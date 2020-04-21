 Skip to content
Minnesota Man auditions for part of Florida Man; steals snacks and has a shoot out with police from his getaway raft
11
    Mankato, Minnesota  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, the fact TFA is actually about a mentally ill young man with a desperate fear of police, and now he's dead sorta invalidates your choice of the "amusing" tag. don't you think?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hitting a paywall...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I keep hitting a paywall...


Armed man killed in Mankato area raft shootout with police identified, was mentally ill
Close friend of the family said the man was mentally ill and "afraid of police."
By Paul Walsh Star Tribune

APRIL 21, 2020 - 9:40AM
Fark user imageView Full Size

Austin Heights enjoyed the outdoors, said family friend Ruth Novak, who joined him fishing with others on Madison Lake east of Mankato. Credit: Provided by Ruth Novak

Authorities late Monday identified the armed suspect who died in a shootout with police while he was on a raft along the Minnesota River north of Mankato over the weekend.

Austin D. Heights, 24, was fleeing police Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stole snacks and beverages from a Mankato gas station while carrying a gun, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
Heights was hit multiple times by gunfire fired by law enforcement from the shore, the BCA said.

A close friend of the family said Tuesday that Heights was mentally ill and had a fear of police.

A clerk at the BP Expressway, on Hwy. 169 just south of the well-recognized Happy Chef restaurant, reported to law enforcement that Heights came in and stole items, according to Mankato police.

The clerk said Heights took beef jerky and something to drink while carrying a long gun in a white garbage bag, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Heights took to a raft on the river, where a witness told authorities the suspect also had a sawed-off shotgun with him, the dispatch audio continued.

About two hours after the reported theft, one officer was heard on the audio saying "shots fired," quickly followed by "he shot and fired twice at me. I fired back twice. He's still floating."

Authorities recovered Heights from the river, and his body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and further investigation of his death.

The BCA has yet to disclose the identity of the officer who fired the fatal shots or the officer's agency.
Agencies assisting in the incident included the Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter police departments; sheriff's offices from Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties; and the State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota River Valley Tactical Response Team.

Heights was living in Mankato and collecting disability payments because he was "severely schizophrenic and too mentally ill to work," said Ruth Novak, who dated Heights' father, Kevin Carlson, for several years until parting in recent weeks but remains close with him.

Novak said she and Carlson have learned few details about the shooting, but described Heights as "terrified all the time and afraid of the police. He was not really connected with reality."

She said that she and Heights' father "have been asking how in the world did he get guns, who would give him guns? It was so obvious that he was not well."

Novak, remains close to Carlson, said, "Both of us tried to get him to move in with us. We kept telling social workers that he wasn't even able to get groceries without help."

Mental difficulties aside, Novak said, "Austin was just a sweetheart, a very caring and gentle person. He liked getting out and being with the family. We'd go camping and things."


-emphasis mine. sad. NOT amusing.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...and had a fear of police."

Well, I guess he wasn't entirely paranoid since they ended up killing him.
 
InvertedB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is one hell of a depressing story. Amusing, not so much.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I keep hitting a paywall...


The Red Star wants your money.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I keep hitting a paywall...


StarTribune is trash anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mental difficulties aside, Novak said, "Austin was just a sweetheart, a very caring and gentle person. He liked getting out and being with the family. We'd go camping and things."

No he was a thief willing to kill over beef jerky. fark him and fark you
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm with the dead kid's father: where the fark did he get a rifle and shotgun?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: subby, the fact TFA is actually about a mentally ill young man with a desperate fear of police, and now he's dead sorta invalidates your choice of the "amusing" tag. don't you think?


Yeah, I was all prepared to be amused by "get-away raft,"  then kind of bummed to learn some mentally ill guy managed to get himself killed.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jesus, Subby. Did the "Sad" tag slip on a banana peal, or something? :-(
 
