(TMZ) Arrest warrant issued for pastor Tony Spell. No wonder he asked all his parishioners to send him their stimulus checks, he's going to need bail money
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran tells TMZ ... after speaking with Spell's attorney ... they expect the pastor to turn himself in Tuesday morning around 10:30 AM CT.

Why would the police believe that? He's already demonstrated his utter contempt for the rule of law.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will be turned into a pitch for a GoFundMe (or a similar platform with a laxer TOS) to raise money because he's being persecuted for being a Christian by the Godless Deep State within hours.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's with the slicked hair and these snakes? It's been a thing for years and somehow that costume hasn't been exposed?

Damn he looks like he has some serious anger.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if he has a CDL.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's like the Jesus of Stupid.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope they have bodycam footage of his arrest and struggle.

Don't get me wrong, I'm Christian, just not the kind that stands in front of a moving train thinking I'm too pious for Newton's Law.
 
