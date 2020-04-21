 Skip to content
(Roadside America)   Daddy, can you choke a headless chicken? Why, yes son, you certainly can   (roadsideamerica.com)
21
    More: Vintage, Chicken, Fruita, Colorado, Wyandotte, Mike the Headless Chicken, statue of Mike, corner of Mulberry, Fruita farmer, T-shirts  
•       •       •

HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am offended by this headline.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: I am offended by this headline.


If this wasn't bumped by you I was going to be disappointed.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: I am offended by this headline.


Sorry friend. I'm new in town and haven't met everyone yet.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: I am offended by this headline.


It must be a miserable life, what with all the sulking around, just waiting for some Fark headline to call attention to your decapitated state.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: HedlessChickn: I am offended by this headline.

Sorry friend. I'm new in town and haven't met everyone yet.


You apologized?

You MUST be new here.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: HedlessChickn: I am offended by this headline.

If this wasn't bumped by you I was going to be disappointed.


I was going to message him if he didn't.
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: I am offended by this headline.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mike eventually choked to death on a kernel of corn in an Arizona motel room, far from home -- an end not so different from other candle-in-the-wind celebrities such as Janis Joplin and John Belushi. No one knows where Mike is buried.

Just like Grandma
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Mike ran around like a chicken without a head, but he didn't die. There was just enough brainy stemmy stuff left at the top of the neck to keep him going.

Mike lived for 18 months. His owner kept him alive by feeding him grain, one piece at a time, through the hole where his head used to be. He drank from an eye-dropper.
...
Mike eventually choked to death on a kernel of corn in an Arizona motel room

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HEADLESS MIKE (Mike the Headless Chicken / Miracle Mike) Radioactive Chicken Heads music video
Youtube aUgPURW0qR8
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Masturbation thread!
 
uncleacid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bummer that the festival will likely be cancelled this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can most likely choke a headless chicken if you're not a Jewish male.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: You can most likely choke a headless chicken if you're not a Jewish male.


You have that backwards I think...
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image 480x360]


GIVE THAT BACK, ASSHOLE.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mike the chicken?
DNRTFA
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Mike the chicken?
DNRTFA


Username checks out!
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: skinink: You can most likely choke a headless chicken if you're not a Jewish male.

You have that backwards I think...


I was thinking the same thing.

But then I realized that, Jewish or not, there's still a head.

The Jewish one just doesn't have a hat.

Which is a bit ironic
 
Count_Crackula [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A few years ago, we did a family road trip from Southern California to Colorado Springs to visit old college friends. We knew about the Miracle Mike statue because it was featured on one of those "Mysteries at the Museum"-type shows on the Travel Channel, so we made it a point to check it out. It's as delightfully kitschy as one would hope.

We got a photo surrounding the statue. We all pulled our shirt collars over our heads, because we're a bunch of dorks.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I knew the obvious connection between this story and Hedless, but until I read the linked article I had no idea that badtrotsky013 also had a tie-in.
 
