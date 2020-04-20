 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   The university with the world's largest endowment took over $8M in bailout money   (bostonherald.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My girl has bigger endowments than Harvard's.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had heard that Harvard could stay in the black even if they offered free education to every single student.

Even at a measly 4% interest, they are still raking in $1.6B without doing anything, which works out to $12m every 3 days.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So that's where some* of their piece of shiat graduates learn how to behave. The rich always have their hands out, don't they?

*Some. Not all. Some.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why should the wealthiest in the world have to turn down free money.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mars University?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that virtuous, never-to-be-questioned academia is hypocritical and greedy?  My pearls are clutched. Firmly.  They're the new Catholic Church.  Without the pedophilia.  Mostly.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: "By federal formula laid out in the CARES Act, Harvard was allocated $8.6 million, with 50% of those funds to be reserved for grants to students," a Harvard spokesman said in a statement. "Harvard is actually allocating 100% of the funds to financial assistance for students to meet their urgent needs in the face of this pandemic.

So they're literally turning around and giving this money directly to students who need it - students who didn't get a stimulus check (and whose parents didn't get one), who don't qualify for unemployment, and potentially are stranded away from home without means to get back.

I'm really having trouble working up any rage on this instead of, say, Potbelly's corporate office getting $10 million in small business funds while local restaurants can't get anything.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was a published list of money for colleges, with the largest amount going to Arizona State University. All of the colleges were severely impacted this year. While the Harvard amount is high in comparison to others, I'm not against them getting something.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never understood how a state school could have a massive endowment.  Just in Va is something like $14B in assets just wasting away.
 
Marine1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
East Coast elite universities are a cancer on our institutions of leadership.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How dare they.

That does it, my kids aren't going to join their crew team after all.

I'll have my guy sent the pictures to USC instead.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All of the money is helping Harvard students with financial assistance

Yes, because Harvard isn't just a place for the spoiled rich kids of rich parents to rub elbows with the rest of the next generation of the ruling class.  Clearly they handouts far more than all of those community college poors over there.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FTFA: "By federal formula laid out in the CARES Act, Harvard was allocated $8.6 million, with 50% of those funds to be reserved for grants to students," a Harvard spokesman said in a statement. "Harvard is actually allocating 100% of the funds to financial assistance for students to meet their urgent needs in the face of this pandemic.

So they're literally turning around and giving this money directly to students who need it - students who didn't get a stimulus check (and whose parents didn't get one), who don't qualify for unemployment, and potentially are stranded away from home without means to get back.


If this is true then good on them. However, I still feel zero pity towards them asking for the money in the first place. Hell just put all those displaced students in the BS fraternity housing they've desperately clung too. At least that way SOMETHING good would come out of them for a change.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Harvard is also furloughing people an cutting pay/benefits. I've heard through the grapevine they're also laying off some faculty too, though I can't find a source on that.

F*ck Harvard.

//turning off adblocker just to RTFA caused my CPU usage to spike, f*ck that
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
41 Billion ain't much if you say it real fast.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: My girl has bigger endowments than Harvard's.


Pics or go to Cornell.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why should the wealthiest in the world have to turn down free money.


You will be surprised to find out that college students on need-based assistance are not, in fact, part of "the wealthiest in the world".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Gubbo: Why should the wealthiest in the world have to turn down free money.

You will be surprised to find out that college students on need-based assistance are not, in fact, part of "the wealthiest in the world".


You're right. I agree that those people should get nothing at all. But dammit the rich university shouldn't have to suffer.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: meanmutton: FTFA: "By federal formula laid out in the CARES Act, Harvard was allocated $8.6 million, with 50% of those funds to be reserved for grants to students," a Harvard spokesman said in a statement. "Harvard is actually allocating 100% of the funds to financial assistance for students to meet their urgent needs in the face of this pandemic.

So they're literally turning around and giving this money directly to students who need it - students who didn't get a stimulus check (and whose parents didn't get one), who don't qualify for unemployment, and potentially are stranded away from home without means to get back.

If this is true then good on them. However, I still feel zero pity towards them asking for the money in the first place. Hell just put all those displaced students in the BS fraternity housing they've desperately clung too. At least that way SOMETHING good would come out of them for a change.


They didn't ask for the money. In fact, they are spending significant amount of their own money supporting students as well.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss5280: So that's where some* of their piece of shiat graduates learn how to behave. The rich always have their hands out, don't they?

*Some. Not all. Some.


No, it's all.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Endowments can only be used for specific purposes.  If the heir to a landscaping fortune gives Podunk U. 100 million to be used for landscaping, that's all it can use it for.  The buildings could be falling apart and the staff unpaid for months, but none of that 100 million could be used to remedy those things.  Otherwise, the campus looks amazing.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meanmutton: So they're literally turning around and giving this money directly to students who need it - students who didn't get a stimulus check (and whose parents didn't get one)


So the kids of rich people.
 
