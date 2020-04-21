 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Meanwhile, in Holland, New Zealand, and Ireland, people are killing the 5G Internet to solve the toilet paper problem due to coronavirus, but to US, whats 5G?   (vice.com) divider line
54
    More: Dumbass, Mobile phone, Cell site, Anti-5G protesters, Conspiracy theory, cell tower sites, Attack, Cellular network, Base station  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 11:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5G is whatever Sprint, Verizon, ATT, TMobile tell us it is.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biological viruses: how do they work?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, structural steel doesn't ignite very easily. Are they using rolls of toilet paper as an accelerator?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Biological viruses: how do they work?


I don't know anymore, stopped arguing with a 5Ger, couldn't even respond to his pseudo science anymore, just too much gibberish to contend with.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be called "UHF".
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In New Zealand, it appears anti-5G protesters also vandalized a 4G site by mistake.

Oh those Kiwis...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: no1curr: Biological viruses: how do they work?

I don't know anymore, stopped arguing with a 5Ger, couldn't even respond to his pseudo science anymore, just too much gibberish to contend with.


Just change the subject to chemtrails or moon landings or the Illuminati.  Still insane, but the material will be fresh.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: grokca: no1curr: Biological viruses: how do they work?

I don't know anymore, stopped arguing with a 5Ger, couldn't even respond to his pseudo science anymore, just too much gibberish to contend with.

Just change the subject to chemtrails or moon landings or the Illuminati.  Still insane, but the material will be fresh.


They are confused about chemtrails, now would be the time to keep us docile and they are spraying less control drugs. Perhaps I should talk about how to potency probably went up so not as many planes are needed.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of farkers in the US that are convinced that 5G is going to kill us all and that we need to kill it now.

I've been wondering who stands to profit from this ridiculous disinformation. My guess it is the existing broadband people (think Comcast) that are promoting this. 5G is going to cut huge into their business. They have the most to lose out of all this.  This is pure speculation on my part.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: This is pure speculation on my part.


This is how conspiracy theories start.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are that upset over 5G, what will they do when we inevitably get to 6G?
 
Poster1212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of any cell phone towers burning here in the US so we are smart than those European and New Zealand clowns. Bring all their business here.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Yid, I'm just glad the masses are blaming radio waves and burning down cell towers, instead of me.

...for now
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in some cases, they're burning down 4G towers by mistake.

You see, 4G is safe, only an insane person would believe that 4G is harmful. That 5G though, it gives people viruses. I saw it on facebook and it had so many likes.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: If they are that upset over 5G, what will they do when we inevitably get to 6G?


6G makes your dick spontaneously fly off and explode.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I think people can't get any dumber...

/JK. They can always get dumber
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Demetrius: This is pure speculation on my part.

This is how conspiracy theories start.


Says you and the Illuminati.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: If they are that upset over 5G, what will they do when we inevitably get to 6G?


That doesn't worry me.  What happens when it goes to 11G?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom teleconferencing is responsible for COVID19 spreading.

Before it all started, nobody had ever heard of Zoom. Study it out.

//sarc
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk: runwiz: If they are that upset over 5G, what will they do when we inevitably get to 6G?

6G makes your dick spontaneously fly off and explode.


Don't care, had sex?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I've been wondering who stands to profit from this ridiculous disinformation. My guess it is the existing broadband people (think Comcast) that are promoting this. 5G is going to cut huge into their business. They have the most to lose out of all this.  This is pure speculation on my part.


Good luck getting wireless internet to be anywhere near as "good" as wired internet.

/though let's be honest, given how expensive and spotty internet in the US is, 5G might actually be an improvement for some.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't 4G and 5G just a marketing scheme.  Pay for the upgrade, or be prepared to wait in line for your data?  I thought it was just a way to prioritize who gets access to the bandwidth first.

I read something about it years ago, and have a trash memory, it's entirely likely I took away the wrong details.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Foil (Official Video)
Youtube urglg3WimHA
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do have to say it's sort of warm and satisfying that Americans don't have a monopoly on dumbness.

Although we always do our best.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Um, structural steel doesn't ignite very easily. Are they using rolls of toilet paper as an accelerator?


I think we can safely rule out jet fuel.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: runwiz: If they are that upset over 5G, what will they do when we inevitably get to 6G?

That doesn't worry me.  What happens when it goes to 11G?


Many people are saying we should skip straight to 12G.

Though since I can't leave my house, the number of G's isn't all that important to me.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job idiots, take down of the few things that makes being stuck self-isolating at home bearable.

/I'd probably end up as a fark headline if I had to go a week like this without internet. And I wouldn't even be able to comment in my own fark headline thread.. *shudder*
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's somewhat odd to see this level of infotainment warz conspiracy bullshiet spread in countries other than the US and taking a foothold.

5G coverage in the US is so ridiculously sparse, to call it non existent wouldn't be too far off the mark.

What is in use is old UHF TV spectrum.. There are a few MM wave deployments here and there, but for the most part, nothing.

Oh, someone up thread made mention of structural steel not being easy to light on fire.  When it's hollow, and full of cables jacketed in insulation, it burns like crazy.  The inside of the tube becomes a chimney, and eventually reaches a temperature where just about anything would burn red hot.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Isn't 4G and 5G just a marketing scheme.  Pay for the upgrade, or be prepared to wait in line for your data?  I thought it was just a way to prioritize who gets access to the bandwidth first.

I read something about it years ago, and have a trash memory, it's entirely likely I took away the wrong details.


Well yes and no.  5G is faster and right now it has been used as a marketing scheme with every major cell carrier waving the flag.  Problem is that it isn't well established what 5G speeds are and it has limited coverage area.
I see it as Malibu Stacy with a new hat.
If it runs like they say it will, you can reach your data cap in a few min.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Isn't 4G and 5G just a marketing scheme.  Pay for the upgrade, or be prepared to wait in line for your data?  I thought it was just a way to prioritize who gets access to the bandwidth first.

I read something about it years ago, and have a trash memory, it's entirely likely I took away the wrong details.


It's significantly faster, but internet is already crazy fast for what most people use it for. Average people won't need it, it'd be like signing up for 1gig ethernet in 2001.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adj_m: Good job idiots, take down of the few things that makes being stuck self-isolating at home bearable.

/I'd probably end up as a fark headline if I had to go a week like this without internet. And I wouldn't even be able to comment in my own fark headline thread.. *shudder*


There is a disease that's infected the US education system and that of other Western countries:  Dumbfarkitis.   For decades now people have been given participation awards in education that makes them believe their ignorance is the equal to another's knowledge.   The results are clear.  People who believe RF waves create viruses and a president who thinks antibiotics can cure viral infections.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone on my Discord server referred to the 5G conspiratwats as "Cell Phone Birthers."
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stavr0: Zoom teleconferencing is responsible for COVID19 spreading.

Before it all started, nobody had ever heard of Zoom. Study it out.

//sarc


That's like saying "TCL (Chinese TV giant) is responsible for COVID-19 to increase TV viewing."
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Justin Bieber & Ozzy Osbourne Best Buy Super Bowl Commercial (2011) (HD)
Youtube pS9sUm5Y0sg
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

grokca: no1curr: Biological viruses: how do they work?

I don't know anymore, stopped arguing with a 5Ger, couldn't even respond to his pseudo science anymore, just too much gibberish to contend with.


Indeed, I have a friend who has recently subscribed to the 5G conspiracy and like most conspiracies it's exhausting trying to educate someone who is so woefully ignorant of some of the most basic knowledge.
This lady isn't stupid, just uneducated, and Dunning-Kruger and cognitive bias are very real things.
 
rcain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has any study on these "people" been done yet? Dunning-Kruger effect and Confirmation Bias aside, these "people" show such a complete lack of self-awareness and capacity for critical thinking that I have a hard time considering them fully human. Their only real drive seems to be parroting and acting out on the right- wing lies and propaganda like a trained animal

Just because they share their basic physiology, does that give them the status of being fully human if they lack or have abandoned the capacity for critical thought and basic reasoning? At what point are they considered sub-human? Because to me at least, these aren't people, they are troglodytes who revel in bigotry and lies and wear their ignorance like a badge of honor

And call me a fascist but I think the best thing would be to identify and remove these troglodytes from society so that we might prosper. They are nothing if not a cancer and a threat to our society
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It used to be called "UHF".


UHF is prosaically low frequency these days. Cell phones have been in UHF since their inception. Even wifi is 5GHz these days. 5G goes up to 60GHz.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could we just chain 5G conspirators to the towers?
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

grokca: no1curr: Biological viruses: how do they work?

I don't know anymore, stopped arguing with a 5Ger, couldn't even respond to his pseudo science anymore, just too much gibberish to contend with.


At this point, I no longer think the human race has a right to exist anymore.  We are, hands-down, the dumbest species on the planet.

/Giant Meteor 2020
 
Gollie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fissile: adj_m: Good job idiots, take down of the few things that makes being stuck self-isolating at home bearable.

/I'd probably end up as a fark headline if I had to go a week like this without internet. And I wouldn't even be able to comment in my own fark headline thread.. *shudder*

There is a disease that's infected the US education system and that of other Western countries:  Dumbfarkitis.   For decades now people have been given participation awards in education that makes them believe their ignorance is the equal to another's knowledge.   The results are clear.  People who believe RF waves create viruses and a president who thinks antibiotics can cure viral infections.


People have always been stupid. They just haven't been able to group up like they can post-internet.

/And since participation awards is such a loaded phrase I'm not 100% what you mean by it and I don't want to put words in your mouth. I hope it isn't the usual bullshiat the right wingers you complain about tend to spew.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean most conspiracy theories are stupid... but like... spreading a biological virus through radio waves?  Did these people believe their girlfriend/boyfriend when they said they didn't know how they got herpes but they did recently talk on the phone with their ex just got it a few weeks ago?

I'd be working on ways to exploit these people right now if I thought they had any money worth swindling.
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Fissile: adj_m: Good job idiots, take down of the few things that makes being stuck self-isolating at home bearable.

/I'd probably end up as a fark headline if I had to go a week like this without internet. And I wouldn't even be able to comment in my own fark headline thread.. *shudder*

There is a disease that's infected the US education system and that of other Western countries:  Dumbfarkitis.   For decades now people have been given participation awards in education that makes them believe their ignorance is the equal to another's knowledge.   The results are clear.  People who believe RF waves create viruses and a president who thinks antibiotics can cure viral infections.

People have always been stupid. They just haven't been able to group up like they can post-internet.

/And since participation awards is such a loaded phrase I'm not 100% what you mean by it and I don't want to put words in your mouth. I hope it isn't the usual bullshiat the right wingers you complain about tend to spew.


No, I don't buy into that alt-right, know-nothing bullshiat at all.  I know that 'education' in this country was never truly merit based.  This improved a bit post-war, and then the pendulum swung back.  The alt-right co-opted the left's 'anti-elitism'  in education for its own purposes.   The left did nothing to counter it.  You can't say the left is blameless for the millions of degree holding farkwits who believe in such things like non-ionizing radiation causing illness.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grokca: no1curr: Biological viruses: how do they work?

I don't know anymore, stopped arguing with a 5Ger, couldn't even respond to his pseudo science anymore, just too much gibberish to contend with.


You just have to let those brush fires burn themselves out at this point.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It's somewhat odd to see this level of infotainment warz conspiracy bullshiet spread in countries other than the US and taking a foothold.

Thinking conspiracy theories are largely unique to the US, or  any single country is excessively ethnocentric.  In large parts of the world, Holocaust denial is mainstream thought. Every country/culture has bs that they believe to be the truth.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fissile: Smackledorfer: Fissile: adj_m: Good job idiots, take down of the few things that makes being stuck self-isolating at home bearable.

/I'd probably end up as a fark headline if I had to go a week like this without internet. And I wouldn't even be able to comment in my own fark headline thread.. *shudder*

There is a disease that's infected the US education system and that of other Western countries:  Dumbfarkitis.   For decades now people have been given participation awards in education that makes them believe their ignorance is the equal to another's knowledge.   The results are clear.  People who believe RF waves create viruses and a president who thinks antibiotics can cure viral infections.

People have always been stupid. They just haven't been able to group up like they can post-internet.

/And since participation awards is such a loaded phrase I'm not 100% what you mean by it and I don't want to put words in your mouth. I hope it isn't the usual bullshiat the right wingers you complain about tend to spew.

No, I don't buy into that alt-right, know-nothing bullshiat at all.  I know that 'education' in this country was never truly merit based.  This improved a bit post-war, and then the pendulum swung back.  The alt-right co-opted the left's 'anti-elitism'  in education for its own purposes.   The left did nothing to counter it.  You can't say the left is blameless for the millions of degree holding farkwits who believe in such things like non-ionizing radiation causing illness.


I can't blame the ideals and policies of the left for stupid people, no.

I guess I could blame their support of increased access to education for more total stupid people having degrees, sure. But I don't think stupid people having degrees is related to them believing 5g causes viruses, or any other zany things.

And, generally speaking, the left doesn't let their idiots get very high in politics, while our POTUS has cultivated anti-vaxxer nonsense.

/I'm tired, maybe I'm missing your point. Mine is mostly just that stupid people are gonna be stupid, the internet let their powers combine, and yes of course some people cultivate and take advantage of them as a group for votes and money.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like a marketing opportunity for one of the carriers -- "Coronavirus-free 5G ... Guaranteed not to give you Covid-19!"
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.