 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Krebs On Security)   Security analyst does a deep dive into who's actually registering all of those "open[yourcityname].com" sites. Is it some grifter on the geek tab or some hostile foreign power on the Politics tab? Why not both?   (krebsonsecurity.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Domain Name System, Facebook, Large numbers, Gun politics in the United States, Donald Trump, Gun politics, large number of new domain registrations, state names  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 5:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Notice how they tried "Grandma needs to die for the economy" and when that didn't work switched to "Grandma needs to die for FREEDUMBZ!!"
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank dog there are still some people out there who believe in democratizing wisdom and truth.  This is a great look into the process of these apocalyptic melonfarkers.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This 2019 article at cleveland.com quotes several 2nd Amendment advocates saying the Dorr brothers simply seek "to stir the pot and make as much animosity as they can, and then raise money off that animosity." The site dorrbrotherscams.com also is instructive here.
A number of other sites - such as reopennc.com - seem to exist merely to sell t-shirts, decals and yard signs with such slogans as "Know Your Rights," "Live Free or Die," and "Facts not Fear." WHOIS records show the same Florida resident who registered this North Carolina site also registered one for New York - reopenny.com - just a few minutes later."

If this is the case - that people are stirring up anti-public health safety sentiment and putting lives at risk during a pandemic just to sell t-shirts...

Holy hell this is a dark timeline.
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: "This 2019 article at cleveland.com quotes several 2nd Amendment advocates saying the Dorr brothers simply seek "to stir the pot and make as much animosity as they can, and then raise money off that animosity." The site dorrbrotherscams.com also is instructive here.
A number of other sites - such as reopennc.com - seem to exist merely to sell t-shirts, decals and yard signs with such slogans as "Know Your Rights," "Live Free or Die," and "Facts not Fear." WHOIS records show the same Florida resident who registered this North Carolina site also registered one for New York - reopenny.com - just a few minutes later."

If this is the case - that people are stirring up anti-public health safety sentiment and putting lives at risk during a pandemic just to sell t-shirts...

Holy hell this is a dark timeline.


"While you're hastening the end of local civilization, why not stop by the gift shop! Delivery might take a bit because the LIEBERALS are keeping us down."
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: "This 2019 article at cleveland.com quotes several 2nd Amendment advocates saying the Dorr brothers simply seek "to stir the pot and make as much animosity as they can, and then raise money off that animosity." The site dorrbrotherscams.com also is instructive here.
A number of other sites - such as reopennc.com - seem to exist merely to sell t-shirts, decals and yard signs with such slogans as "Know Your Rights," "Live Free or Die," and "Facts not Fear." WHOIS records show the same Florida resident who registered this North Carolina site also registered one for New York - reopenny.com - just a few minutes later."

If this is the case - that people are stirring up anti-public health safety sentiment and putting lives at risk during a pandemic just to sell t-shirts...

Holy hell this is a dark timeline.


And if you had an administration worth a damn, they'd do something about it.
 
Alphager [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ansius: "This 2019 article at cleveland.com quotes several 2nd Amendment advocates saying the Dorr brothers simply seek "to stir the pot and make as much animosity as they can, and then raise money off that animosity." The site dorrbrotherscams.com also is instructive here.
A number of other sites - such as reopennc.com - seem to exist merely to sell t-shirts, decals and yard signs with such slogans as "Know Your Rights," "Live Free or Die," and "Facts not Fear." WHOIS records show the same Florida resident who registered this North Carolina site also registered one for New York - reopenny.com - just a few minutes later."

If this is the case - that people are stirring up anti-public health safety sentiment and putting lives at risk during a pandemic just to sell t-shirts...

Holy hell this is a dark timeline.


I would not be surprised if they have similiar sites in the opposite direction. keepnyclosed.com? Even Elvis' manager sold "I hate Elvis"-badges...
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it the Russians again?

Man, those guys haven't been this powerful since Peter the Great.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For the to;dr crowd

However, various social media profiles tied to Mr. Murphy's contact details suggest this persona may not present a complete picture. A Twitter account tied to Murphy's email address promoted nothing but spammy paid surveys for years. And a Skype lookup on his phone number curiously returns a Russian profile under the name валентина сынах (translated as "Valentine Sons")
krebsonsecurity.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
this is indeed a conspiracy wrapped in a conspiracy aimed at people who need conspiracies or is this just a conspiracy to get conspiracy theorists worked up?
 
wood0366
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Alphager: I would not be surprised if they have similiar sites in the opposite direction. keepnyclosed.com? Even Elvis' manager sold "I hate Elvis"-badges...


The problem is that 'reopen[$city].com's is easier to skim off of because it's an ongoing and present chant; the converse is harder because there's no real unified cant that has the same sort of presenting power.

In order to capitalize on it, you need something as catchy and brief as Reopen, presented by someone that everyone pays attention to, and is likely to have broad appeal, not just to liberals or democrats (Plus, Obama would likely not do it because of the tradition of keeping schtum on most things.)
 
wood0366
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

B0redd: this is indeed a conspiracy wrapped in a conspiracy aimed at people who need conspiracies or is this just a conspiracy to get conspiracy theorists worked up?


It's more a classic grift prompted by opportunity and just happens to involve a foreign national, it seems.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

B0redd: this is indeed a conspiracy wrapped in a conspiracy aimed at people who need conspiracies or is this just a conspiracy to get conspiracy theorists worked up?


Well some people do have a bit more free time
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: ansius: "This 2019 article at cleveland.com quotes several 2nd Amendment advocates saying the Dorr brothers simply seek "to stir the pot and make as much animosity as they can, and then raise money off that animosity." The site dorrbrotherscams.com also is instructive here.
A number of other sites - such as reopennc.com - seem to exist merely to sell t-shirts, decals and yard signs with such slogans as "Know Your Rights," "Live Free or Die," and "Facts not Fear." WHOIS records show the same Florida resident who registered this North Carolina site also registered one for New York - reopenny.com - just a few minutes later."

If this is the case - that people are stirring up anti-public health safety sentiment and putting lives at risk during a pandemic just to sell t-shirts...

Holy hell this is a dark timeline.

And if you had an administration worth a damn, they'd do something about it.


We have a chance that our government will put a stop to this, if they forget to kick some money upstairs to Donnie.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wood0366: B0redd: this is indeed a conspiracy wrapped in a conspiracy aimed at people who need conspiracies or is this just a conspiracy to get conspiracy theorists worked up?

It's more a classic grift prompted by opportunity and just happens to involve a foreign national, it seems.


1%.

I once went to a seminar when the WWW was still a very new thing. It was some dude who was promoting the idea of making sales through Email by buying lists from the various web-based service companies, Compuserve and AOL etc to sell various cheap products that could be sourced from anywhere, China, Indonesia etc etc and what he said was that to sell 20,000 units (at 19.95 each), you send out 2 million emails and Fax Spam advertisements. They could even be selected by randomized phone numbers, the numbers would respond with the return signal that the old rolling fax machines and modem-connected computers would send when contacted by another computer.

Those numbers would be logged and selected for retargeting by the spam server that took all of about $1200 to set up. The lists were cheap, AOL for example would sell them out for about a dollar for every ten thousand numbers. All one had to do was find a source for Ronco knockoffs or if you wanted to target manufacturing, bulk lubricants and tools and suchlike. 

All you had to do was hit 1%. Make a sale to that 1%, and you could become a multi-millionaire literally overnight. A LOT of money changed hands this way back in the late 1990's.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: wood0366: B0redd: this is indeed a conspiracy wrapped in a conspiracy aimed at people who need conspiracies or is this just a conspiracy to get conspiracy theorists worked up?

It's more a classic grift prompted by opportunity and just happens to involve a foreign national, it seems.

1%.

I once went to a seminar when the WWW was still a very new thing. It was some dude who was promoting the idea of making sales through Email by buying lists from the various web-based service companies, Compuserve and AOL etc to sell various cheap products that could be sourced from anywhere, China, Indonesia etc etc and what he said was that to sell 20,000 units (at 19.95 each), you send out 2 million emails and Fax Spam advertisements. They could even be selected by randomized phone numbers, the numbers would respond with the return signal that the old rolling fax machines and modem-connected computers would send when contacted by another computer.

Those numbers would be logged and selected for retargeting by the spam server that took all of about $1200 to set up. The lists were cheap, AOL for example would sell them out for about a dollar for every ten thousand numbers. All one had to do was find a source for Ronco knockoffs or if you wanted to target manufacturing, bulk lubricants and tools and suchlike. 

All you had to do was hit 1%. Make a sale to that 1%, and you could become a multi-millionaire literally overnight. A LOT of money changed hands this way back in the late 1990's.


Exactly, the Law of Large Numbers, Small Percentages works for spam as well; all you need is a pittance of a percent to buy in from a million spam emails to make a profit, even with the initial outlay of commissioning a group to do the spamming for you. If it didn't make money, people likely wouldn't do it.

I'm half expecting some of these sites to be watering hole attack vectors; the sort of people who support these types of things aren't exactly the sort to keep up to date on AV or patches.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: ansius: "This 2019 article at cleveland.com quotes several 2nd Amendment advocates saying the Dorr brothers simply seek "to stir the pot and make as much animosity as they can, and then raise money off that animosity." The site dorrbrotherscams.com also is instructive here.
A number of other sites - such as reopennc.com - seem to exist merely to sell t-shirts, decals and yard signs with such slogans as "Know Your Rights," "Live Free or Die," and "Facts not Fear." WHOIS records show the same Florida resident who registered this North Carolina site also registered one for New York - reopenny.com - just a few minutes later."

If this is the case - that people are stirring up anti-public health safety sentiment and putting lives at risk during a pandemic just to sell t-shirts...

Holy hell this is a dark timeline.

And if you had an administration worth a damn, they'd do something about it.


Two things I'm pretty sure of:

This administration is surely worthy of damnation.
They are already doing everything they can to help these assholes.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.