(BBC-US)   Hacker steals $25m in crypto-currencies only to return the funds two days later. He reportedly wanted to steal something valuable   (bbc.com) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a terrifying organized crime entity want its money back?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "Roughly the same amount has now been returned - although in a different mix of crypto-currencies."

This feels like either 1) the so-called 'mystery hacker' was not mysterious for long and stole the money of someone or some group willing to disappear him or 2) crypto-currency holder hires 'mystery hacker' to re-balance his portfolio in the most efficient and cost-effective way.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Did a terrifying organized crime entity want its money back?


When that vat-grown assassin shows up at your door, you give him the merchandise.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody figured out a little known fact--blockchain is traceable--and wanted the trail to go cold by virtue of lack of interest.
 
almejita
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would have converted all the bitcoins into pesos, then returned them.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was me
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All the smart hackers have turned to hoarding PPEs anyway.
 
