(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but it won't get you anything when you're caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is Florida, not New England   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Mayor Jane Castor, football star, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, staff member, new resident of Tampa  
geduld
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What PSI was the ball at?
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Florida attracts the worst people...
 
Land Ark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guarantee the 6 SB rings got him treated better by the staff than he would have if he were some schmo.

I am sure something got signed and it wasn't a citation.
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What no pics or handcuffs......Sorry didn't happen.

Move along folks nothing to see here!!!!👮👮♀
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just what Florida needs, more douchebags from New England that think the rules don't apply to them.

/s
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is Tom Brady gonna have to choke a biatch?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This doesn't sound that bad. Sure he's an idiot, but he just moved and lockdown rules differ from place to place, he didn't pull a "do you know who I am", and dispersed when told...

Brady has been quite busy in between workouts since he got to Tampa including trying to file trademarks for "Tompa bay"

Clemency revoked. Execute on sight.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, wide-open areas (parks and beaches) where people can maintain appropriate distance while they exercise are closed. But grocery stores where I see basically NO ONE maintaining appropriate distances are open.

Go fark yourself.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Buffalo Bills suck.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So, wide-open areas (parks and beaches) where people can maintain appropriate distance while they exercise are closed. But grocery stores where I see basically NO ONE maintaining appropriate distances are open.

Go fark yourself.


Essential business.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GOATs gotta have grass
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
file trademarks for "Tompa bay", Tampa Brady" and "TB X TB".

What the Hell? I hope this is a keep people from using it and not for him to profit from.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So, wide-open areas (parks and beaches) where people can maintain appropriate distance while they exercise are closed. But grocery stores where I see basically NO ONE maintaining appropriate distances are open.

Go fark yourself.


WHY AREN'T YOU STILL INSIDE?!  YOU HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!

I'd love to hear a plan from the left that doesn't boil down to "stay inside in crushing isolation and poverty until we develop a vaccine.  In a year or two.  Maybe.  Meanwhile, narc on your neighbors at this toll-free number.  Anyone who doesn't is a Trump-fellating Nazi."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: mrmopar5287: So, wide-open areas (parks and beaches) where people can maintain appropriate distance while they exercise are closed. But grocery stores where I see basically NO ONE maintaining appropriate distances are open.

Go fark yourself.

WHY AREN'T YOU STILL INSIDE?!  YOU HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS!

I'd love to hear a plan from the left that doesn't boil down to "stay inside in crushing isolation and poverty until we develop a vaccine.  In a year or two.  Maybe.  Meanwhile, narc on your neighbors at this toll-free number.  Anyone who doesn't is a Trump-fellating Nazi."


Care to tell us your plan to murder millions of your fellow Americans?
 
