to slap the virus with a ruler?
 
Richelieu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That oughta do it. Thanks, Ray!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the Clowns (The Krusty Comeback Special)
Youtube SzLHU6S4oic
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave six feet for Jesus.
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They choose to come outside now?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not the only one who thought those were zombies, right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salted Metal Honey: Coronavirus... what a show
Coronavirus... here we go
We know we're wishing that just go away
But the coronavirus is here and it's here to stay

oy oy gevalt


I was sitting in a restaurant
drinking with a cute lass
I was looking at this lovely sail boat.
Then this novel virus comes through
And they stuck me in ICU
And they shove a plastic tube right down my throat!
Oy, the gasping!
Oy, the fright!
And not a single decent treatment anywhere in sight!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the nuns, indeed!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My aunt is a nun, not one of the cloistered, but active in the community. She's 80, and spends all of her time taking care of the poor and disabled around here.

<CSB>
The night before my brother died, she was with him along with my parents, my cousin (who's a nurse practitioner), and my brother's son. He was in a lot of pain, dying from liver failure. My cousin had some medical marijuana, and my aunt made a pipe out of a beer can and helped him torch up so he would feel better.
</CSB>
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Allivymar: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Came for this, got it in one. Thanks.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Somewhere I have slow-mo footage of these sisters walking in when they came out to attend the dedication of the local Catholic college. I se it to "Little Green Bag" of Reservoir Dogs fame...really wish I could find that clip right now.
 
bsmz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We mock Protestants who send their hopes and prayers as a substitute for doing anything useful, but then when professional Catholics do the same thing they get good press.

Are they getting a free pass because they are old ladies? I don't see why they should. They all worship the same Jewish zombie lich and their prayers are all equally ineffective.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
{INQUISITORS}
Hey Torquemada, walk this way
The stimulus checks went out today
So pull that handle try your luck!

{INQUISITOR}
Who knows, Torque. You might win a buck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

