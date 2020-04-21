 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Bad: You have to isolate in a formerly vacant house. Worse: Bees   (kfor.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those bees need to just buzz off.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good:  free honey!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bees are very clean animals and honey is anti-microbial. Their are worse houseguests, depending on your pet peeves and allergies.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Assuming they can tell their hornets from their honeybees, they should be just fine.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did they have the place inspected before moving in? Are they just a renter? Unless I missed it the article seems a bit vague, granted I'm at work so no vid watching for me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like the place is the bee's knees.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah - those bedroom-sized yellowjacket nests they find in the South would be really bad.
Asian giant hornets or bullet ants would be the worst.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GREEN PORNO: Bee | Starring Isabella Rossellini
Youtube X4tsEnGLKE4
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: [Fark user image image 425x426]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
