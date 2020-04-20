 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   This is why Americans can't have nice things   (slate.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Poison control center, Poison, Hand sanitizer, Disinfectant, Hygiene, CDC analysis, Mr. Yuk, Dr. Joshua King  
•       •       •

650 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 8:10 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You're not a certified clean freak until you have to call 911 after accidentally mixing bleach and ammonia.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thehellisthis: You're not a certified clean freak until you have to call 911 after accidentally mixing bleach and ammonia.


I hear a good whiff of the resulting fumes will kill any coronavirus that might be in your system.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 611x409]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: You're not a certified clean freak until you have to call 911 after accidentally mixing bleach and ammonia.


In a toilet.

/ My mother did that once
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: You're not a certified clean freak until you have to call 911 after accidentally mixing bleach and ammonia.


Also, don't put bleach in a toilet you just urinated in. 14 y.o. me learned that lesson, and also learned that chemistry is awesome one weekend back in the 90s.

/The Basic Training gas chamber was still worse.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Germs, Immune System
Youtube X29lF43mUlo
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ya'll ate tide pods on purpose and you're surprised at some accidental poisonings from cleaning products?
 
Mangoose
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it because of Slate? I bet it's because of Slate.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...... *Holds hand up, sheepishly* ........

Advanced Chemistry student in high school.
Took a long time for that fark up to go away.
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We are too dumb to survive this.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.