 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Street parties, virus loads, have exploded in St. Louis City and County   (fox2now.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Sheriff, St. Louis, Missouri, ST. LOUIS, Surveillance, Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, Police, St. Louis County Police, Automobile  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 2:19 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well I know I won't be singing St. Louie by Nelly anytime soon:

NSFW language.

St. Louie
Youtube MRB-KtxXQpQ
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dirtbags gonna dirt.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Put a fence around them. They're not going anywhere.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People are morons...The areas with the highest numbers of cases correlate to the poorest, most
crime ridden areas in the city..The North City areas between Delmar to the South to 270 North [citation].
Now the white trash South Side idiots are going to start another wave because they can't stay home
and have to drive their damn cars around and stir up a bunch of drama..
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This phenomenon has put a whole new slant on the term, "Poe's Law".
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First crappy pizza.  Now this.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's almost as if poverty partially correlates with bad-decision making.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
C'mon, St. Louis.  You know how to use a fire hose.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Virus loads? Is that a new Paris Hilton video?
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: It's almost as if poverty partially correlates with bad-decision making.


What I get from tfa is these are car club aholes. Like the above poster said, white trash
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We got zombie movies all wrong. In the movies, people run and hide and build survival forts. In reality, 30% of humanity would try to pretend there were no zombies. Another 10% would try to party with them or make cool Tik Toks by hanging around with them.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.