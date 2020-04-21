 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Even though you'll probably be dead and buried, your masks, ventilators, and Zoom recordings will one day become the artifacts of our time preserved in museums
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I doubt Zoom recordings will be.  Electronic data is ephemeral.  It simply doesn't last like physical media like books, film, or records.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Curator: "And this is our 'Era of Idiots' hall.  In here, we have real artifacts from a time before individuals with double-digit IQs were genetically bred out of society.  These people were highly susceptible to emotional bias and exhibited extreme insecurity.  They would often consider themselves no less intelligent or knowledgeable than people who had many times their intellect and dedicated their lives to specific fields of study.  The large concentrations of these people in society was often reflected in the food they ate.  For instance, here is a box of what was called 'Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick'.  As well, here are the remnants of something called 'KFC Famous Bowls' where they actually took separate food items and placed them in a single container for eating."

Guest: "Excuse me, I have a question - wasn't their sensory ability the same as ours in that they could enjoy separate flavors and savor individual items?  I mean, eating that would be akin to a protozoa gorging itself on yeast!"

Curator: "Exactly.  Now, activate your data ports and access local X-one-E-I-two and key for virtual environment.  I'm going to show you what it was like to be in the middle what was called a 'Tea Party Protest'."
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's cool.  Maybe I should sign my mask.  Made it myself.  All hand stitched, using thin natural linen and leather thong for the ties, with a pocket for filter material.

When it was announced that masks were going to be required in NYS for things like going to the store, I sat down and said to myself

"I'm gonna have to 18th Century the shiat out of this".
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crap, forgot the pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
