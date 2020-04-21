 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Choose cardboard caskets, it's better for the environment and faster to burn down in the crematorium   (usatoday.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Cremation, cremation chamber, New York City's Brooklyn borough, Green-Wood Cemetery, Burial, funeral homes, Cemetery, New York City  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 12:17 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're cremating people in wooden caskets the must be out of the cardboard ones.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are glass coffins going to become popular?  Remains to be seen.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Crematoriums run around the clock...

...The cremators...start their day at 6 a.m.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've already ordered mine.

wired.comView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When we were cremated we had no caskets. Damn kids these days.............
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cremation is so harmful to the environment. Come on down to Carl Showalter's Mulchatorium, we offer carbon-neutral rendering services and up to 50 living memorial arrangements to gift amongst the surviving beloved
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If its good enough for my hamster, its good enough for you.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cremation is bad for the environment, period.

uses fossil fuels (or in some countries wood) that we had to damage the environment to get, emits a shiat ton of greenhouse gases, and creates particulate air pollution.

if the environment is your primary concern, get your unembalmed corpse (embalmed bodies pollute groundwater) planted in a cotton shroud, unfinished raw wood box, or yeah cardboard. and have them plant a tree on top.

with this method you won't be having an open casket funeral, but right now there are no funerals anyway. and we might get used to that.

if normal social gatherings are ever a thing again, your survivors can always have a big memorial with pictures and videos and people telling stories, actual deceased body not required.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.