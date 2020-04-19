 Skip to content
44
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alec Beevers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.


And still running a marathon.
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on her with the self-deprecation; I'd have a hard time telling a media outlet "I'm an idiot".

In these times when the president spreads falsehoods rather than acknowledge mistakes, it's nice to see someone admit an honest mistake.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tylak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the_cnidarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I can tell, this is a story about a woman who called up her local media outlet to inform them she made a spelling mistake.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, this is a story about a woman who called up her local media outlet to inform them she made a spelling mistake.


A 26.2 mile spelling mistake.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
She's a fan of Beef Stroganoff, obviously.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: She's a fan of Beef Stroganoff, obviously.


psykick dancehall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
according to the urban dictionary:

strog

a consentual sexual act in which one or both parties makes animal noises and/or wear a cowboy hat
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.


But no taking points from her for totally avoiding the mayor's request that people NOT run the marathon in order to keep everyone safe? The mayor's words:

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you're not a champion," he said. "You're actually not helping us. You're putting people at risk."

So she violated this request AND screwed it up.

Attention whore is attention whore.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, this is a story about a woman who called up her local media outlet to inform them she made a spelling mistake.


she immediately owned her mistake, was the first to laugh at herself, and now it's not a big deal.
that's how you handle things.

AND she's getting more press (in a good way now) than if she'd never screwed up at all.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.

But no taking points from her for totally avoiding the mayor's request that people NOT run the marathon in order to keep everyone safe? The mayor's words:

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you're not a champion," he said. "You're actually not helping us. You're putting people at risk."

So she violated this request AND screwed it up.

Attention whore is attention whore.


She didn't run the marathon route.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In fact, Devers doesn't know whether she ran 26.2 or 28.8 miles. Her two tracking devices...


Only two? Why not four or six?

WTF
 
mudpants
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
" nurse anesthetist " obviously she is working from home these days.  On herself.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.

But no taking points from her for totally avoiding the mayor's request that people NOT run the marathon in order to keep everyone safe? The mayor's words:

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you're not a champion," he said. "You're actually not helping us. You're putting people at risk."

So she violated this request AND screwed it up.

Attention whore is attention whore.


She ran her own route, and it at least sounds like she managed to adhere to social distancing rules.  Which is what the mayor's announcement was all about.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jmr61: orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.

But no taking points from her for totally avoiding the mayor's request that people NOT run the marathon in order to keep everyone safe? The mayor's words:

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you're not a champion," he said. "You're actually not helping us. You're putting people at risk."

So she violated this request AND screwed it up.

Attention whore is attention whore.


She didn't run the marathon route.
She crossed the finish line, so was only on the route for a short stretch.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmr61: orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.

But no taking points from her for totally avoiding the mayor's request that people NOT run the marathon in order to keep everyone safe? The mayor's words:

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you're not a champion," he said. "You're actually not helping us. You're putting people at risk."

So she violated this request AND screwed it up.

Attention whore is attention whore.


Here, you'd prefer this one from the same site two days ago:
https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-​m​arathon/2020/04/19/boston-marathon-pos​tponed-april-20

/don't miss the comments in both articles
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, this is a story about a woman who called up her local media outlet to inform them she made a spelling mistake.

she immediately owned her mistake, was the first to laugh at herself, and now it's not a big deal.
that's how you handle things.

AND she's getting more press (in a good way now) than if she'd never screwed up at all.


She is getting more press.

Which, added to the mention of the app makes my jaded self wonder if this was a publicity stunt by Strava.

/I get more replies on twitter for my typos than regular posts
 
skinink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She can't be from Boston. She dropped one letter, but kept the "R".

/Hahvahd!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: In fact, Devers doesn't know whether she ran 26.2 or 28.8 miles. Her two tracking devices...


Only two? Why not four or six?

WTF


My friend is a runner and she wears at least 3 devices at all times.  I guess it's a thing.  I used to wear two, mine that I liked/already had and the one my weight loss surgery doctor tracks my exercise with (doctor only allows Fitbit brand, mine was a Misfit).  Mine broke and now I only wear the doctor's.   But when I had two, they never had the same count.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: jmr61: orneryredguy: I have to give her major points for 1) realizing she screwed up, and 2) announcing her screwup to the world anyway, with full acknowledgment.

But no taking points from her for totally avoiding the mayor's request that people NOT run the marathon in order to keep everyone safe? The mayor's words:

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you're not a champion," he said. "You're actually not helping us. You're putting people at risk."

So she violated this request AND screwed it up.

Attention whore is attention whore.

She didn't run the marathon route.
She crossed the finish line, so was only on the route for a short stretch.


In any case, she reinforced the stereotype of runners having to tell everybody that they ran a marathon.  That's what people did before Crossfit came along.
 
skinink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And I bet she didn't wear a mask. Seem like bicyclists and joggers think they are exempt from wearing masks.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: elvisaintdead: Chemlight Battery: As far as I can tell, this is a story about a woman who called up her local media outlet to inform them she made a spelling mistake.

she immediately owned her mistake, was the first to laugh at herself, and now it's not a big deal.
that's how you handle things.

AND she's getting more press (in a good way now) than if she'd never screwed up at all.

She is getting more press.

Which, added to the mention of the app makes my jaded self wonder if this was a publicity stunt by Strava.

/I get more replies on twitter for my typos than regular posts


it's an effective strateegery, no doubt.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Boston Strog" sounds like the name of either a very good or very bad brand of beer.
 
AppleChill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who are the Chefs?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPOZb​G​7ibEE
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: jaytkay: In fact, Devers doesn't know whether she ran 26.2 or 28.8 miles. Her two tracking devices...


Only two? Why not four or six?

WTF

My friend is a runner and she wears at least 3 devices at all times.  I guess it's a thing.  I used to wear two, mine that I liked/already had and the one my weight loss surgery doctor tracks my exercise with (doctor only allows Fitbit brand, mine was a Misfit).  Mine broke and now I only wear the doctor's.   But when I had two, they never had the same count.


Segal's law: A person with one watch knows what time it is. Someone with two watches is never sure.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tylak: [Fark user image image 340x402]
Appoves.


Clicked for this. *High five*
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great Googly Moogly!
 
