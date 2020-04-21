 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Happy ninety-fourth birthday, old Queen. What a marvelous queen you have been   (nbcnews.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's done a silver jubilee (25 years), a golden jubilee (50 years), and a diamond jubilee (60 years).

Looks like 2022 will be her 70th year on the throne. Wonder what/when the next jubilee is?

Edit: huh. Looks like platinum is for the 70th!
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'M THE QUEEN!  I LIVE FOREVER!  NEVER DIE!  LIVE TO A MILLION...
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Eddie Izzard routine is almost old enough to drink in the US, btw.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just about to make a Highlander joke, and realized the movies are twenty to thirty-five? years old, and the TV series is thirty-ish.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her majesty is a pretty nice girl...
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Royals are like a breed of fancy dog the English for some reason enjoy taking care of.

I mean I guess they would probably run into traffic if left unattended.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Moorcock wrote the character of King-Emperor Huan with Liz in mind.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that in lizard years?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: I was just about to make a Highlander joke, and realized the movies are twenty to thirty-five? years old, and the TV series is thirty-ish.


I'm playing ball on your lawn. Is that OK?
 
Riche
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
At this rate she's going to outlive Keith Richards.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Say it with movies:
#DeadPool - Fuck You're Old! 💀💩
Youtube yEOcIYy-2FM
 
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Royal birthdays and anniversaries are traditionally marked by ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various locations across London, but the queen felt it would be inappropriate to allow this to go ahead given the circumstances.

Just a figurehead, and still a better leader than Donald Trump. Merkin Man would DEMAND a parade if it was a tradition. And his parade would have to be bigger than all of the other parades combined,
 
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Riche: At this rate she's going to outlive Keith Richards.


What if she is Keith Richards?  Ever seen them together?  Kind of looks like him if you inflate the skin a little more, say 5 psi which is more that the -2 psi Keith has.
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's a fine sheila, and not at all stuck-up.
 
veale728
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shes holding on until charles either croaks or declines the throne.
 
Security Ninja
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: So she's done a silver jubilee (25 years), a golden jubilee (50 years), and a diamond jubilee (60 years).

Looks like 2022 will be her 70th year on the throne. Wonder what/when the next jubilee is?

Edit: huh. Looks like platinum is for the 70th!


How about OXYGEN?  Something she can use at her age...
 
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: So she's done a silver jubilee (25 years), a golden jubilee (50 years), and a diamond jubilee (60 years).

Looks like 2022 will be her 70th year on the throne. Wonder what/when the next jubilee is?

Edit: huh. Looks like platinum is for the 70th!


shiat or get off the pot! That's a long time on the throne.
 
