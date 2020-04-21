 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Canceled. C-a-n-c-e-l-e-d   (thehill.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are those poor Indian children going to do with there useless skill?
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are the British ones cancelled?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still can't get used to the single L in that word. it just looks wrong.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This shiat is bananas.

B-a-n-a-n-a-n-a-n-and I've just lost count, dang it.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Balloon": that's what eliminated me.

/still need autocorrect
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: I still can't get used to the single L in that word. it just looks wrong.


Right?  Same thing with "cunnilingus"...I feel like that word needs at least, like, 3 Ls.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They couldn't do a virtual one where the kids are in an empty room in their own place with nothing else in it and have it there?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: I still can't get used to the single L in that word. it just looks wrong.


I still write cancelled and traveller. I've been back in the States for almost 15 years now. . .
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I missed on the word "Bridge" in my day..... been a burning em ever since!!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: virulent_loser: I still can't get used to the single L in that word. it just looks wrong.

Right?  Same thing with "cunnilingus"...I feel like that word needs at least, like, 3 Ls.


well at least when you're performing it you can spell it however you want on your partner(s).
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If there was ever anything that could be done via Zoom this is it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: guestguy: virulent_loser: I still can't get used to the single L in that word. it just looks wrong.

Right?  Same thing with "cunnilingus"...I feel like that word needs at least, like, 3 Ls.

well at least when you're performing it you can spell it however you want on your partner(s).


I like to use the Greek alphabet, personally...

Alpha to OOOOOOOOmega.

:P
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They couldn't do a virtual one where the kids are in an empty room in their own place with nothing else in it and have it there?


People would cheat.
It's insane how much our collective paranoia waste money we don't have, at every level of our stupid society.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We also would have accepted the incorrect "double-L" spelling "C-a-n-c-e-l-l-e-d"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good. Has anybody ever met former spell bee Champs at any level who became successful?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spell the following: |rān|, |THe(ə)r|, |brāk|, |brēCH|, |too|, |ˈôrdnəns|, |ˈôrdn-əns|, |ˈhaNGər|, |THan, THən|, |ôf, äf|, 've.

There's more to language than spelling.
 
suid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Destructor: We also would have accepted the incorrect "double-L" spelling "C-a-n-c-e-l-l-e-d"


FTFY, heretic!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

