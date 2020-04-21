 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press) Boobies Good news everyone. Motorboating is allowed during the lockdown
36
    More: Boobies, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Michigan, Baraga County, Michigan, L'Anse, Michigan, L'Anse Township, Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order, outdoor physical activities, L'Anse Indian Reservation  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news everyone. Motorboating is allowed during the lockdown


Probably no accident this ad at the bottom of the story:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Good news everyone. Motorboating is allowed during the lockdown


Probably no accident this ad at the bottom of the story:

[Fark user image 221x179]


gotta love keyword matching
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
or a group of people in boats tied up with other boats. He said "common sense" should apply.

That's exactly why they did this.  It's to prevent drunken redneck party island, which is what is going to happen immediately.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
man I feel dinghy for clicking on this one
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good. Have Christina Hendricks brought around to my quarters, stat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do women even find that amusing or arousing?  Something tells me, no.

Breasts should always be handled with soft touches, and kisses and slight nipple pinching. You want her to ask for more....motorboating seems childish.

But, as with everything...YMMV.

enjoy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dame Helen is an international treasure.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet someone's face would break if they even tried...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


"Excuse me miss, I couldn't help but notice you enjoy motorboating."
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this also apply to sticking a penis between the breasts?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Do women even find that amusing or arousing?  Something tells me, no.


I've learned that you never assume that nobody is into something.  Someone is always into a thing.  People are strange.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: I bet someone's face would break if they even tried...


[i.pinimg.com image 696x1238]


Whatta way to go, though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Someone is always into a thing. People are strange.


Yup....rule 34....and all that....
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x168] [View Full Size image _x_]

Dame Helen is an international treasure.

Fark user imageView Full Size


yep.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: steklo: Do women even find that amusing or arousing?  Something tells me, no.

I've learned that you never assume that nobody is into something.  Someone is always into a thing.  People are strange.


Sure, someone somewhere might be into it, but is the specific person you'd prefer to motorboat into it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Sure, someone somewhere might be into it, but is the specific person you'd prefer to motorboat into it?


I dunno, I can think of a million things other to do besides makes an ass out of myself doing raspberry's in a woman's chest.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: Nurglitch: Sure, someone somewhere might be into it, but is the specific person you'd prefer to motorboat into it?

I dunno, I can think of a million things other to do besides makes an ass out of myself doing raspberry's in a woman's chest.


What if you made a boob of yourself doing that to her ass?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Motor boating, Even girls love doing it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If rednecks want to get together, they know places that the police don't. They don't need to go out in the open on boats.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Do women even find that amusing or arousing?  Something tells me, no.

Breasts should always be handled with soft touches, and kisses and slight nipple pinching. You want her to ask for more....motorboating seems childish.

But, as with everything...YMMV.

enjoy.


Ever consider whatever is just fun, and gets things going for the couple counts as foreplay?  Not everybody subscribes to the same pre-sex games, and not always the same playlist each time.  Do people often find tickling sexy?  Maybe, maybe not, but on occasion, tickling my wife is a silly way to get things started.  Honestly if you think motorboating is childish, makes me wonder what you think kids do when playing.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: Does this also apply to sticking a penis between the breasts?


No one wants to fark your moobs, guy.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If rednecks want to get together, they know places that the police don't. They don't need to go out in the open on boats.


Often in their cousin's bedroom.
 
JNowe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I bet someone's face would break if they even tried...


[i.pinimg.com image 696x1238]


Motorboating does come with the risk of drowning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: What if you made a boob of yourself doing that to her ass?


only if she farts...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"In my opinion, fishing is an outdoor physical activity with or without a motor attached,"

What kind of cyborg fishermen do they have up there?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: I bet someone's face would break if they even tried...


[i.pinimg.com image 696x1238]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ To each their own I guess.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: Ever consider whatever is just fun, and gets things going for the couple counts as foreplay?


I do. A lot.

Different people like different things. As a silly gesture, sure a quick motorboat might just get things started. Why not?  I'm just saying for me, motorboating seems immature. That's all. No biggie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: Honestly if you think motorboating is childish, makes me wonder what you think kids do when playing.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The dateline of the article is L'Anse, Michigan.  So, when you're ready for motorboating, you have to take it in L'Anse.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Even girls love doing it.


Fark user imageView Full Size

...checks out?
Fark user imageView Full Size

However, people are advised to check recreation areas for hazards before boating.
 
