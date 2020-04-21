 Skip to content
(The Dodo)   🐾 Bleu the golden retriever sings a sweet sweet song accompanied by his very own set of wind chimes, just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday 🐾   (thedodo.com) divider line
72
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Zeke says "hi!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, mostly he says "ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzz"...

Also, here's what was his favorite new toy for the 23 minutes it took him to destroy both squeakers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke says "hi!"
[Fark user image 425x718]
Well, mostly he says "ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzz"...

Also, here's what was his favorite new toy for the 23 minutes it took him to destroy both squeakers
[Fark user image 425x425]


Sounds like a dog, an excellent dog!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


By the way Bathey, the stuff is in the mail, Yesterday. I hope that he gets it tomorrow
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke says "hi!"
[Fark user image 425x718]
Well, mostly he says "ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzz"...

Also, here's what was his favorite new toy for the 23 minutes it took him to destroy both squeakers
[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in the day a bobo (squeaker toy) seldom lasted longer than 10 minutes once Mr Buckwheat got his paws, and teeth, on it. :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

By the way Bathey, the stuff is in the mail, Yesterday. I hope that he gets it tomorrow


Thanks! :)
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
He's so cute! I love those wind chimes.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Lazing on a sunny afternoon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Lazing on a sunny afternoon

[Fark user image 425x318]


Looks like an awesome thing to do :-)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Quack"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke says "hi!"
[Fark user image image 425x718]
Well, mostly he says "ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzz"...

Also, here's what was his favorite new toy for the 23 minutes it took him to destroy both squeakers
[Fark user image image 425x425]


What a good boy!
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, my dog made a shiv.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 850x559]


he he
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
WOOF
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF


BARK!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
memesbams.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [memesbams.com image 600x789]


It's not if you can catch the tail, it's what you do with it after you catch it :-)
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 372x532]


Depends, did they let him drink it first?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: LucklessWonder: Zeke says "hi!"
[Fark user image 425x718]
Well, mostly he says "ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzz"...

Also, here's what was his favorite new toy for the 23 minutes it took him to destroy both squeakers
[Fark user image 425x425]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Back in the day a bobo (squeaker toy) seldom lasted longer than 10 minutes once Mr Buckwheat got his paws, and teeth, on it. :)


As mentioned, Zeke is still fairly new to us (3 weeks now!) and we weren't sure what toys he liked. We ordered a $20 assortment box from Amazon and well, his reaction is on his Twitter account (which LucklesWifeder made, as she does)

https://twitter.com/labrodork/status/​1​252365486806851593?s=19
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image image 850x772]

Meanwhile, my dog made a shiv.


Mess with the Lab, get the stab?

/No idea if the animal is a lab, but I like rhymes.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
No one knows her breed
Although everyone agrees
She's a-number-one
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"I Bleu myself"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just adopted this magnificent beast yesterday. Was looking for a second beagle but ended up with a coonhound instead. She'd already been adopted once and was returned to the shelter for killing rabbits but I think that makes her even more awesome.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.com

Corgi mocked by 2 stuffed corgies, in recent lajimi fetch?  See after Saving, Bathia_Mapes fetched last May.
FangQ furr goggie pix!

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Moka.  Ran off in NE Cincinnati last eve, is earnestly wanted Back Home!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image 583x439]

Just adopted this magnificent beast yesterday. Was looking for a second beagle but ended up with a coonhound instead. She'd already been adopted once and was returned to the shelter for killing rabbits but I think that makes her even more awesome.


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 750x689]


oh yeah!!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I brushed Daisy today at lunch. I believe this is her nice soft undercoat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And... I discovered a tribble!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Daisy and Cuddles enjoying the sun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good night y'all, I'm tired, woke up way to early, and my virtual library conference starts promptly at 8 tomorrow. Yawn!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

lemurtx: I brushed Daisy today at lunch. I believe this is her nice soft undercoat.

And... I discovered a tribble!!


And you thought all your tribbles seemed so far away...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Growing old together ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image 583x439]

Just adopted this magnificent beast yesterday. Was looking for a second beagle but ended up with a coonhound instead. She'd already been adopted once and was returned to the shelter for killing rabbits but I think that makes her even more awesome.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: lemurtx: I brushed Daisy today at lunch. I believe this is her nice soft undercoat.

And... I discovered a tribble!!

And you thought all your tribbles seemed so far away...


This is my larger tribble, Alex
Fark user imageView Full Size


/thanks for the ear worm 🤣
//it replaced Tainted Love
///tribble slashies
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image 670x672]


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF

BARK!


RUFF!
 
