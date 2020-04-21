 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida among slowest states to process virus unemployment claims, hopes problem will solve itself   (wfla.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina.

Problem solved.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voted for ineffective government and got it good and hard.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've applied by mail and online (new website they are touting now)....

I have not received any correspondence from the state.

I have never voted for anyone in the GOP and won't start now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida leadership right now:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: I've applied by mail and online (new website they are touting now)....

I have not received any correspondence from the state.

I have never voted for anyone in the GOP and won't start now.


Florida - Contact Anna. She's been helping - check out her twitter
Rep. Anna V. Eskamani
 
Anpewiwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"The system was implemented in a way for it to be a total failure. Why? Because it would keep the politician looking good by pretending that less people are filing for unemployment when the reality is, even before the pandemic, people were having a really hard time not only applying but in getting benefits," said state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat who has been besieged with calls from constituents looking for relief.

Wouldn't be surprised if it were in a Florida government and charity handbook.  Take money for a purpose you never intend to help with.  Set up with l errors to stop almost everyone from actually receiving help that would cost the money.  Get credit for helping.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Miss me yet?"
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't they set that state adrift a while back??
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sadly unless there is restrictive national plan this will probably never end, that would mean trusting the president
 
