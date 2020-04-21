 Skip to content
(WRAL)   FDA approves at-home covid-19 test. Eligibility requirements include platinum-level insurance, a doctor's note, and being able to jam a swab down your own nose so far that it hits brain tissue   (wraltechwire.com) divider line
31
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby isn't keeping up with the metal markets. Platinum ($781/oz) is a distant third after palladium ($2165) and gold ($1685). It's in 4th place if you include rhodium.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I have a gold-pressed latinum plan?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the good news is per the instruction video they embedded in TFA you actually are told NOT to jam the cotton swab back in to your nasal cavity, and just to swab like an 1/2 to 1 inch inside your nose.

But my question is....... how accurate is the test? And once we get that answer, how accurate is the test actually - what's the real answer?
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an at-home sample prep kit... then you mail it off to be tested in an actual lab.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother had a tumor that pressed on his corneal stuff.  So it affected his vision.  Not sure, but I think they went in through the nose.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.... I'll just cough on a rich person and wait for the results.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that test must have been submitted for approval 15 years ago. How did they know the test would be useful that far in the past?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I just pick my nose and send the contents to the same address?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extended warranty? How could I lose?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 625x731]


Step 7 is stupid. Your right nostril will give your left nostril the 'rona.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arnold Schwarzenegger Total Recall nose scene
Youtube mSiFXhrxE3Y


Video of successful sample collection
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: edmo: [Fark user image 625x731]

Step 7 is stupid. Your right nostril will give your left nostril the 'rona.


C-virus.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Well, the good news is per the instruction video they embedded in TFA you actually are told NOT to jam the cotton swab back in to your nasal cavity, and just to swab like an 1/2 to 1 inch inside your nose.

But my question is....... how accurate is the test? And once we get that answer, how accurate is the test actually - what's the real answer?


Dunno about this one, but I wouldn't go all in.

Many problems across manufacturers so far. The Abbott 15 minute test that was tauted? 15% false negative rate so far...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: thorpe: edmo: [Fark user image 625x731]

Step 7 is stupid. Your right nostril will give your left nostril the 'rona.

C-virus.


At least it's not the T-virus
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You're probably negative. Oh, and probably pregnant. Plus the herpes. Ask again later."
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Many problems across manufacturers so far. The Abbott 15 minute test that was tauted? 15% false negative rate so far...


Which isn't terrible.

Those early tests farkers were frothing at Trump for not using?

30%.
 
arcgear
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sprgrss: What if I have a gold-pressed latinum plan?


i prefer the laudanum plan myself
 
RagnarD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Feds are on the hook to pay for these, no?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Kit Fister: thorpe: edmo: [Fark user image 625x731]

Step 7 is stupid. Your right nostril will give your left nostril the 'rona.

C-virus.

At least it's not the T-virus


Fun fact, there's a biotech company in Shang Hai that has a logo that's basically a color-changed Umbrella logo.  Coincidence?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby ain't lying about the brain tissue part. Not the most painful experience of my life, but damn close for about 2 seconds. Christ, I don't even think she used a swab. Looked more like a bottle brush and felt more like a chainsaw. I've had my left pinky finger almost completely severed and reattached twice. I.....I actually think I'd prefer that. That's a pain my brain knows how to deal with.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Test results confirmed by hedgehogs.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How much interest does Trump or one of his shell companies have in Labcorp ..
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: mongbiohazard: Well, the good news is per the instruction video they embedded in TFA you actually are told NOT to jam the cotton swab back in to your nasal cavity, and just to swab like an 1/2 to 1 inch inside your nose.

But my question is....... how accurate is the test? And once we get that answer, how accurate is the test actually - what's the real answer?

Dunno about this one, but I wouldn't go all in.

Many problems across manufacturers so far. The Abbott 15 minute test that was tauted? 15% false negative rate so far...


That's my concern. Testing in the US has been an utter shiatshow so far, so the first thing anyone should be doing when they hear about a new test in the US is trying to find out how accurate the test actually is.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"down your nose?"
Up your nose? In your nose?
No one knows.
 
jake3988
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Well, the good news is per the instruction video they embedded in TFA you actually are told NOT to jam the cotton swab back in to your nasal cavity, and just to swab like an 1/2 to 1 inch inside your nose.

But my question is....... how accurate is the test? And once we get that answer, how accurate is the test actually - what's the real answer?


======================================​======================

They tend to jam it back there to ensure there's a high likelihood they actually get some virus on the swab.  I can't imagine the positive rate is very high only going back a half inch.  I mean, it's probably better than nothing at this point, but not much.

Was just reading an article on all the different tests that the Cleveland Clinic uses (apparently, 6, who knew?).  The '15 minute' test was accurate 86% of the time (out of 100 samples that they somehow knew without a shadow of a doubt had the virus) and apparently that was low enough that they stopped using it.  The test that returns in about an hour was either 96 or 98 percent effective, can't remember which it was.  One of the tests had one and one had the other.

That 86% one was the lowest of the 6, with 2 of the tests nailing 100% of them.  So... unlike all the idiots I see on Fark that says tests have 25% failure rates, most tests are pretty darn accurate.

However, that doesn't include for human failure which 'at home' kits are bound to have...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since we're talking about DIY here's Kay teaching you how to make a facemask:

DIY Face Mask Tutorial With Kay
Youtube U4c5eo_3-y0
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Koreans and the Chinese are both making 10 minute serology tests that show presence of CoV and several different species of antibodies.  Why don't we have those?  Lately, when I think of our nation, I think about the surreptitiously recorded musings of Kim Jong Il in which he lamented the way his Korea lagged behind the West.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The Koreans and the Chinese are both making 10 minute serology tests that show presence of CoV and several different species of antibodies.  Why don't we have those?  Lately, when I think of our nation, I think about the surreptitiously recorded musings of Kim Jong Il in which he lamented the way his Korea lagged behind the West.


It's not like we don't have the ability to do those here.  The issue with those is that it requires interaction with potentially infected people to do.  These we do at home and send them in.  Little to know interpersonal contact.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, where can I run out and get one?
I don't mind waiting in a crowded line.

On s3vond tho7ght.mmm
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Well, the good news is per the instruction video they embedded in TFA you actually are told NOT to jam the cotton swab back in to your nasal cavity, and just to swab like an 1/2 to 1 inch inside your nose.


Seriously? Haven't they shown that incorrectly obtained samples (not deep enough into the nose) are more likely to give false negatives? This sounds like a really bad idea.
 
