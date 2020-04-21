 Skip to content
(CNN)   Probably for the same reason she refers to herself as "we"   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Useless fact: In them there olden days, it was decreed that not only did the Queen (or King) speak for the state, but was also the conduit for God, and thus when the royal "we" was employed, it referred both to the crown, and to God.

Nowadays of course the Queen is just a figurehead and God speaks through evangelists because He needs ridiculous amounts of money, presumably because the loan shark he borrowed from to buy the supplies to make the planet is getting really impatient, as Earth isn't quite turning the sort profit God was hoping for.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One each for her human and lizard forms.

/ apologies to Frankie Boyle
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Useless fact: In them there olden days, it was decreed that not only did the Queen (or King) speak for the state, but was also the conduit for God, and thus when the royal "we" was employed, it referred both to the crown, and to God.


So her other birthday is...Christmas?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lizzy Two-Birthdays
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I always thought it was schizophrenia.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
May be out of place but....Thin Lizzy....
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Another excuse for guys in red uniforms with lots of gold braid, funny hats with feathers, carrying swords and riding horses to parade around London for the benefit of the tourists and the royal coffers.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She only made it this far because of Frank Drebin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Royal We
Youtube E09LU6XVyxs
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Another excuse for guys in red uniforms with lots of gold braid, funny hats with feathers, carrying swords and riding horses to parade around London for the benefit of the tourists and the royal coffers.


But when I try it, British Airways denies my boarding pass. The horse was so disappointed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's got 3 birthday's in Australia. The one in April and these two:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No wonder she's so old.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She's a good sheila, and not at all stuck up.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: Psychopusher: Useless fact: In them there olden days, it was decreed that not only did the Queen (or King) speak for the state, but was also the conduit for God, and thus when the royal "we" was employed, it referred both to the crown, and to God.

So her other birthday is...Christmas?


It was originally in Spring, but they moved it.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Lizzy Two-Birthdays


That's way better than having two sheds.
 
