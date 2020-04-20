 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash Kim Jong Ill?   (cnn.com) divider line
296
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

4833 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Apr 2020 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

296 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He missed a major NK holiday ceremony a couple days ago. It raised some suspicions he's not well.
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it's not another Cuomo fever dream?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, a power vacuum in North Korea would be par for the course right now.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's on the roof playing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair plug surgery gone awry, I see...
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: He missed a major NK holiday ceremony a couple days ago. It raised some suspicions he's not well.


The Daily NK reported that he had a "cardiovascular surgical procedure".
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy goes missing for weeks, and this is just now a news flash.
 
Perturbance [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Trump's latest 'nice note' to Lil'Kim was a get well soon card?
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, a power vacuum in North Korea would be par for the course right now.


Exactly. I don't like the man, but this is bad news for anyone with interests in the area.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After surgery? Or covid and they won't admit he could have it?
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... 안녕
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got Liposuction and when they were done there was nothing left.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: Pinnacle Point: He missed a major NK holiday ceremony a couple days ago. It raised some suspicions he's not well.

The Daily NK reported that he had a "cardiovascular surgical procedure".


I'd say it was COVID-19, but it doesn't exist in Best Korea, so that couldn't possibly be it.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOO!

ok.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Jgok: Pinnacle Point: He missed a major NK holiday ceremony a couple days ago. It raised some suspicions he's not well.

The Daily NK reported that he had a "cardiovascular surgical procedure".

I'd say it was COVID-19, but it doesn't exist in Best Korea, so that couldn't possibly be it.


Cuomo asked about that, no definitive answer.

However, cardiovascular surgery on an obese heavy smoker? Complications seem pretty likely.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to leave a dangerous power vacuum. Will his sister take over?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Going to leave a dangerous power vacuum. Will his sister take over?


Seriously. Is there anybody in position there to just take over the regime? Are are we looking at generals competing for the top spot?

Hmm...maybe I'll rewatch Death of Stalin later.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*seinfeld.gif* That's a shame...
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: KarmicDisaster: Going to leave a dangerous power vacuum. Will his sister take over?

Seriously. Is there anybody in position there to just take over the regime? Are are we looking at generals competing for the top spot?

Hmm...maybe I'll rewatch Death of Stalin later.


I'm not sure anyone knows. He killed off most of his family. If he has kids, they are just kids. I could see the generals fighting it out.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When North Korean leaders have not shown up to these important celebrations in the past, it has portended major developments. But it has also turned out to be nothing."

Well, glad that's settled.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cool
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to check on the anti-aircraft gun, just to make sure it still works.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​O​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOO!

ok.


nooooooooooooooo.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything Trump touches dies.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alert Dennis Rodman.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year has been the longest one I can remember.
...
Wait.  It's only April!?
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. if he does - I have to wonder what kinds of craziness will happen next

2020 has been a hell of a decade so far

/and it's only April
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, a power vacuum in North Korea would be par for the course right now.


North Korea is one of the few places on Earth where a power vacuum would be an improvement over the status quo.
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Kim seems to be in big trouble.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if any of the generals have seen Weekend at Bernie's.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Everything Trump touches dies.


Underrated comment.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus.  Even if this farker dies, and someone reasonable takes over in the ensuing bloodbath, they are still farked.

Nobody will want to touch that black hole of famine, disease, lack of education, etc with someone else's 12' pole.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 delivers!
 
kliq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have total faith in this administration to navigate a complete social implosion of an Eastern nuclear power.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: "When North Korean leaders have not shown up to these important celebrations in the past, it has portended major developments. But it has also turned out to be nothing."

Well, glad that's settled.


Hey it's CNN, they have trouble with anything not a missing airplane.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I wonder if any of the generals have seen Weekend at Bernie's.


Who hasn't?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Korea should send flowers.

And then a box of chocolates.
Maybe after that they'll get to first base and you know what that means...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xi might decide this would be a good time for a better puppet
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Going to leave a dangerous power vacuum. Will his sister take over?


I am just guessing. But i always figured he was more a puppet then real leader.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: "When North Korean leaders have not shown up to these important celebrations in the past, it has portended major developments. But it has also turned out to be nothing."

Well, glad that's settled.


THIS.... is Chicken Noodle News.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Millennium: cretinbob: Yeah, a power vacuum in North Korea would be par for the course right now.

North Korea is one of the few places on Earth where a power vacuum would be an improvement over the status quo.


This. More than half of North Korea's population was already starving to death before the virus. Right now in that country, any change is a step up.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krieghund: EdwardTellerhands: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOO!

ok.

[nooooooooooooooo.com image 383x263]


Do you realize what this means???
We get to mash up two Elton John songs: Rocket Man and Candle in the Wind.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, my first green!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thlotts an Players
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: *seinfeld.gif* That's a shame...


"Kramer, you can't kidnap Kim Il Sung and hide him in your apartment!"
"And why not?"
"Because the North Korean authorities will kill you!"
"Well...tell North Korea that our relationship is going south!"
[Kramer flutters hands]
[polite audience chuckling]
[Seinfeld bass riff]
 
Displayed 50 of 296 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.