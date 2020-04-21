 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Scheisse. Oktoberfest is cancelled   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Beer festival, Oktoberfest, festival takes place, Munich, Germany, Bavaria, Bavaria's leaders, world's biggest beer  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somehow beer tastes better at Oktoberfest.
I wonder why?

oktoberfesttours.travelView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God damn this virus!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

it's the wurst!
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noooooo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nein Prosit.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This should have been the Boobies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fick!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are the boobies okay?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Historically speaking, its usually a bad idea to anger the Germans at a time of global unrest.
They tend to go to war with the rest of the planet.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alas, the German wine festivals will most likely be cancelled, too.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Highly relevant:

Jon Huck Loses His Pants - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube 569DYrB2ang
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You know, everyone says the Pole-Vaulting Girl should be Miss Fark, but I say the Oktoberfest Girl is more in Fark's wheel-house.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That's what was on my mind.  We had some good times at Bad Durkheim.  The wife and I still crave a good schwenkbraten on brotchen.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Were you always such a brat?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was das FICK!!!

Dam dam.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You know, everyone says the Pole-Vaulting Girl should be Miss Fark, but I say the Oktoberfest Girl is more in Fark's wheel-house.


I thought the current Miss Fark was Milana Vayntrub.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're canceling events in September while we're opening up at the end of the week in some states.
 
Paddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I submitted this with a much better headline. With a link to the Spiegel, so monolingual admins were a bit overwhelmed, I guess.

/Fick dich, Corona!
//Fick dich so richtig!
///Dreimal!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Went there in 1991 and 2017.
//2017 was better since I was only 11 in '91.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You know, everyone says the Pole-Vaulting Girl should be Miss Fark, but I say the Oktoberfest Girl is more in Fark's wheel-house.


Toothy home schooled wife, if you're old school.

/school
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Austrian & German Beer Hall Songs
Youtube Z0CJkUajmTI
 
DBAFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ugh!!
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wow, I never sausage disharmony on Fark before.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Country roads
Take me home...
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wunderbar
 
