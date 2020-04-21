 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Tom Hanks donates his blood so science can create a Hanks-cine. Just don't let Forrest Trump get any   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rkiller1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bill gates is using Tom Hanks' blood to create the 5G vaccine?

rkiller1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: Bill gates is using Tom Hanks' blood to create the 5G vaccine?

[Fark user image 720x683]


That covers everything except aliens.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What all of it?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd love to time-travel back to my 10 year-old self just to tell her that the guy from Splash is the hero of the impending apocalypse.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And then he can just vaccinate himself, because he's Everyman.
 
rkiller1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I'd love to time-travel back to my 10 year-old self just to tell her that the guy from Splash is the hero of the impending apocalypse.


I thought John Candy was dead?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We can rebuild him...
 
rkiller1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Texas Gabe: And then he can just vaccinate himself, because he's Everyman.


WWG1WGA
 
