(NBC 12 Richmond)   "You saved my life, have a sandwich. You saved my life, have a sandwich. You saved my life, have a sandwich. You saved my life. have a sandwich. You saved my life, have a sandwich. You saved my life, have a sandwich." (Repeat 4994 times)   (nbc12.com) divider line
rrrickets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good going
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the asshole without a mask?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it even possible to eat through that many sandwiches?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said no onions!
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway? Haven't these folks suffered enough already?
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure beats the stupid honking we got over here. That's a real show of support. Getting a meal in isn't always easy.
 
PangolinPatientZero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this isnt necessary, but it is a huge morale booster.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job surviving patient.  And great job to the folks that made you all better now.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But isn't he increasing his chances of getting infected again?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him  ..
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there with the tag, subby.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bless his little heart!

Gratitude. One of the rarest virtues nowadays!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a Peanut Butter Sandwich
Youtube fCrPlyZ3wkY
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: I see what you did there with the tag, subby.


Well I didn't.  But now I do.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the dude on the right's shirt advertising a new Subway slogan, or is he a fan of NY straight edge hard core legends BOLD?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the two most famous Jareds in the world such scumbags?

Nice going on the sammiches though.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be more exciting if they delivered them via T-shirt cannon (or equivalent).

But I guess, you know, good job and all.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Poop: Is it even possible to eat through that many sandwiches?


In the wise words of Abraham Linvoln, anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It would be more exciting if they delivered them via T-shirt cannon (or equivalent).

But I guess, you know, good job and all.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Doctor Poop: Is it even possible to eat through that many sandwiches?

In the wise words of Abraham Linvoln, anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.


LinColn.  Dammit.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Doctor Poop: Is it even possible to eat through that many sandwiches?

In the wise words of Abraham Linvoln, anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.

LinColn.  Dammit.


Abraham Lickcolon
 
tnpir
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OWWW...QUIT IT.
OWWW...QUIT IT.
OWWW...QUIT IT.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Who's the asshole without a mask?


How would you PREFER they eat their sandwich?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shticks of One and a Half Dozen of the Other
Youtube K2Cut3XwJxM
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Who's the asshole without a mask?


Seeing as how the others have subway shirts and he doesn't, I'm betting the guy who recovered and bought the sammichez.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: johnny_vegas: Who's the asshole without a mask?

How would you PREFER they eat their sandwich?


I'll show you.  Bend over.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: johnny_vegas: Who's the asshole without a mask?

How would you PREFER they eat their sandwich?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
