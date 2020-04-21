 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHKY Hickory)   Car burglary isn't an essential service   (whky.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 9:30 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, to his credit he obviously cut his own hair
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Conover Man Charged With Vehicle Break-in, Violating Governor's Order"

That guy ruins everything.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: "31-year-old Armando Jimenez of Adams Circle in Conover was arrested Saturday (April 18) by Catawba County Sheriff's Officers. He's charged with breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and violation of the Governor's stay at home order. Jimenez was incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $10,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled today (April 20). "

Glad to hear the jails and courts are open.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 480x474]


What is that?  Shards of glass???
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rkiller1: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 480x474]

What is that?  Shards of glass???


Pouring a bag of loose change into a fountain.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: rkiller1: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 480x474]

What is that?  Shards of glass???

Pouring a bag of loose change into a fountain.


Whew!  I thought is was an Italian Asshat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Well, to his credit he obviously cut his own hair


Shaving money
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WHKY:  The Dollar Palace of local TV stations.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's an essential service for the black market car market.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.