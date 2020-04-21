 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   Drew gives an update on the Fark revenue situation - tl;dr it's still bad. We also discuss the end of Pennsylvania's sober hordes marauding in nearby states, and special guest Brooke Binkowski gives us an overview of Covid conspiracy theories   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
90
    More: PSA, Todd Schnitt, Drew Curtis, radio broadcaster Todd Schnitt, The MJ Morning Show, Television, WFLZ-FM, good team, sarcastic news aggregation site  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 21 Apr 2020 at 11:27 AM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Next SBA relief package, on the application Fark needs to be a public company.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?


Much money.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?


Eight squirrel pelts
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?


The cost in dollars is negligible.  The cost to a man's soul is incalculable.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
have you considered picking up a couple extra shifts?  how about negotiating with the hosting company for deferred payment? maybe furloughing a few of the sh&tposters?  god knows they're overpaid no matter how much they get.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about a way to donate? I'm already a TotalFarker, but I'd love to donate to help out.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Next SBA relief package, on the application Fark needs to be a public company.


"Farking IPO" has a nice ring to it. Do you think the squirrel would get to ring the bell with Drew at the NYSE?
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, I tried paying for a year's worth. Payment page went to the PayPal option. Only link available there was to pay via CC rather than use the PayPal balance. I'll try again later today.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?


For me it's three to five fart-jokes a day.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?

Much money.


Such money?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?


My contribution alone cannot be calculated.

/nobody has time to keep track of that
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: What about a way to donate? I'm already a TotalFarker, but I'd love to donate to help out.


I had the same question, but ended up just buying TF for random people in place of a donation.  At least that way you still get your money in there and maybe make a few people happy.
 
realmolo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't see a solution. I mean, I'd be willing to pay probably $20/month to post on this site, and so would most of the "regulars", I think. But then *nobody else* is every going to show up. At that point, Fark becomes a private club. And it *still* wouldn't generate enough revenue for Drew and the gang to bother with it.

And the advertising dollars are NEVER coming back. Fark isn't popular enough, and it never will be.

What I'm saying is, Fark is not long for this earth. Another year or 2, and it's done. It was fun while it lasted.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that I bought TF for nothing? Dammit!
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe Fark needs to cut down on the Starbucks and avacado toast - or think about getting some roommates or moving back in with the parents for a few years until the loans are paid off
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: have you considered picking up a couple extra shifts?  how about negotiating with the hosting company for deferred payment? maybe furloughing a few of the sh&tposters?  god knows they're overpaid no matter how much they get.


Create Fark accounts for your family and colleagues and gift them annual TF.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mathamagical: So you're telling me that I bought TF for nothing? Dammit!


No, you bought it for $5 a month.

Username does NOT check out.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

realmolo: I don't see a solution. I mean, I'd be willing to pay probably $20/month to post on this site, and so would most of the "regulars", I think. But then *nobody else* is every going to show up. At that point, Fark becomes a private club. And it *still* wouldn't generate enough revenue for Drew and the gang to bother with it.

And the advertising dollars are NEVER coming back. Fark isn't popular enough, and it never will be.

What I'm saying is, Fark is not long for this earth. Another year or 2, and it's done. It was fun while it lasted.


There is no bus short enough for your kind of logic.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It would change the tenor of the place quite a bit, but a one dollar a click "This post is idiotic" button would make bank on the pol tab.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since declining ad revenue seems to be a recurring theme here, to the point it determines what content is allowed to be posted.

What are you planning to do to make Fark better, so more people are inclined to come here and pay you, so you don't have to rely so heavily on ad revenue?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Money problems? Wait...so Fark is not secretly financed by George Soros? But the server room is still staffed with Lizard people, right?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe a few more levels of funding?

1.  Read, but no commenting and no Smart/Like.  Free.
2.  Ability to Smart/Like a comment. $5 per year.
3.  Ability to Comment and Smart/Like. $10 per year.
4.  No ads. (BareFark; $25 per year).
5.  Members-only stuff. (TotalFark; $50 per year)
6.  Corporate sponsorship?  Memorial gift?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: have you considered picking up a couple extra shifts?  how about negotiating with the hosting company for deferred payment? maybe furloughing a few of the sh&tposters?  god knows they're overpaid no matter how much they get.


They should have saved up 6 months of operating expenses like everyone else.

mathamagical: So you're telling me that I bought TF for nothing? Dammit!


Kinda like contributing to the Sanders campaign.  Same feeling.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: get real: How much does it cost a month to keep this site going?

My contribution alone cannot be calculated.

/nobody has time to keep track of that


Excuse me? Who are you? Who let you in here?
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if your going in debt. pull the plug and cut your losses.

people will get over it
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is Fark cutting hosted services on the backend to maybe cut costs?  Like do you really need high-availability and other things that could be sidelined for now?  Desperate times and all.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have an option to donate, please make it this website instead of any local causes. It's more importanter.
 
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's just one website, what could it cost? Ten dollars?
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Maybe a few more levels of funding?

1.  Read, but no commenting and no Smart/Like.  Free.
2.  Ability to Smart/Like a comment. $5 per year.
3.  Ability to Comment and Smart/Like. $10 per year.
4.  No ads. (BareFark; $25 per year).
5.  Members-only stuff. (TotalFark; $50 per year)
6.  Corporate sponsorship?  Memorial gift?


So, odds are I'm the longest-term farker in this thread.  I'm not sure how many like me are around, people who don't comment a lot, but love liking/smarting comments.  Do this thing.  I'd pay more for little buttons that fark with people.  Add a troll option too, so we can call those assholes out easier
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: if your going in debt. pull the plug and cut your losses.

people will get over it


Fark not here for the users, it's here so Drew can be king of his little castle.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somebody in an earlier discussion had the idea of working out bundle deals with the major news websites.  Basically, a Supreme Fark membership would get you through the paywalls of the major news websites.
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about a lock-in at the rec center?

Srsly sucks though

/♫ I've grown accustomed to this place...
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: It was fun while it lasted.


Mostly it stopped being fun when they got rid of boobies and it became a sh*t posting site for The Nation. But I'm still here for the funny stories.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Since declining ad revenue seems to be a recurring theme here, to the point it determines what content is allowed to be posted.

What are you planning to do to make Fark better, so more people are inclined to come here and pay you, so you don't have to rely so heavily on ad revenue?


Mandatory boobies.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Is Fark cutting hosted services on the backend to maybe cut costs?  Like do you really need high-availability and other things that could be sidelined for now?  Desperate times and all.


Without seeing the actual cost of those services, suggesting cutting them is somewhat pointless. It would need to be relatively significant before spending the time to undo that work and honestly I don't see how or why Fark would have that complex and expensive a system in place.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would give you money, but I don't have any.

I really enjoy this place on the internet.

My gift TF expires in 3 days.
 
rfenster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe Drew could triple or even quadruple the cost for UltraFark(tm)?
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Had loads of fun at Fark about 10-15 years ago.  Sadly, that ship has sailed.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wake me when you have an "out the submitter" button. I'd pay for that.

For all of those wanting to donate, just sponsor someone. That's how they do it here... and hopefully, that gets a person hooked, etc. etc.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: Well, I tried paying for a year's worth. Payment page went to the PayPal option. Only link available there was to pay via CC rather than use the PayPal balance. I'll try again later today.


I don't do e-commerce, I'm that old-fashioned. There's a P. O. box for Fark. If an honest-to-really check for TF were to appear in it, would that be treated correctly?

Quite frankly, the few times I've been TFed made little impression on me. I spend too much time here as a liter, some of the stuff that fueled my interest has faded away, and there are some recurrent practices that are less than inspiring. Overall, it's still a positive experience, but ...
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: RaiderFanMikeP: if your going in debt. pull the plug and cut your losses.

people will get over it

Fark not here for the users, it's here so Drew can be king of his little castle.


You're thinking of Drew Curtis' Fark.  This is Fark.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: Somebody in an earlier discussion had the idea of working out bundle deals with the major news websites.  Basically, a Supreme Fark membership would get you through the paywalls of the major news websites.


Hmm. Maybe.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drew, have you considered selling Fark?  If so, how much? Asking for a friend.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smosh: indy_kid: Maybe a few more levels of funding?

1.  Read, but no commenting and no Smart/Like.  Free.
2.  Ability to Smart/Like a comment. $5 per year.
3.  Ability to Comment and Smart/Like. $10 per year.
4.  No ads. (BareFark; $25 per year).
5.  Members-only stuff. (TotalFark; $50 per year)
6.  Corporate sponsorship?  Memorial gift?

So, odds are I'm the longest-term farker in this thread.  I'm not sure how many like me are around, people who don't comment a lot, but love liking/smarting comments.  Do this thing.  I'd pay more for little buttons that fark with people.


I'd pay for buttons to sabotage people as well.  Kind of like optional DLC for MMOs.  There have been enough suggestions and requests for donation options that if they don't end up adding it, it would display to me a kind of apathy as to whether or not this place actually survives.

Add a troll option too, so we can call those assholes out easier

Yeah, that's never going to happen.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We had a 600 plus comment thread on this a week ago.  There were some good suggestions in there about improving the site and cutting out the bullshiat.  How many of those are being considered, or are you just looking for another 600 comment thread because it's getting you clicks?
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Thank You Black Jesus!: have you considered picking up a couple extra shifts?  how about negotiating with the hosting company for deferred payment? maybe furloughing a few of the sh&tposters?  god knows they're overpaid no matter how much they get.

Create Fark accounts for your family and colleagues and gift them annual TF.


You'd have to really have to hate your family / friends to do such a heinous thing.
 
jgilb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe if you changed the spilled bourbon bottle on your outage page from Maker's Mark to Old Crow, people might be more sympathetic ?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smosh: indy_kid: Maybe a few more levels of funding?

1.  Read, but no commenting and no Smart/Like.  Free.
2.  Ability to Smart/Like a comment. $5 per year.
3.  Ability to Comment and Smart/Like. $10 per year.
4.  No ads. (BareFark; $25 per year).
5.  Members-only stuff. (TotalFark; $50 per year)
6.  Corporate sponsorship?  Memorial gift?

So, odds are I'm the longest-term farker in this thread.  I'm not sure how many like me are around, people who don't comment a lot, but love liking/smarting comments.  Do this thing.  I'd pay more for little buttons that fark with people.  Add a troll option too, so we can call those assholes out easier



So give people the ability to be bigger assholes than they already are?
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.