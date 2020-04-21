 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Which US states have idiots for governors?   (usatoday.com) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas of course.
*rtfa*
Yep
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Applies to those reopening just as well
 
PirateKing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we just use the last Electoral Map? Same thing, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My vote is for New York.

so glad, I left.

so glad...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Texas of course.
*rtfa*
Yep


The best was when Rick Perry's transcript from Texas A&M got leaked to the public. He got a D in a class called "Meat".
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
57 of them.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The red ones


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oooh Oooh Mr Kotter!
 
50th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Amazingly enough, Alabama's Gov Ivey isn't a complete idiot.  Now, we have Jeff Sessions, Mo Brooks and a host of local old white Republicans that are complete idiots, but Gov Ivey is just a drunk.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Houston is such a cool city to live in. The food is insane, there are hot women from all over the world, etc.

But so much of the rest of Texas is filled to the brim with idiots.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most of them, but not all of them have governers who are actively working to kill their constituents because they think it will help get trump reelected.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Georgia.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston is such a cool city to live in. The food is insane, there are hot women from all over the world, etc.

But so much of the rest of Texas is filled to the brim with idiots.


Houston is some crap.
Went there for a show. Even at night in the motel room, it was still hot.
I've lived in Texas my whole life.
East Texas, should just be made into a nature preserve. FML. That was some disgusting humidity.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston is such a cool city to live in. The food is insane, there are hot women from all over the world, etc.

But so much of the rest of Texas is filled to the brim with idiots.


If by hot women you mean sweaty women because it's 95F and 100% humidity outside then yes. I would not describe Houston as a city of attractive people though.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: My vote is for New York.

so glad, I left.

so glad...


I'm glad you left too. NY still on lockdown until May 15 currently... how you red states doing???
 
madgonad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think the marinas and golf courses are okay.

I'm really not sure about gyms. Excreting the virus in damp enclosed areas....not a good idea.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BUT MUH FREEDUMBS!
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Texas of course.
*rtfa*
Yep


Ya know, I really don't like Greg Abbott, and Dan Patrick can go f$ck himself, but the "re-opening" of Texas seems, at least, to be on the lesser side of idiocy. Kind of, "we're not as idiotic as those idiots over there...I mean, we're still idiots, but you know, business lobbyists and stuff.... ".

Regardless, I'm staying the fnck at home (except for going to HEB once in a while - thank you HEB).
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too many? Or is the answer only an idiot would want to be governor of most states?
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not all of the states mentioned are idiots.  A few have lifted a handful of restrictions that will have little or no effect on the spread of the virus, like marinas for fishing (not fleeing the state... besides, you could do that by car right now, the borders aren't closed).  Most are remaining tightly locked down otherwise.

But Florida with the beaches legit had me face palming....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Most of them, but not all of them have governers who are actively working to kill their constituents because they think it will help get trump reelected.


And the rest of the governors are keeping people at home so they become reliant on the government to get themselves reelected.
 
atedogonce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Borrowing this from another article I saw this morning:

Covidiots -- those idiots who ignore COVID-19, putting themselves and the rest of us in danger.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jay has definitely brought me more into his favor during this shiat, for what ever the fark that is worth.
 
topkeks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Democrats ALWAYS make good decisions when voting for governors!
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

amb: Too many? Or is the answer only an idiot would want to be governor of most states?


It's a prerequisite to run in the Republican party. I'll let you do the math.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Virginia.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, napkin math says that the second wave starts picking up around Mother's Day.  It's gonna be a long summer.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Florida Man himself (DeSantis), of course.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And the rest of the governors are keeping people at home so they become reliant on the government to get themselves reelected.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Most of them, but not all of them have governers who are actively working to kill their constituents because they think it will help get trump reelected.


..and on the flip side you have a few governors that're gonna do their best to make sure the economy gets kicked square in the ballz right up to the November elections.

Cross posted to the main tab so I'm hoping a few of the more sane viewers call out the Fark pol commie lovin' leftist regulars.
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston is such a cool city to live in. The food is insane, there are hot women from all over the world, etc.

But so much of the rest of Texas is filled to the brim with idiots.


Became a Texas resident when I returned to the states from Mexico. Use Texas mainly as a base to take care of some business and filings before going back to Mexico

I've stayed in San Antonio and Austin and those parts seem pretty nice, honestly with so many plan explosions and hurricanes/flooding Houston has seen in recent years I am scared to go, I get the impression that city is a ticking time bomb. But that also makes the case for visiting while it's still around
 
jake3988
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All looks good to me!  Nothing sounds overly aggressive or insane to me.  All businesses that are capable of being able to reopen safely (I'm sure there are some that are, by the nature of what they do, unable and those will stay closed for a while longer) should do so.

No one is forcing you outside.  If your delicate sensibilities can't handle it, then live under a rock for the rest of your life.  You can become a shut-in.

/The only real consideration that needs to be driven home is that rural areas and urban areas are DIFFERENT.  Don't override an urban area if it wants to be a bit more cautious.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Houston is such a cool city to live in. The food is insane, there are hot women from all over the world, etc.

But so much of the rest of Texas is filled to the brim with idiots.

Houston is some crap.
Went there for a show. Even at night in the motel room, it was still hot.
I've lived in Texas my whole life.
East Texas, should just be made into a nature preserve. FML. That was some disgusting humidity.



I was on a mini road trip during a longer road trip in 2000, spent the night in a motel in Muleshoe, Texas. It was across the street from a disused grain elevator. All night long the building was rattling with the hottest, most manure-filled wind I've ever experienced.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cali is doing okay though it's usually more of a train wreck, legislator-wise

/man the preceding thread closed quick!
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: SecretAgentWoman: Texas of course.
*rtfa*
Yep

The best was when Rick Perry's transcript from Texas A&M got leaked to the public. He got a D in a class called "Meat".


To be fair, it was "Meats," which is much harder because there is more than one of them.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: ..and on the flip side you have a few governors that're gonna do their best to make sure the economy gets kicked square in the ballz right up to the November elections.


Governor Kemp in Georgia is one.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given that social distancing makes absolutely no difference whatsoever* to the total number of infections, what are the negative consequences of reopening if** hospital admissions remain within capacity?

*a bafflingly large number of people don't understand this
**yes, I appreciate that's a big 'if'
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A lot of states did knee-jerk closings that have no rational basis and need to be re-addressed.

It doesn't make any sense that I can go into a cramped gas station and buy a pack of cigarettes, but I can't go onto a secluded beach.  It doesn't make any sense that I can't go to a single park - even one that is hundreds of acres - so I am forced to walk on a cramped sidewalk with hundreds of other people who would rather spread out but have nowhere to do so.
 
gregz18
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Watching/reading the news, here's my top 5 idiot governors:
1) Georgia
2) Florida
3) South Dakota
4/5) tough call between Mississippi, Texas, and South Carolina
 
gobnu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: My vote is for New York.

so glad, I left.

so glad...


Sooooo... this
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The governors that schedule massive crowd events for Memorial Day will be the idiots, and there will be some.

The effects of shutdowns and social distancing take three weeks to manifest. When a significant part of the US shut down during the week of March 8 to 14, the effects became apparent in a very big way starting with the week of March 29-April 4. We will continue to enjoy those effects for the next three weeks, Fox News will experience a three week long orgasm of "We told you so", and everyone will be exhorted to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, visit their mothers on Mother's Day (May 10), and huge Memorial Day events will be scheduled for May 25th.

Then, the effects of reopening this week by those states that do will begin to make themselves known on the week after Mother's Day, and get really bad the week after. All of the Memorial Day events that got scheduled will be canceled, and a lot of mothers and grandmothers who got infected on Mother's Day will end up in hospital along with their husbands.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Given that social distancing makes absolutely no difference whatsoever* to the total number of infections, what are the negative consequences of reopening if** hospital admissions remain within capacity?

*a bafflingly large number of people don't understand this
**yes, I appreciate that's a big 'if'


You answered your own question.

You're basically gambling on people's lives.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: mathamagical: Most of them, but not all of them have governers who are actively working to kill their constituents because they think it will help get trump reelected.

..and on the flip side you have a few governors that're gonna do their best to make sure the economy gets kicked square in the ballz right up to the November elections.

Cross posted to the main tab so I'm hoping a few of the more sane viewers call out the Fark pol commie lovin' leftist regulars.


Wait did you log in under the wrong alt? You are arguing Kemp is making things worse? I am now confused.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Montana
Trump said April 18 that Montana will "begin lifting restrictions" on April 24.

Yeah, get bent, Trump - Bullock says a plan is still being formulated.  That's just the current end date for the stay at home order, which has been extended before.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gobnu: steklo: My vote is for New York.

so glad, I left.

so glad...

Sooooo... this


Sounds like New York didn't miss you guys.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gov. Bullock put guidelines in place before we even had a case.  He is not an idiot.  Unfortunately because the results are looking so good the pressure is on for us to what?  All for the tourist dollars?  I can't even.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Which are the governors that are proposing $2000 a month free money for 16 and up?
 
