Squirrel drives man nuts
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have a squirrel in the ceiling of my home office.  Used to drive the cats crazy until they gave up.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Squirrels don't like strobe lights.

Good luck locating an essential party supply store.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hear them scurry across my roof all the time.  Luckily none of them have decided to take up permanent residence.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not much advice I can give this guy, but I can tell him one thing: Squirrels are like cigarettes.

They're perfectly harmless until you stick one in your mouth and light it on fire.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For $500 a guy will fix all but one entry point and install a one-way gate. After a few days he'll remove the gate and fix that hole too.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About 15 years ago, my coke dealer had raccoons in his attic.
He'd come home drunk and coked up about 4am when the bars closed, and try to go to sleep.
Then the raccoons would start brawling in the attic, and he'd get paranoid and think it was the cops.

Good times.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Came in for pic of squirrel's nuts. Left disappointed.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Came in for pic of squirrel's nuts. Left disappointed.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the guy who gives me the stink eye on the daily and throws acorns at my dog.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Fark user image image 207x243]


🎶 urban squirrel
urban squirrel
urban squirrel...

WATCH OUT!

do do dooo do...

HE'S GOT A KNIFE!

do do doo do...
do do doo do...

He don't like ya
he's gonna bite ya...
NUTS!

do do doo do...
do do doo do...

URBAN SQUIRREL!
URBAN SQUIRREL!
URBAN SQUIRREL!

WATCH OUT
DO DO DOO DO!
HE'S GOT A KNIFE!
🎶
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Lets not forget Dude that keeping wildlife, um... an amphibious rodent, for... um, ya know domestic... within the city... that ain't legal either.
 
J45Picker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ultimate Squirrel Launching Compilation
Youtube M5-d3rZZ-_M
 
