(AP News)   Of the $349 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses during the pandemic. $300 million went to 75 publicly traded companies, some with a net worth of over $100 million, 25% of whom told investors they were going under BEFORE the crisis   (apnews.com) divider line
75
    Followup, Public company, Privately held company, Finance, Small business, Government-owned corporation, small businesses, emergency loans, Form 10-K  
•       •       •

75 Comments
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallowed be the job creators
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, people lining up for food handouts...

courant.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember back when insider trading was still considered a crime?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.


That is same amount of welfare fraud and people still piss and moan like little poop filled babies
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say that like that is a BAD thing /s/
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this in any way acceptable?
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We currently have no products on the market and expect that it may be many years, if ever, before we have a product candidate ready for commercialization," it wrote.

I smell a winner!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should give $100B to Sears. I really feel the Summer Catalog was poised to make a comeback!
 
jgilb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's not even FARK. Did anyone expect otherwise ?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Meanwhile, people lining up for food handouts...

[courant.com image 800x409]


They all have cars! How poor can they be?
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mixing units of measurement in the headline is stupid and click-baity.  Should read:

Of the $349 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses during the pandemic. $.3 billion went to 75 publicly traded companies, some with a net worth of over $.100 billion, 25% of whom told investors they were going under BEFORE the crisis
 
jiggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those loans are to keep people on payroll, as long as the companies are doing this I don't care.  Though I have a feeling some of these companies will Pocket the cash and file for bankruptcy to not repay.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.


Shhh, the narrative is that this only helped the 1% and/or Wall Street, not that the great majority of the loans went to those who needed them.

I'm pretty pissed that we didn't get a cent but that relates more to the rank incompetence of Chase than to the state of the system.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very upset for real small businesses getting screwed, but at the same time, I am not sure if we should go around crucifying any companies that applied and were granted loans. The government set the rules for the applications. If they allowed loopholes or made the rules too broad, we should be angry at that.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you plan for emergencies. This legislation should have been drafted up by a team of blood sucking lawyers, and then verified by a separate team of blood sucking lawyers, and then filed as appendix V to whatever emergency plan it's a part of.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an XKCD for that:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? I tell ya, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

enry: So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.


FTFA:

The eight firms getting maximum loans are likely just a tip of the iceberg: Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million.

That's a minimum of $220 billion.

It seems like a lot to most of the money went to fairly large businesses rather than small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Meanwhile, people lining up for food handouts...

[courant.com image 800x409]


And in my fb feed, the same people decrying the food banks as SOSHALISM are supporting Republicans and this corrupt taxpayer-funded, opportunistic corporate bailout.

Those calling the shots in distributing these funds should be removed from power.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hey ,they are the politicians that are electable.
There isn't anything we can do.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Remember back when insider trading was still considered a crime?


they'll keep faking us if we keep letting them
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: They should give $100B to Sears. I really feel the Summer Catalog was poised to make a comeback!


Plus, it's really help with that no TP thing.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rustypouch: How is this in any way acceptable?


A Republican did it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been spit out of the application process twice now, the last time with an email from the bank reading something to the effect of:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why yes, I am a nobody.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smosh: Mixing units of measurement in the headline is stupid and click-baity.  Should read:

Of the $349 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses during the pandemic. $.3 billion went to 75 publicly traded companies, some with a net worth of over $.100 billion, 25% of whom told investors they were going under BEFORE the crisis


But "0.1%" doesn't elicit loud enough howls to power the outrage machine.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Meanwhile, people lining up for food handouts...

[courant.com image 800x409]


If only there were extra food somewhere easily accessible and with a way to distribute it.

In unrelated news, here is all the food meant for schools and restaurants being dumped into the trash or plowed under still in the fields.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: The eight firms getting maximum loans are likely just a tip of the iceberg: Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million.


Perhaps that should have been the lede.
 
dwrash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Publicly traded businesses are not small businesses.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't put rich people in jail in this country.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thornhill: enry: So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.

FTFA:

The eight firms getting maximum loans are likely just a tip of the iceberg: Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million.

That's a minimum of $220 billion.

It seems like a lot to most of the money went to fairly large businesses rather than small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.


And the $100 billion left over would provide a lot of money to small businesses with 50 employees or fewer - their needs to keep payroll going are probably way less than a million per company, so 100,000+ <50 employee businesses?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Making those poor corporate raiders go back to grab a second load of loot after they set fire to the ship.
Bastards.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Meanwhile, people lining up for food handouts...

[courant.com image 800x409]


I don't see any food in that picture.
 
Horizon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thornhill: enry: So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.

FTFA:

The eight firms getting maximum loans are likely just a tip of the iceberg: Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million.

That's a minimum of $220 billion.

It seems like a lot to most of the money went to fairly large businesses rather than small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.


Look at this nerd reading the article. BOOOOO! HISSSSSS!

Seriously though did anyone actually expect this to turn out any other way?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, instead of not wearing masks and protesting... We should be wearing masks and hanging CEOs, CFOs, and boards of directors???

Asking for a friend.....
 
MFK [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
President Smash n Grab strikes again
 
Horizon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Smosh: Mixing units of measurement in the headline is stupid and click-baity.  Should read:

Of the $349 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses during the pandemic. $.3 billion went to 75 publicly traded companies, some with a net worth of over $.100 billion, 25% of whom told investors they were going under BEFORE the crisis

But "0.1%" doesn't elicit loud enough howls to power the outrage machine.


"The eight firms getting maximum loans are likely just a tip of the iceberg: Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million."

Don't let the meat of the article distract you from the headline. That would be silly.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People will lineup in their cars for hours inching towards the front of the line to get a box with 3 days worth of food, but not a one of them would walk around bent over for 8 hours picking stuff for $60.  What does this tell us about the importance of food and/or self-reliance?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: So, instead of not wearing masks and protesting...


The protests are about making it so that we don't need whatever crumbs they want to throw at us.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smosh: Mixing units of measurement in the headline is stupid and click-baity.  Should read:

Of the $349 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses during the pandemic. $.3 billion went to 75 publicly traded companies, some with a net worth of over $.100 billion, 25% of whom told investors they were going under BEFORE the crisis


You're too lazy to do million billion conversions in your head, but you have no problem with the imprecise some and the percent? Really?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

enry: thornhill: enry: So of the loans that went out only 0.1% didn't go where it was supposed to?  Holy crap that's amazingly good.

FTFA:

The eight firms getting maximum loans are likely just a tip of the iceberg: Statistics released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that 4,400 of the approved loans exceeded $5 million.

That's a minimum of $220 billion.

It seems like a lot to most of the money went to fairly large businesses rather than small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

And the $100 billion left over would provide a lot of money to small businesses with 50 employees or fewer - their needs to keep payroll going are probably way less than a million per company, so 100,000+ <50 employee businesses?


Larger companies will have a far easier time borrowing money (and at a good rate) than your local restaurant or barber shop, for example. And that's the purpose of this program - small businesses have very few options to cover cash flow problems.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: deadromanoff: So, instead of not wearing masks and protesting...

The protests are about making it so that we don't need whatever crumbs they want to throw at us.


You seem to miss the fact that they give you crumbs so that you will protest
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We didn't get to be the richest nation on the planet by treating people like human beings, you know.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Meanwhile, people lining up for food handouts...

[courant.com image 800x409]


Well, those are lazy parasites who want charity and will never get ahead if we just *give* them food. Publicly traded companies are esteemed and clearly just in a rough spot despite millions of tax breaks to help stimulate their CEO's fourth home.

One is immoral, one is not, silly...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: People will lineup in their cars for hours inching towards the front of the line to get a box with 3 days worth of food, but not a one of them would walk around bent over for 8 hours picking stuff for $60.  What does this tell us about the importance of food and/or self-reliance?


That "farmers" don't pay people enough to pick produce in the United States and that factory farms have gotten too large.

I know that's not what you were aiming for, but that's the ugly truth. Our food production is built on (effectively) slave labor that can't afford to survive in the country where they are picking the produce for the market.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: deadromanoff: So, instead of not wearing masks and protesting...

The protests are about making it so that we don't need whatever crumbs they want to throw at us.


Well, I guess being dead does eliminate the need for housing/food/money. Good luck with that one.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I really feel the Summer Catalog was poised to make a comeback!


A reissue of a catalog might sell pretty well.

I've suggested on several sites that a TV network host a Throwback Thursday, where they air the network news, shows and commercials from a given day.  Imagine watching an evening's worth of CBS from April 21, 1973, or 1967.  Especially the news; I remember hearing weekly body counts on the news during the Vietnam War.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For reference (from wiki): "...generally specifies a small business as having fewer than 500 employees for manufacturing businesses and less than $7.5 million in annual receipts for most non-manufacturing businesses."

Assuming most were non-manufacturing businesses of the largest possible "small business" size, why are we giving loans for 2/3 of a year of revenue ($5M)?  That seems a bit excessive approximately a month into the crisis.
 
snowshovel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

huntercr: I am very upset for real small businesses getting screwed, but at the same time, I am not sure if we should go around crucifying any companies that applied and were granted loans. The government set the rules for the applications. If they allowed loopholes or made the rules too broad, we should be angry at that.


PELOSI set the rules to allow for multimillion dollar corporations. Trump set the rules for Vicki's Flower Shop on the corner.
 
