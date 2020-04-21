 Skip to content
(Yonhap News (Korea))   South Korea says to pause Rocket Man's countdown   (m-en.yna.co.kr) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Kim Il-sung, Korean War, South Korea, South Korean government source, Pyongyang, Korean internet news outlet, North Korea, Korean language  
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess Trump won't have to rush to his bedside now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And we are supposed to trust the word of a totalitarian regime that vaporizes newscasters and their entire bloodline, including newborns, for having the audacity to sneeze during the evening moment of hate?
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: And we are supposed to trust the word of a totalitarian regime that vaporizes newscasters and their entire bloodline, including newborns, for having the audacity to sneeze during the evening moment of hate?


Actually it came from *South* Korea.  I suspect that their intelligence regarding NK is usually better than ours.  That's the existential threat to their country.  CNN's source?

CNN cited an unidentified "U.S. official with direct knowledge,"

Knowledge and intelligence are currently in short supply among US officials. He might be on death's door.  But I think it's at least even money that SK has better intelligence than we do.
 
wood0366
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair, what sort of action would they be taking if he was actually dead and the populous was informed?

What was the timeline for his father's passing? Did they announce it immediately or did they sit on it for a while?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He could just be avoiding gatherings due to the rona
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wood0366: To be fair, what sort of action would they be taking if he was actually dead and the populous was informed?

What was the timeline for his father's passing? Did they announce it immediately or did they sit on it for a while?


They say on it. Three days, I think.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Try harder next time, southie.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump will 100% congratulate his successor.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It must be weird being his doctor. "So, Comrade-Doctor. How is my blood pressure?"

"It is a perfect 120/85, Dear Leader. Also, the reason you can not sit down without urine leakage? Dennis Rodman left a basket the size of your prostate on the chair, and you sat on it. He is notorious for pranks."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammettman: I guess Trump won't have to rush to his bedside now.


If Kim dies, it will be interesting to see who the U.S. sends to his state funeral. Especially when most of the world will send nobody.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So they're going with the Weekend at Kim's approach.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: hammettman: I guess Trump won't have to rush to his bedside now.

If Kim dies, it will be interesting to see who the U.S. sends to his state funeral. Especially when most of the world will send nobody.


I suppose that Trump will want to go himself and salute the generals.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: I suspect that their intelligence regarding NK is usually better than ours.


I doubt that.  When it comes to North Korea.  We share.  A lot.

The Republic of Korea obviously has resources that we don't or can't have.   However, we have resources they can't possibly manage also.  So when it comes to North Korea, we share.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great news for Trump supporters, I'm sure they're relieved.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We can't be sure as North Korea has gone dark.

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"See Yon Hap".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
unidentified "U.S. official with direct knowledge == Cia scriptdoctor with a bridge to sell.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

devine: wood0366: To be fair, what sort of action would they be taking if he was actually dead and the populous was informed?

What was the timeline for his father's passing? Did they announce it immediately or did they sit on it for a while?

They say on it. Three days, I think.


Even totalitarian states can't permanently block that kind of knowledge.  They have to announce some time.

And no, I don't think Johnny Cash was the first person in the West to hear that Joseph Stalin had died.
https://www.fark.com/comments/8318884​/​The-first-person-in-West-to-hear-of-Jo​seph-Stalins-death-in-1953-was-a-Eisen​hower-b-CIA-head-Allen-Dulles-c-Johnny​-Cash
 
tjfly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hammettman: I guess Trump won't have to rush to his bedside now.


Trump is an idiot, but rest assured US has a plan to turn NK into a firebox in a matter of minutes should they decide to get rowdy rowdy.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I suspect that any knowledge about Un's health will be dubious at best, no matter who it comes from.

What's going to happen is one of 2 things:
1. Un will magically appear in public in a week or so, in perfect health (replacement)
2. Some other person will appear.  And that person will be exactly the same as UN, just different.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can something be done about Kim's haircut?
 
