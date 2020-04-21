 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Morgue's full. Portable refrigerator trailers are full. Hey Pete, you drive a pickup, don't you?   (inquirer.com) divider line
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take them to the tennis pavilion, Pete.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend


The Will Smith version sucked
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. They're dead. I don't think they mind being walked on. But... awkward.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta do what ya gotta do. The dead don't care.

Me? Twist my body into an embarrassing naked pose, wait for rigor, leave me in a major intersection. Leave 'em laughing.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's face it, these aren't the first dead bodies found in a truck near Einstein Hospital.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend

The Will Smith version sucked


The Will Smith version sucked


God damn the Will Smith one sucked.  I can't believe they went with that ending over in complete opposition to the story's point.

The book is amazing.  I read it in one go while stuck home with the flu on New Years Eve.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't walk on bodies. Show some f*cking respect. These were people's loved ones.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a bunch of geniuses.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd offer my truck, but it's filled to the brim with barrels of negative-priced oil.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Admittedly, the story's twist is kind of dumb.


Admittedly, the story's twist is kind of dumb.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You don't walk on bodies. Show some f*cking respect. These were people's loved ones.


Username oddy checks out.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Tuesday in Florida I guess
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Miami in the early 1980s, but with less lead poisoning.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great time to be a serial killer - just roll up and dump your bodies at the morgue, no questions asked
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent some time in Einstein Hospital when I started having my health issues in Late 2019.  Was transferred there from Christiana in DE.

It really is a shiatty hospital.  The doctors had the beside manor of prison guards.  I was in their liver transplant ward for like 3 days.

One of the residents came in one evening (he was an Asian guy from Atlanta.  I don't care what you say, it's funny to hear a southern drawl from a doctor that looks Korean when you're a Philly native). and told me to get out of there.  I AMA'ed myself the next morning.

Lucked out later on and ended up at Penn.  I couldn't be happier with the care I got.  I wouldn't got the Einstein for a hangnail...
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete fell out, who's left?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You don't walk on bodies. Show some f*cking respect. These were people's loved ones.


Unless they were Trump supporters.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens all the time when you own a truck.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Spent some time in Einstein Hospital when I started having my health issues in Late 2019. Was transferred there from Christiana in DE.


If you're being transferred to Philly, and your hospital isn't at 34th and Spruce, you're going to have a bad time.

\both HUP and CHOP are at that corner
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Pete fell out, who's left?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size



Making the boat a cigarette lighter!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: spongeboob: I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend


The Will Smith version sucked

God damn the Will Smith one sucked.  I can't believe they went with that ending over in complete opposition to the story's point.

The book is amazing.  I read it in one go while stuck home with the flu on New Years Eve.


I really liked the Charlton Heston version, which is relatively close to the book. It opens with him cruising around a deserted LA with a shotgun and a convertible with an 8-track player.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend

The Will Smith version sucked


The Will Smith version sucked


Charlton Heston version is best version.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: spongeboob: I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend


The Will Smith version sucked

God damn the Will Smith one sucked.  I can't believe they went with that ending over in complete opposition to the story's point.

The book is amazing.  I read it in one go while stuck home with the flu on New Years Eve.


Hell House is a great read too, if you need something while stuck inside.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump's anti-lockdown patriots love trucks anyway. They wont need no amber lamps's once they catch teh covids.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: It's like Miami in the early 1980s, but with less lead poisoning.


Or DC
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Walker: You don't walk on bodies. Show some f*cking respect. These were people's loved ones.

Unless they were Trump supporters.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

probesport: Pete fell out, who's left?


Joe.
 
jgilb
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Algebrat: I'd offer my truck, but it's filled to the brim with barrels of negative-priced oil.


In 2 million years, these bodies will be oil.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"You gonna write me up for unsecured load, Sheriff?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just don't leave them in the sun for too long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Cdr.Murdock: Spent some time in Einstein Hospital when I started having my health issues in Late 2019. Was transferred there from Christiana in DE.

If you're being transferred to Philly, and your hospital isn't at 34th and Spruce, you're going to have a bad time.

\both HUP and CHOP are at that corner


VA hospital is near that corner, heard real horror stories about that VA.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a transfer of human remains from a local hospital had arrived in "an unapproved manner."

Really? Are there, like, official rules and stuff?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend

The Will Smith version sucked

Charlton Heston version is best version.


The Will Smith version sucked

Charlton Heston version is best version.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 307x445]


But the Family was Luddietes not vampires.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wejash: Gotta do what ya gotta do. The dead don't care.

Me? Twist my body into an embarrassing naked pose, wait for rigor, leave me in a major intersection. Leave 'em laughing.


NSFW:

David Cross - When I Die
Youtube NwDP872IE5k
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The backlog for cremation in NYC is into May
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a transfer of human remains from a local hospital had arrived in "an unapproved manner."

Really? Are there, like, official rules and stuff?


Yes.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Misch: The backlog for cremation in NYC is into May


I would think cremation would be a Will.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: spongeboob: I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend


The Will Smith version sucked

God damn the Will Smith one sucked.  I can't believe they went with that ending over in complete opposition to the story's point.

The book is amazing.  I read it in one go while stuck home with the flu on New Years Eve.


atbpublishing.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wiredroach: "You gonna write me up for unsecured load, Sheriff?"

[Fark user image 850x361]


first thing I thought of
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Prop me up beside a jukebox when I die.

/Diffie died too.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Cdr.Murdock: Spent some time in Einstein Hospital when I started having my health issues in Late 2019. Was transferred there from Christiana in DE.

If you're being transferred to Philly, and your hospital isn't at 34th and Spruce, you're going to have a bad time.

\both HUP and CHOP are at that corner


Yep.

This was my first round of REALLY being sick, and I didn't know any better.

My Primary doc referred me to a local internologist who saw me once.  They took blood, had the results the next day and she called me on a Saturday morning.  Which surprised/scared me all at once.

She simply said "I went to med school with a doctor in the program at HUP.  I got you an appointment in January (this was December).  Whatever you do, don't miss that appointment".

That was the point where everything started to turn for the better.  It took time (lots of time) and some surgeries.  But, I dodged the transplant.  I mean, they said they would rather NOT do that surgery if they can.  I suspect it's a cash cow.  I ended up with a heart valve repair and ongoing monitoring.

It doesn't look like I'll need the transplant now.  I had to stop drinking (which I miss) but it sure a shiet beats the crap out of getting sliced open like that.

I would recommend HUP to anyone.  Been in a lot of hospitals past year and a half, and this one was the best all way around.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, morgue's full. Stiff out front should have told you.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Spent some time in Einstein Hospital when I started having my health issues in Late 2019.  Was transferred there from Christiana in DE.

It really is a shiatty hospital.  The doctors had the beside manor of prison guards.  I was in their liver transplant ward for like 3 days.

One of the residents came in one evening (he was an Asian guy from Atlanta.  I don't care what you say, it's funny to hear a southern drawl from a doctor that looks Korean when you're a Philly native). and told me to get out of there.  I AMA'ed myself the next morning.

Lucked out later on and ended up at Penn.  I couldn't be happier with the care I got.  I wouldn't got the Einstein for a hangnail...


Was Jonathan Harris your doctor?

midnitereviews.comView Full Size


I'm getting a lot of use out of this episode recently.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Sorry folks, morgue's full. Stiff out front should have told you.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a transfer of human remains from a local hospital had arrived in "an unapproved manner."

Really? Are there, like, official rules and stuff?

Yes.

Really? Are there, like, official rules and stuff?

Yes.


It's probably, like, suggestions more than rules. What exactly is the problem with dropping some bodies off in a Ford pickup? It's absolutely gotta be a Ford Econoline van because reasons?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Glorious Golden Ass: spongeboob: I saw this movie, Vincent Price refuses to let his wife be burned in the pit and then vampires kill everyone and Vincent Price realizes he is now a legend


The Will Smith version sucked

God damn the Will Smith one sucked.  I can't believe they went with that ending over in complete opposition to the story's point.

The book is amazing.  I read it in one go while stuck home with the flu on New Years Eve.

[atbpublishing.com image 672x318]


Nobody does the smug self-righteous arrogance face like ol' Charlie.  It's like his magnum.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new/old reality.
 
Valiente
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: You don't walk on bodies. Show some f*cking respect. These were people's loved ones.


But, but, it's a hoax! Fauci and Hillary cooked it up in a Chinese pizza parlour basement! And Gates!
 
