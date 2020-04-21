 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Would you like some Bat Fried Rice with those sexy yoga pants, Miss?   (reuters.com) divider line
82
    More: Facepalm, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Racism, Request for Comments, Canadian exercise apparel brand Lululemon, American Chinese cuisine, T-shirt design, Instagram link, Chip Wilson  
•       •       •

1774 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THOSE AREN'T YOGA PANTS.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Jesus...people need to stop trying to find a reason to be offended.

Quit giving in to the CCP.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people in China eat bats?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So stupid. They make soup with noodles with the bat meat, not fried rice.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was bat wrong? Should I not have done bat?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Do people in China eat bats?


Definitely. So not sure why they are offended?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lisa, what ever did I do to youuuuuuu."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/"Why does it talk like a lamb!?"
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw "sexy yoga pants" and clicked instinctively...what are we talking about?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these Yoga pants? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for someone to photoshop a Pokemon roster into a takeout menu.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonjr215: Are these Yoga pants? [Fark user image 300x300]


I think those are knee sharpeners, and they might even be a bit substandard.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bat fried rice is a little to gamey for me. I need pangolin fried rice, that's the real shiate.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonjr215: I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.


img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonjr215: Are these Yoga pants? [Fark user image 300x300]


Scrolling with that pic on the screen make it look like her ass is jiggling.  It's...mesmerizing.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: jonjr215: I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.

[img1.etsystatic.com image 850x1273]


That is literally the opposite of what was requested. Literally.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yogamasti.co.ukView Full Size
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: [yogamasti.co.uk image 707x1000]


Those are hammertime pants. Way different.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bughunter: [yogamasti.co.uk image 707x1000]


Hammertime.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

40 degree day: bughunter: jonjr215: I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.

[img1.etsystatic.com image 850x1273]

That is literally the opposite of what was requested. Literally.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark is not my personal erotica site. Might be a shared erotica site though.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bughunter: 40 degree day: bughunter: jonjr215: I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.

[img1.etsystatic.com image 850x1273]

That is literally the opposite of what was requested. Literally.

[Fark user image image 850x592]


Hawt.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yogi pants thread?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, god forbid we offend the Chinese after they release some farked up disease that's killing hundreds of thousands of people and cratering the global economy.

They don't like that joke t shirt. Poor farking babies.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: I'm waiting for someone to photoshop a Pokemon roster into a takeout menu.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What if Chinese people stop eating bats? How about that?

And stop eating endangered animals, you sick farks.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, my friend works at a gym, and she tells me that the founder of LuLu Lemon named it that because he thought it would be funny to hear Japanese try and pronounce it. Maybe it's true?

https://www.businessinsider.com/outra​g​eous-remarks-by-lululemon-founder-chip​-wilson-2013-12
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think eating bats and dogs and bugs is gross. If thinking so makes me racist, then I guess I'm racist.

/So woke
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [Fark user image 415x518]

Yogi pants thread?


Yogi didn't wear pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But Cindy wore a miniskirt...

Hmmm.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article contained neither said shirt nor yoga pants.
Subby, you fail, and you should be ashamed.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go ahead, play the race card and pretend we don't need a little humor going around.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah, god forbid we offend the Chinese after they release some farked up disease that's killing hundreds of thousands of people and cratering the global economy.

They don't like that joke t shirt. Poor farking babies.


jesus between the chinese and the greeks there is literally nothing left for the rest of the world to invent
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Go ahead, play the race card and pretend we don't need a little humor going around.


Shut up, cracker!

/what?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Oh Jesus...people need to stop trying to find a reason to be offended.

Quit giving in to the CCP.


The makers and operators of EVE Online?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
F the China guv'mint right up the A. Trump should back bill them for the cost/expense 'murica is enduring. Those who suffered and those who died deserve it.
 
arcgear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: jonjr215: I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.

[img1.etsystatic.com image 850x1273]


those look like Japanese shortpants actually.  i have a pair, though the pocket is completely useless it comes with

/not weeb shiat
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What if Chinese people stop eating bats? How about that?

And stop eating endangered animals, you sick farks.


can we tell them that the trump family are unctuous and delicious, and promoting of great virility?

solve a few problems pretty quickly
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: jonjr215: Are these Yoga pants? [Fark user image 300x300]

I think those are knee sharpeners, and they might even be a bit substandard.


Ray, Ray Charles ... you're not dead
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Percise1: Article contained neither said shirt nor yoga pants.
Subby, you fail, and you should be ashamed.


No, you what happens is people post pictures of yoga pants because they are not present in the article.  It's an example of Farkers helping other Farkers out so they can have a complete understanding of what is being talked about.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jonjr215: I just want to know what Yoga pants look like.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Do people in China eat bats?


where have you been?
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.