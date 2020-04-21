 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   ER doctor self-isolates in his kids' treehouse, With pic of pretty cool treehouse   (myfox8.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, Health care, Patient, CORPUS CHRISTI, Corpus Christi, Medicine, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, South Texas emergency room physician, Hospital  
•       •       •

1352 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a nice treehouse, I wonder if he built it or had it built.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: That's a nice treehouse, I wonder if he built it or had it built.


He didn't build it for his children, that's for sure.  Interesting dynamics going on there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ.  Can we stop with the "self isolate" and all the other stupid farking words HR came up with to use instead of quarantine?
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Christ.  Can we stop with the "self isolate" and all the other stupid farking words HR came up with to use instead of quarantine?


they mean different things

hes under no direction to isolate himself from his family, he is doing it out of an abundance of caution not to infect his family.

Quarantine on the other hand has a specific meaning. like no going to work, leaving room, etc. forcibly even
 
padraig
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Christ.  Can we stop with the "self isolate" and all the other stupid farking words HR came up with to use instead of quarantine?


Wel, I tend to use the word "quarantine" when you are stuck in a more or less medicalized environnement.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lots and lots of docs & nurses are looking at doing this kind of thing - just generally not in the same style.

My neighbor is a nurse, and if she got assigned to the overflow hospital she was going to get the family RV out of storage, park it in their driveway, and live in it - rather than risk her husband & two teenagers being exposed to covid.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's a nice treehouse, I wonder if he built it or had it built.


At least there is no HOA to stop the ER doctor from being in the tree house.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bet he has a little tiny fridge in there.
You know, for the fancy catsups and Dijon ketchup.

/ but not a real green dress - that's cruel.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Lots and lots of docs & nurses are looking at doing this kind of thing - just generally not in the same style.

My neighbor is a nurse, and if she got assigned to the overflow hospital she was going to get the family RV out of storage, park it in their driveway, and live in it - rather than risk her husband & two teenagers being exposed to covid.


A guy I grew up with is an EMT and RN in Hackettstown, NJ.  Every day after work he'd leave his shoes on the back porch and strip in the garage and then head straight for the shower.

He caught Covid.  He's recovering.  His wife and two daughters also caught it.  One daughter is currently intubated in the ICU and that means the odds are definitely not in her favor.

I applaud the doctor in TFA
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Bet he has a little tiny fridge in there.
You know, for the fancy catsups and Dijon ketchup.

/ but not a real green dress - that's cruel.


And pre-wrapped bacon?
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"They love that thing, but they understand, so they're not missing the treehouse, per se," Barnes said. "They tell me they miss me once a day."

Son #1: It's Tuesday. Your turn to tell the old man you miss him.
Son #2: Are you sure? I remember doing it yesterday.
#1: Look at the kitchen calendar. Your name is written down for today.
#2: Oh crap. I know I did it yesterday.
#1: So did I.
#2: If we both did it yesterday, do you think we could skip today?
#1: I dunno, man. I don't think he would see it that way.
#2: I'll give you a Snickers bar out of my secret stash if you do it.
#1: A Snickers bar, plus I get to use your iPad for an hour.
#2: Uh...
#1: Take it or leave it.
#2: Oh, farking shiat. I'll do it.
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wife's body language says she's about tired of his little "playcation."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That thing looked like splinter central
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: dionysusaur: Bet he has a little tiny fridge in there.
You know, for the fancy catsups and Dijon ketchup.

/ but not a real green dress - that's cruel.

And pre-wrapped bacon?


And a Fruit Roll-Up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: FrancoFile: Lots and lots of docs & nurses are looking at doing this kind of thing - just generally not in the same style.

My neighbor is a nurse, and if she got assigned to the overflow hospital she was going to get the family RV out of storage, park it in their driveway, and live in it - rather than risk her husband & two teenagers being exposed to covid.

A guy I grew up with is an EMT and RN in Hackettstown, NJ.  Every day after work he'd leave his shoes on the back porch and strip in the garage and then head straight for the shower.

He caught Covid.  He's recovering.  His wife and two daughters also caught it.  One daughter is currently intubated in the ICU and that means the odds are definitely not in her favor.

I applaud the doctor in TFA


WTF? Need tell everyone one.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Bet he has a little tiny fridge in there.


Is there a microwave oven? Crapper? Shower?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Wife's body language says she's about tired of his little "playcation."
[Fark user image 425x239]


When he finally comes down, it ain't gonna be pretty.


I wish I could use this tactic to get a few days away from MY wife.

Ahhh.  Days filled with endless masturbation, Jameson, and old copies of Mac User magazine....
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Wife's body language says she's about tired of his little "playcation."
[Fark user image 425x239]


I don't know if she works full time still or not.  But having to deal with two children under ten alone will be super stressful.  And now she can't send them out to their fort so she can have a bit of quiet time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kindms: Jeebus Saves: Christ.  Can we stop with the "self isolate" and all the other stupid farking words HR came up with to use instead of quarantine?

they mean different things

hes under no direction to isolate himself from his family, he is doing it out of an abundance of caution not to infect his family.

Quarantine on the other hand has a specific meaning. like no going to work, leaving room, etc. forcibly even


Semantics:  Big business on the innerwebs
 
Xetal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Richard Saunders: Wife's body language says she's about tired of his little "playcation."
[Fark user image 425x239]

I don't know if she works full time still or not.  But having to deal with two children under ten alone will be super stressful.  And now she can't send them out to their fort so she can have a bit of quiet time.


My wife is dealing with 3 under 10 right now.

I'm making sure to support her with alcohol, chocolate, and orgasms.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xetal: EvilEgg: Richard Saunders: Wife's body language says she's about tired of his little "playcation."
[Fark user image 425x239]

I don't know if she works full time still or not.  But having to deal with two children under ten alone will be super stressful.  And now she can't send them out to their fort so she can have a bit of quiet time.

My wife is dealing with 3 under 10 right now.

I'm making sure to support her with alcohol, chocolate, and orgasms.


This woman has to provide her own for all three, if she can get a bit of quiet time.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that really a tree house?  All I see is an elevated shack held up by rustic-looking stilts.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.