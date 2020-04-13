 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Yeah you may not be on campus for classes, but you still have to pay your rent for your apartment there"   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean that if I have an apartment in San Francisco, but I decide to spend my summer in Seattle, I have to keep paying for my apartment in San Francisco even though I'm not anywhere near that city? Man, fark that shiat. Stupid greedy landlords. Also, I spent like four nights sleeping over at other people's houses last month so I don't understand why I'm not getting back that time in rent costs. Why are these greedy pigs charging me rent when I'm not even sleeping in my apartment?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well my apartment up at school back in the day was strictly year by year lease so I still had to pay for it even when I was back home at my summer job. It sucked but that is how it was.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is happening to students all over the country.  Not one mention of who the landlord / building owner is in this article that I could see so, journalism fail.  If its the same douchebag who owns student off campus housing all over the country who has a net worth of 15 billion, shame the fark out of him. His name should be right out there in front of every mention of this situation. There should be a workable solution and not just FU pay me.

The students who were working to afford their living expenses lost their employment when everything shut down. They are students so do not qualify for any stimulus funding as they are claimed by their parents; lots of luck getting unemployment (FL); many of them returned home as directed by their school to a house that both parents also got furloughed.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not having RTFA I fell fully qualified to chime in on this subject...

I know around here a couple of months ago it was the school(s) telling the students that they were going to be shutting down the campus in full (including the dorms) & that all the students had to go back home (or to quote Jake while closing down Bob's Country Bunker - "You don't have to go home but you can't stay here...").  If I lived in the dorm I'd sure as hell want a refund because it was the school/landlord telling me that I had to get out.

Now those with off campus apartments...yeah you're boned if you had a lease (plus you weren't told to go home, just not to go to campus itself).  If 'they' went home, that was their decision & the rent needs to be paid.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: The students who were working to afford their living expenses lost their employment when everything shut down. They are students so do not qualify for any stimulus funding as they are claimed by their parents; lots of luck getting unemployment (FL); many of them returned home as directed by their school to a house that both parents also got furloughed.


All of which mostly sucks. But the concept that rent should automatically stop for an off-campus apartment because schools aren't in session is ridiculous on its face.

The real problem here is that there needed, early on, to be a national directive to banks to suspend mortgage payments for as long as the crisis was deemed active. Perhaps a more intelligent and organized administration could have even approached something like that regionally, or city-by-city. But that didn't happen because the president is a halfwit, and his assistants and supporters are sycophants, and so property owners were, for the most part, left to negotiate with banks individually to work out solutions that wouldn't bankrupt them. Some banks have proven to be very amenable to such solutions. Others have not. Mostly, it ends up depending on the bank's individual relationship with that particular person. Which is all to say that many, many landlords out there are not by any means wealthy people, and accepting that their financial insolvency is OK because they own property but renters deserve a free pass is willfully ignorant and callous thinking.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The world is truly in dire straits when PN is posting in great seriousness.

Especially on a story about people wanting money for nothing.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So...the landlord in no way broke the lease or forced them out. The students were forced from school, sure, but not forced to move by the school because they already lived off campus. The students themselves decided "I'll do distance learning from mom's basement rather than my own apartment to save dough." And then got surprised the landlord, who have their own business to run and in no way asked them to leave or caused the situation, is holding these young adults to their legally binding lease agreement. Welcome to adulthood, NO, you can't go back.
 
skinink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: no_tan_lines: The students who were working to afford their living expenses lost their employment when everything shut down. They are students so do not qualify for any stimulus funding as they are claimed by their parents; lots of luck getting unemployment (FL); many of them returned home as directed by their school to a house that both parents also got furloughed.

All of which mostly sucks. But the concept that rent should automatically stop for an off-campus apartment because schools aren't in session is ridiculous on its face.

The real problem here is that there needed, early on, to be a national directive to banks to suspend mortgage payments for as long as the crisis was deemed active. Perhaps a more intelligent and organized administration could have even approached something like that regionally, or city-by-city. But that didn't happen because the president is a halfwit, and his assistants and supporters are sycophants, and so property owners were, for the most part, left to negotiate with banks individually to work out solutions that wouldn't bankrupt them. Some banks have proven to be very amenable to such solutions. Others have not. Mostly, it ends up depending on the bank's individual relationship with that particular person. Which is all to say that many, many landlords out there are not by any means wealthy people, and accepting that their financial insolvency is OK because they own property but renters deserve a free pass is willfully ignorant and callous thinking.


Hey, be quiet and enjoy your Trump-signed stimulus check, you hippie!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait, you mean that if I have an apartment in San Francisco, but I decide to spend my summer in Seattle, I have to keep paying for my apartment in San Francisco even though I'm not anywhere near that city? Man, fark that shiat. Stupid greedy landlords. Also, I spent like four nights sleeping over at other people's houses last month so I don't understand why I'm not getting back that time in rent costs. Why are these greedy pigs charging me rent when I'm not even sleeping in my apartment?


Actually why not? Imagine furnished places that charge you for the amount of time you spend there?
Clearly, not now. Because Gross.
But, Yeah, like a no tell motel but more about sleep and or a house party.
But not like airNb which is stupid
 
i ignore u
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's been interesting to see how people all assume landlords are so rich they can afford to lose their income. Do people not understand that for each unit they own landlords pay rent, insurance, taxes, etc.?

If you sign a contract to rent a place for a fixed period that's the deal.

The same whiners would be complaining if the landlord rented this students apartment to someone else because it was empty.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait, you mean that if I have an apartment in San Francisco, but I decide to spend my summer in Seattle, I have to keep paying for my apartment in San Francisco even though I'm not anywhere near that city? Man, fark that shiat. Stupid greedy landlords. Also, I spent like four nights sleeping over at other people's houses last month so I don't understand why I'm not getting back that time in rent costs. Why are these greedy pigs charging me rent when I'm not even sleeping in my apartment?


To be fair, the threads puts in quotes that the apartment is "on campus", which indicates the school is the landlord.

The article is about something else, but this is subby's fail.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: This is happening to students all over the country.  Not one mention of who the landlord / building owner is in this article that I could see so, journalism fail.  If its the same douchebag who owns student off campus housing all over the country who has a net worth of 15 billion, shame the fark out of him. His name should be right out there in front of every mention of this situation. There should be a workable solution and not just FU pay me.

The students who were working to afford their living expenses lost their employment when everything shut down. They are students so do not qualify for any stimulus funding as they are claimed by their parents; lots of luck getting unemployment (FL); many of them returned home as directed by their school to a house that both parents also got furloughed.


What's interesting, is their is a maximum that they will let you rent month to month. So not even that is an option. Maybe that needs to be against the law?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: So...the landlord in no way broke the lease or forced them out. The students were forced from school, sure, but not forced to move by the school because they already lived off campus. The students themselves decided "I'll do distance learning from mom's basement rather than my own apartment to save dough." And then got surprised the landlord, who have their own business to run and in no way asked them to leave or caused the situation, is holding these young adults to their legally binding lease agreement. Welcome to adulthood, NO, you can't go back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Actually why not? Imagine furnished places that charge you for the amount of time you spend there?


Those are called hotels.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The landlord doesn't care why you're renting there.

Anyhow, do the math and just break the lease if that benefits you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Imagine furnished places that charge you for the amount of time you spend there?


So
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA:

But unlike students who lived in university housing, who got refunds on their rent payments when they were forced to leave, Dolenga and thousands of other students are still paying rent on empty apartments and houses in university towns all across the country.

The apartments are not affiliated with university housing, so why do the students think they're going to be let out of their leases?

They wanted to cosplay adults by living off campus - welcome to adult life.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also I ordered two pizzas last Saturday but my dog had already cooked pan seared salmon.  I told the delivery guy that I didn't need the pizzas any more, because I already had dinner, but he wanted to get paid anyway.  He was quite insistent.  I thought about calling the cops, but they're such a hassle when they show up and see a ferret smoking crack, so I just paid the guy.  WTF was his problem anyway?  I don't show up at the pizza place demanding money.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Landlords are in the business of making properties they own available to people who do not own properties. They do this by incurring the cost of acquiring the property, maintaining the property, paying taxes on the property, etc., and then permitting others without their own properties to live there in exchange for a monthly payment.  That monthly payment will typically be greater than the landlord's costs associated with the unit.  The difference between the monthly payment and the costs are called "profit."  "Profit" is the thing that incentivizes businesses, like the landlord, to provide the goods or services that they provide.

People sign contracts, called leases, with landlords, promising to pay a certain amount over a certain period for the right to use the landlord's property.  If they no longer want to use the property, the lease will have a provision that specifies what happens.  Usually it involves paying some or all of the remaining amount due under the lease.  It's what they bargained for with the landlord.  The kids should follow those terms, and stop whinging to the media.

dictionary.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: waxbeans: Actually why not? Imagine furnished places that charge you for the amount of time you spend there?

Those are called hotels.


Not really. They don't do by the hour. And most of the time if they do, their doing it under the table.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It's been interesting to see how people all assume landlords are so rich they can afford to lose their income. Do people not understand that for each unit they own landlords pay rent, insurance, taxes, etc.?


Even the most magnanimous landlords are not getting breaks on their mortgages from the banks. It sucks, but that's the world we live in. There's a lot to fix.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: waxbeans: Imagine furnished places that charge you for the amount of time you spend there?

So
[images.fineartamerica.com image 600x900]


Nope. Hotels do nights. I'm saying by the hour, like an Internet Cafe
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is defending slumlords the same disease as defending billionaires because "maybe one day I'll be one?"

And yes. I've been to several of the mentioned campuses; they're slumlords. And, dear reader, don't do that "they should've lived somewhere else" or "they should take legal action" bullshiat either. You'll just be proving that you know nothing about the "real" world you're so snidely welcoming these students to.

And yes. It should be different for students. Even though I'm sure half of the people posting "grow up" here also cheered on the headlines about how businesses getting bailouts should've had an emergency fund (because that's what we tell regular people), students haven't had that opportunity in life yet. Even though it shouldn't matter because this is the height of extraordinary circumstances.

Well I can see that long walk I took yesterday has really cheered me up.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Not having RTFA I fell fully qualified to chime in on this subject...

I know around here a couple of months ago it was the school(s) telling the students that they were going to be shutting down the campus in full (including the dorms) & that all the students had to go back home (or to quote Jake while closing down Bob's Country Bunker - "You don't have to go home but you can't stay here...").  If I lived in the dorm I'd sure as hell want a refund because it was the school/landlord telling me that I had to get out.

Now those with off campus apartments...yeah you're boned if you had a lease (plus you weren't told to go home, just not to go to campus itself).  If 'they' went home, that was their decision & the rent needs to be paid.


The article indicated that the students living on-campus got pro-rated refunds. The students living off-campus got boned.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: Landlords are in the business of making properties they own available to people who do not own properties. They do this by incurring the cost of acquiring the property, maintaining the property, paying taxes on the property, etc., and then permitting others without their own properties to live there in exchange for a monthly payment.  That monthly payment will typically be greater than the landlord's costs associated with the unit.  The difference between the monthly payment and the costs are called "profit."  "Profit" is the thing that incentivizes businesses, like the landlord, to provide the goods or services that they provide.

People sign contracts, called leases, with landlords, promising to pay a certain amount over a certain period for the right to use the landlord's property.  If they no longer want to use the property, the lease will have a provision that specifies what happens.  Usually it involves paying some or all of the remaining amount due under the lease.  It's what they bargained for with the landlord.  The kids should follow those terms, and stop whinging to the media.

[dictionary.com image 350x350]


All of that only happens like that because the vast majority of heels are feel with crap staying the same.
Not because it can't be done differently.
The two things aren't the same thing.
Just like marriage can be made available to gays. It's wasn't a matter of not possible, it was a matter of people choosing to no longer be pigs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: SpectroBoy: It's been interesting to see how people all assume landlords are so rich they can afford to lose their income. Do people not understand that for each unit they own landlords pay rent, insurance, taxes, etc.?

Even the most magnanimous landlords are not getting breaks on their mortgages from the banks. It sucks, but that's the world we live in. There's a lot to fix.


It's the world we insist on staying in. See the open it up cry babies
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We surely we can't expect than landowning class that profits from doing literally nothing all day long to have put enough of that money aside to allow them to survive for even one whole month without all that free money coming in to support them, now can we?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: no_tan_lines: The students who were working to afford their living expenses lost their employment when everything shut down. They are students so do not qualify for any stimulus funding as they are claimed by their parents; lots of luck getting unemployment (FL); many of them returned home as directed by their school to a house that both parents also got furloughed.

All of which mostly sucks. But the concept that rent should automatically stop for an off-campus apartment because schools aren't in session is ridiculous on its face.

The real problem here is that there needed, early on, to be a national directive to banks to suspend mortgage payments for as long as the crisis was deemed active. Perhaps a more intelligent and organized administration could have even approached something like that regionally, or city-by-city. But that didn't happen because the president is a halfwit, and his assistants and supporters are sycophants, and so property owners were, for the most part, left to negotiate with banks individually to work out solutions that wouldn't bankrupt them. Some banks have proven to be very amenable to such solutions. Others have not. Mostly, it ends up depending on the bank's individual relationship with that particular person. Which is all to say that many, many landlords out there are not by any means wealthy people, and accepting that their financial insolvency is OK because they own property but renters deserve a free pass is willfully ignorant and callous thinking.


Tis a sad day for us all when the PN drops the sarcasm.

/and f*ck college rental companies
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well my apartment up at school back in the day was strictly year by year lease so I still had to pay for it even when I was back home at my summer job. It sucked but that is how it was.


Yep, hence: Subletting! I subleased my apt. a couple times before I was on campus during the summers as a grad student.

I realize that isn't a solution right now...
 
