 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Italy marks first day of decreasing active COVID-19 cases, smallest number of new infections in two months   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Cool, Central Intelligence Agency, The World Factbook, Kosovo, COVID-19, Italy, good news, Report, lowest number of new coronavirus cases  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 5:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it was done in lockdown, just like flu season. REOPEN MURIKA!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! Happy turning point, Italy!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian DJ - Corona Quarantine
Youtube KVa0dG4vq7M
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long.
- Lao Tzu
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yay! Happy turning point, Italy!


If Italy can do this, it gives me hope for the US, despite the attempts of many in this country to deliberately make things worse.
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, obvious quick case study: what did Worst Korea do, and what did Italy do? Because we should do what WK did.

/rhetorical
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The total number of people reported to have contracted the virus as of late Monday was 181,228, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said. Of that number, 108,237 people were still testing positive - 20 fewer than the day before.

They retested at least 108,237 people on Monday?
 
anfrind
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Italy didn't give in when Karen demanded that she be allowed to go to her hairdresser.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thank you President Trump!
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anfrind: Italy didn't give in when Karen demanded that she be allowed to go to her hairdresser.


It wasn't Karen, it was Lori, if you want your hair done in the a shutdown, you have to be the Mayor of Chicago.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anfrind: Italy didn't give in when Karen demanded that she be allowed to go to her hairdresser.


Mayors walked around towns yelling at voters to go home. Italian police gave out tickets and marched people home. Doctors and nurses went on social media constantly.

Italy didn't just tell Karen to shut up. When Karen asked to see the manager, Italy's manager pushed Karen into a shopping cart and rolled her home and dumped her inside, and told her to stay there.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.