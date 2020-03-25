 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "No bare-bottom farting"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Flatulence, Friday's episode, Australian doctors, Fart, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, recent study, Dr. Norman Swan, fecal-oral transmission  
posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 9:05 AM



dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that ... you don't fart close to other people, and that you don't fart with your bottom bare."

I'm sorry, I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Luckily, we wear a mask, which covers our farts all the time"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the interest of public safety I've been self-isolated since March 15th.
My fingers remain 'unpulled'.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time to fire up the Cork Distribution Centers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't take this away from me, subby!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got ya covered 👍

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you burn them, it should be enough to sterilize them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a better reason to not bare bottom pass gas.
You could accidentally drop a Tootsie roll. And have to pick it up.
It can happen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Excuse me I just cut one...feel free to use some Fabreezz or a "Hazmat Suit"!!
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.nisbets.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oddee.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coronassplosion!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you are farting in public, that is one problem on its own.  If you are not wearing pants in public, that is a different problem.  If you are farting, while not wearing pants, in public, you have problems that even therapy cannot solve.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
that'smyfetish.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks, Fartbama.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So when my ex farts at me does that count as attempted murder?

That woman is a crop-dusting Auschwitz.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was punishing my housemates last night.  I ate 3 helpings of onions, cabbage, and potatoes.

/poor mans meal
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thanks, Fartbama.


freakingnews.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I was punishing my housemates last night.  I ate 3 helpings of onions, cabbage, and potatoes.

/poor mans meal


Add a slice hotdog or two. Top with crushed potatoes chips.  And shredded cheese
 
skinink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Free form farting is one of the few benefits of being quarantined. If you could see my farts, I would be surrounded by particles, just like Pig-Pen from Charlie Brown.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You want pinkeye?  Because this is how you get pinkeye!

/Archer....sorta.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"health officials in Oregon and New York have even cautioned against oral contact with feces during sex."

I mean, you do you...but WTF?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That gives a whole new meaning to Eddy Murphy's fart game "That was a good one. You got me with my mouth open."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Febreeze will NOT do anything about farts.  Your couch will just smell like Febreeze and rancid ass.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ltdanman44: I was punishing my housemates last night.  I ate 3 helpings of onions, cabbage, and potatoes.

/poor mans meal

Add a slice hotdog or two. Top with crushed potatoes chips.  And shredded cheese


this stuff is really good on cooked or steamed veggies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Str8 up regular Cheerios give me heinous gas
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This gives a whole new meaning to "silent but deadly".
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: "I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that ... you don't fart close to other people, and that you don't fart with your bottom bare."

I'm sorry, I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA.


Exactly.  I'm patiently waiting for restrictions to end, as long as it saves lives.  However, if you think I'm going to stop pulling my pants down to fart, I'm going to say the same thing I told my first grade teacher, and everyone since, "If I can't free the cheek breeze, I don't want to live on this planet."
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: This gives a whole new meaning to "silent but deadly".


Unsightly, and deadly
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Windle Poons: "health officials in Oregon and New York have even cautioned against oral contact with feces during sex."

I mean, you do you...but WTF?

[media.giphy.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: waxbeans: ltdanman44: I was punishing my housemates last night.  I ate 3 helpings of onions, cabbage, and potatoes.

/poor mans meal

Add a slice hotdog or two. Top with crushed potatoes chips.  And shredded cheese

this stuff is really good on cooked or steamed veggies

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Or butter.
Gezzzzz the French have so much better class.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't that one of the social distancing guidelines?

"If you can smell their fart, get farther apart!"
 
