 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Sheriff files charges after Amish hold large party despite isolation order. "There was one that was too intoxicated to run and that person had to be transported by ambulance. "   (fox8.com) divider line
44
    More: Awkward, Police, Geauga County, Ohio, Huntsburg Township, Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, Middlefield, Ohio, United States, Coroner, Amish  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Order them to raise a barn around themselves and stay there.
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rumspringa !
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind your business, English.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Amish"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't he have a better chance of exposing them with his self than them with each other????????
 
BR549
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanton Pearl Clutchery: Rumspringa !


More like Dumbspringa, amirite?

Religion: Not Even Once.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


Partying like it's 1599.

"Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")
Youtube lOfZLb33uCg
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

And officials say the party was held just days after Geauga County Health Commissioner Thomas Quade sent a letter to Amish Bishops informing them they are noticing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Amish community.
"It is disappointing," Quade said. " I wish it wouldn't happen those folks are all placing themselves at risk. "
Quade said he also asked the Amish Bishops to close churches for the rest of the month to help protect everyone.
Close the churches? I guess they will have to do their services online.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rumspri​n​ga
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


Depends on the sect. New order is much more strict than the old. Kind of like evangelicals versus catholics.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


Incidentally, the Amish are of German descent. They have nothing against alcohol. However, they do not carry ID as part of their faith, so they can't legally purchase it.

\they will drink yours, though
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Lancaster PA's best kept secret...

cdn.onlyinyourstate.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


Wrong.

Look up "Rumspringa".
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


I think it's kind of like how Southern Baptists "believe in the teachings of Jesus."
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well of course they were disobeying the order. you only sent it out via email and tv.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 270x400]


Fap
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: New order is much more strict than the old.


Fark user imageView Full Size

vs
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....

I think it's kind of like how Southern Baptists "believe in the teachings of Jesus."


Oh look, a bigot.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: FTFA

And officials say the party was held just days after Geauga County Health Commissioner Thomas Quade sent a letter to Amish Bishops informing them they are noticing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Amish community.
"It is disappointing," Quade said. " I wish it wouldn't happen those folks are all placing themselves at risk. "
Quade said he also asked the Amish Bishops to close churches for the rest of the month to help protect everyone.
Close the churches? I guess they will have to do their services online.


www3.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size


What health commissioner's  spokesman may look like
 
Soulshine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark can they run!
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest the Amish but these rabid animals, brainless zombies and home grown terrorists are allowed to roam free.... wtf?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coaster_bud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devil's Playground

It can be interesting teaching in a public school in Amish America.

Many of the scenes were shot not too far from me and some of the kids in the film certainly could have been former students of mine.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: One of Lancaster PA's best kept secret...

[cdn.onlyinyourstate.com image 700x466]


Only thing I don't like about that place is the food stations are mirrored, meaning you only get half the selections you thought you would get.

/Of course I don't mind too much, seeing as I drive all the way from east coastal New Jersey to Lancaster, PA to go to Shady Maple!
//On the way back I hit up my favorite convenience store Sheetz (wish we had them in Jersey) and the pinball arcade Pinball Gallery in Malvern, PA
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BR549: Thought Amish don't do parties and alcohol....


You thought wrong my friend. You'll find more alcoholics and chain smokers among young (and even old) Amish. Oh the stories my Grandmother could tell...

/Proud Amish heritage
//Red beard, cheekbones, and everything
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average age of death from COVID in Ohio is over 80 years old. No deaths under 30 and only 14 under 50. Half of the cases in the state come from nursing homes and prisons but lets go ahead and arrest a bunch of amish kids having a barn party. I'm sure that will help keep the numbers down.

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/port​a​l/gov/covid-19/dashboards
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Shaggy_C: New order is much more strict than the old.

[Fark user image 700x835]
vs
[Fark user image 290x200]


vs.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.. I live in that part of the woods and can tell you that the Geauga Amish don't give two farks worth of a flying buggy about any shelter in place/avoid public gatherings order. They are constantly having parties and attending large funerals. Their teenagers are the worst . They get confrontational and start hurling swear words when one of us yankees (the winkies call us yankees in this part of the country) calls them out for gathering and drinking. They are crawling all over Wally World, Aldi, and Giant Eagle-whole families, no masks, don't give shiat about you or your 6 feet. The winkie wagons are still full of crews going to work somewhere and dragging them up to the liquor store at Giant Eagle where they come out with armfuls of bottles and cartons of cigs. I know people who are getting 120 a day to drive them to and from jobs in a car because there seems to be a shortage of goat coaches or something. Maybe some of the normal Amish haulers are getting nervous about carting them around now.

/ They are gonna kill us all
//They better be right about it being God's will and that he will save them
/// Can't fix stupid or inbreeding
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tokin42: The average age of death from COVID in Ohio is over 80 years old. No deaths under 30 and only 14 under 50. Half of the cases in the state come from nursing homes and prisons but lets go ahead and arrest a bunch of amish kids having a barn party. I'm sure that will help keep the numbers down.

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/porta​l/gov/covid-19/dashboards


Clearly you don't know what can hide in an average. Saw off. Drink some cyanide. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Only thing I don't like about that place is the food stations are mirrored, meaning you only get half the selections you thought you would get.


I went for the first time this past summer. Got there around 1:30pm. Left around 6:00pm. Then the wife says...

"we have to work this food off...lets go down stairs and go shopping."

I would prefer if there wasn't a souvenir store downstairs. That's my only complaint.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Incidentally, the Amish are of German descent. They have nothing against alcohol. However, they do not carry ID as part of their faith, so they can't legally purchase it.


Wut

Since when do you need an ID to buy alcohol unless you look under 21, maybe 30 if they're anal?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tokin42: The average age of death from COVID in Ohio is over 80 years old. No deaths under 30 and only 14 under 50. Half of the cases in the state come from nursing homes and prisons but lets go ahead and arrest a bunch of amish kids having a barn party. I'm sure that will help keep the numbers down.

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/porta​l/gov/covid-19/dashboards


Sure.. and when the vector it back into their community and infect their ....no problem, right? Maybe you don't know, but you can't walk into many stores around here that don't have young Amish working in them.. especially the supermarkets.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nearly every single one of them are still working a job right now. I guess they are "essential" to working in large groups (framing homes, trim carpentry, masons, brick layers, foundations, cabinet makers, etc.), but damned if they want to enjoy the weekend together.

Make up your damn minds. Either this disease is going to kill us all - in which case vector through communal work presents a HUGE problem - or its not. How are you going to call a 3000sf cabinet shop "essential" with 50 workers in close quarters during winter and then have the balls to say them having a party is somehow a bigger risk?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tokin42: The average age of death from COVID in Ohio is over 80 years old. No deaths under 30 and only 14 under 50. Half of the cases in the state come from nursing homes and prisons but lets go ahead and arrest a bunch of amish kids having a barn party. I'm sure that will help keep the numbers down.

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/porta​l/gov/covid-19/dashboards


Those Amish kids might be at low risk of dying from Covid-19 but their partying put them at high risk of transmitting it to someone who isn't in the low risk group. And peoples of all ages have died from COVID-19, some that did not have any health issues before. None below 30 years old today in Ohio does not mean that they are somehow immune. Death is not the only danger, any hospitalization in that under 30 group?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh really?
Bizarro religious cults are usually very receptive to rational, scientific arguments.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Arrest the Amish but these rabid animals, brainless zombies and home grown terrorists are allowed to roam free.... wtf?


[Fark user image 850x597]
[Fark user image 760x428]
[Fark user image 640x420]


but of course. teen beatings is a popular pass-time with law enforcement coast to coast. whole different world having to deal with adults.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Note the story is from Cleveland.  While Pennsylvania promotes its Amish, Ohio has a much higher population due to the cheap, flat, productive farmland.

The other issue is there are lots of other sects who live and dress simply such as Mennonites, German Baptists, and Hutterites.  Newspapers typically report them all as being Amish.
 
gblive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What are their Fark handles?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

czei: Note the story is from Cleveland.  While Pennsylvania promotes its Amish, Ohio has a much higher population due to the cheap, flat, productive farmland.

The other issue is there are lots of other sects who live and dress simply such as Mennonites, German Baptists, and Hutterites.  Newspapers typically report them all as being Amish.


I can assure you these are the Amish.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They were minding their own business and not bothering outsiders, they should be left alone.  If someone is so worried about the big bad virus with a .0001% death rate then they can live in a bubble but let other people get on with their lives.

We had a huge Easter dinner and egg hunt for the kids and non of us died of the Rona.
Our big lake party is this weekend, there should be a couple hundred there at least.

I would bet that Corona beer kills more people in an average day before the  virus bullshiat that the virus really.
does
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: They were minding their own business and not bothering outsiders, they should be left alone.  If someone is so worried about the big bad virus with a .0001% death rate then they can live in a bubble but let other people get on with their lives.

We had a huge Easter dinner and egg hunt for the kids and non of us died of the Rona.
Our big lake party is this weekend, there should be a couple hundred there at least.

I would bet that Corona beer kills more people in an average day before the  virus bullshiat that the virus really.
does


Probably. But not within months of each other, asshat!
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.