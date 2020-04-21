 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And the winner of the 'World Social Distancing Champion' goes to...?   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Shetland, Christian Lewis, Scalloway, Scotland, remote Scottish Shetland islands, help of some fellow Shetland people, years of difficult times, Anxiety  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 10:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, that island of people who kill anyone who tries to set foot on their island is probably doing fine and have been social distancing for generations.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought it was Bigfoot.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been doing it for almost 40 years.

/ almost 40 years old.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I'm ever trapped on a Scottish island, I hope it is Islay.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll bet the sheep are starting to get nervous.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rene ala Carte:

Jet is happy he'll get a break
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Darwin was robbed!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nah, he's not even close.  It's these guys that are going to win

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you're healthy enough it's not a bad idea right now.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So...a homeless guy got a home?

That whole story is just romanticized homelessness. Unless he's got some unmentioned trust fund, he lives off of goodwill and donations. He isn't "fundraising" or whatever nebulous reason he gave. He is a nomad. A transient. Society has always had them, and they have always depended on kindness and humanity to survive. He is not Thoreau or Kerouac and there is nothing admirable or romantic about living like that
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: If I'm ever trapped on a Scottish island, I hope it is Islay.


Yes, that's my dream of being stranded on an island.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Until he finds out his dog is a carrier
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Nah, he's not even close.  It's these guys that are going to win

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x402]


I'm glad I saw this because CTRL + F of the word Space did not produce results.

But yeah, they definitely win this game.
 
Karne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Murflette: So...a homeless guy got a home?

That whole story is just romanticized homelessness. Unless he's got some unmentioned trust fund, he lives off of goodwill and donations. He isn't "fundraising" or whatever nebulous reason he gave. He is a nomad. A transient. Society has always had them, and they have always depended on kindness and humanity to survive. He is not Thoreau or Kerouac and there is nothing admirable or romantic about living like that


Society has less and less kindness and humanity everyday. So your dreams are coming true.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
from his fb
Fark user imageView Full Size
-
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: [th.bing.com image 204x193]


That's a really young Amelia Earhart.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's a hobo.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoblit: Glockenspiel Hero: Nah, he's not even close.  It's these guys that are going to win

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x402]

I'm glad I saw this because CTRL + F of the word Space did not produce results.

But yeah, they definitely win this game.


I was originally thinking the ISS astronauts but they just had a new crew join them a week ago or so.  I've heard rumors that some sub crews have barely even heard of COVID
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.