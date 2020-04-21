 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Doctor who came out of retirement to help amid COVID-19 pandemic develops illness himself   (wgntv.com) divider line
19
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll be fine after his regeneration.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor, heal thyself.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, isn't this nice?
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now his young, headstrong, tough-as-nails doctor goes full attack on the virus?  Big final battle in the virus' lair.   Maybe a henchvirus yells "I have immunity!" and the doctor's new partner says "Immunity revoked!" and drops with a pistol shot from 100meters.
 
Esquilax1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not go back in time and stop the initial infection?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Doctor Who came out of retirement at first.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So now his young, headstrong, tough-as-nails doctor goes full attack on the virus?  Big final battle in the virus' lair.   Maybe a henchvirus yells "I have immunity!" and the doctor's new partner says "Immunity revoked!" and drops with a pistol shot from 100meters.


Is this before or after Capt. Jack seduces one of the henchvirus?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the people I feel bad about.
I don't fell bad about us smart people with no critical roles, because we will act wisely and survive, by and large.
I don't feel bad about the stupid people, because I refuse to put a higher value on a man's life that he does himself.
But the people that are out there doing their best, and paying for it - them I care about.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of...  He's The Doctor!  Not Doctor Who.
 
flood222
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And he and his family recovered just fine....

This is why the "pandemic" seems waaayyy overblown.  I'd expect this kind of shutdown over something more deadly.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

flood222: And he and his family recovered just fine....

This is why the "pandemic" seems waaayyy overblown.  I'd expect this kind of shutdown over something more deadly.


So act according to your beliefs - just carry your DNR orders on your person, to avoid complete hypocrisy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

flood222: And he and his family recovered just fine....

This is why the "pandemic" seems waaayyy overblown.  I'd expect this kind of shutdown over something more deadly.


🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

We'd all just be dead.
Hahaha.
☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hero tag on a ventilator?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What is the farking point of the resurrected accounts?  I mean farking seriously.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I feel they really need to come up with better definitions of "mild" cases.

The experts see to classify this illness in 4 sections, asymptomatic, mild, moderate and severe.

The first is obvious, moderate seems to be hospital admission and critical means you are on a vent or have some other serious complications.

Mild though see to a bit vague, it seems to cover everything to "I had a cough for a few days" to "I was bed ridden for a week with a fever and headaches so bad that suicide seem like viable option"     Personally that second example is about a far from mild as you can get especially since those who get the worst "mild" cases endure them for weeks, not days, and yet since they were never admitted they were counted as a "mild" case.

Why is this important.   For many they hear "80% get mild symptoms" so they figure this isn't a big deal so don't bother with the social distancing figuring that most people, themselves included, will shake this off w/o any issues  but for an unknown percentage of people their "mild" case of Covid-19 is just as debilitating as those with moderate versions.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

darthaegis: For the love of...  He's The Doctor!  Not Doctor Who.


Who doctor?
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
vhsrevival.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Dammit Riggs!
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flood222: And he and his family recovered just fine....

This is why the "pandemic" seems waaayyy overblown.  I'd expect this kind of shutdown over something more deadly.


Ever consider that age alone is not the only factor in who lives, and who dies?  Like how you treated your immune system plays into it, and smoking a pack or more a day means your lungs might not be up the covid-19 challenge?  Because there's nothing in medicine that will help, just how healthy you are.  And who listens to doctor's advice more than a doctor?
 
