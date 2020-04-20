 Skip to content
(CNN)   While there are Covidiots crawling the earth demanding the freedom to be infected, Real Patriots volunteered to live in a factory for a month to manufacture plastic for PPE   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Shift work, 12-hour shifts, essential service, operations shift supervisor Joe Boyce, safety of our team members, support people, Certified first responder, According to Jim  
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More industries need to take this approach.

People need to isolate themselves to limit the spread of the virus, but there's nothing that requires them to be isolated at home.

At-work shelter in place can keep a lot of industries--and therefore much of the economy--running with minimal risk of spreading the pandemic.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are so many decent people in the world. The assholes are just so much louder  : (
 
KingPorter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
350am here and just got in from a volunteer first responder call.  They won't be needing our services, right?

Not looking forward to Wave #2...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look, I understand that several of these workers HAVE TO DIE, but for once, I hope that everyone survives the zombies this time.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Covidiots is the new Fark term for people with jobs?
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proteus_b: I'm guessing Covidiots is the new Fark term for people with jobs?


Guess again.
 
